Bringing a film to life is tough work, and naturally, various things can go wrong while making one. Inevitably, many films with difficult productions end up with a less-than-satisfying final result. Most things need to go right for a film to effectively "work," and it's fair to expect that most films that don't end up working probably aren't worth your time and/or hard-earned money.

RELATED: The Worst Science Fiction Movies of All Time, According to Rotten Tomatoes

That being said, there are benefits to watching movies that aren't generally considered "good." They can help you appreciate great films more, they can serve as "so bad they're good," or they can be failures in ways that are interesting to watch. Not every poorly reviewed movie is unwatchable or boring, and there's an argument to be made that the following 10 films - despite all featuring Rotten Tomatoes scores under 10% - are actually worth watching.

'Battlefield Earth' (2000) - 3%

A notorious box office disaster that likely hurt the careers of most involved, Battlefield Earth is one of the most bizarre and outwardly bad science-fiction movies of all time. It tells a messy story about the human race being enslaved by a supposedly advanced alien race, features shoddy special effects, and presents most of its shots using nauseating Dutch angles.

Thankfully, it's the kind of bad that's funny more often than not. Stretches of the film may prove challenging, and you do really feel every single one of its 117 minutes... however, it's worth it for the hilarious dialogue and John Travolta's scenery-devouring performance as the film's main villain.

'Jack and Jill' (2011) - 3%

Adam Sandler is a talented actor who's shown his acting chops - both serious and comedic - in a handful of great movies throughout his career. Not included among those great movies is Jack and Jill, though, which sees Sandler playing both title characters: an everyday man, Jack, and his obnoxious twin sister, Jill, who threatens to derail his life when she makes her way back into it.

It misses so much comedy-wise that it might actually serve as a solid anti-comedy. For masochistic fans of bad comedy, it's kind of awe-inspiring how lazy most of the jokes are, which of course makes it all the more surprising when you get the rare joke that actually works. Most come courtesy of Al Pacino, whose extended cameo as himself is easily the film's bright spot, thanks to its sheer absurdity and Pacino's bombastic performance.

'88 Minutes' (2007) - 5%

A crash course in how not to make an action-thriller, 88 Minutes is unbelievably inept. It stars one of the all-time greats, Al Pacino, and features what sounds like a decent premise: a forensic psychiatrist is tormented and hunted by a mysterious serial killer, who tells Pacino's character that he has less than 90 minutes to live (hence the title).

RELATED: 'Say Hello to My Little Friend': Al Pacino's Best Movie Roles, According to Rotten Tomatoes

It even takes place in almost exact real-time, which you think would keep the pacing consistently tight and exciting, but the execution is completely off. Almost nothing about 88 Minutes works, so really, it holds value if you want to learn how not to write a thriller, and/or find humor in movies that fundamentally don't work on just about every front.

'Sir Billi' (2012) - 0%

It might be a shame that this ended up being the last role of the legendary Sean Connery: voicing the main character in a strange CGI-animated family film about a vet's adventures with a group of talking animals, and that said last role ended up getting a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But is Sir Billi really that bad? Honestly, not really. Is it good? Also not really, but it's kind of fascinating, and rather than being called "so bad it's good," it might deserve to be labeled "so bizarre it's good." The humor's weird, the animation is often uncanny and creepy, and the whole vibe is just bizarre and even surreal. As far as poorly-made animated family movies go, it's probably one of the "best."

'Mac and Me' (1988) - 7%

Mac and Me is probably one of the best-known notoriously bad family films. It's seen by most as a fairly blatant rip-off of 1982's E.T., which is one of the main reasons for its paltry 7% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

And citing it as a lesser version of E.T. is a fair assessment, as Mac and Me also features a story about an alien who befriends a young American boy after being separated from its own family. Still, it's worth watching for the bragging rights of being able to say you survived Mac and Me, as well as for the fact that no matter what, it will make you appreciate the classic E.T. even more.

'Movie 43' (2013) - 4%

No matter how inconsistent sketch comedy movies might be, none look as bad as Movie 43. At least with most movies that are made up of various skits, you can expect a handful to be funny... but Movie 43 features 14 comedic short films overall, and honestly, none of them are particularly funny.

There's a ton of talent involved, too, when it comes to the directors, writers, and actors who worked on these various sketches. The behind-the-scenes story of how this absolute mess of a movie came to be is far more interesting than the film itself, but of course, it's a story best appreciated once you've endured - or at least tried to endure - one of the worst comedies in recent memory.

'Left Behind' (2014) - 0%

Nicolas Cage has had a very inconsistent career, as he's appeared in numerous great movies and just as many bad ones throughout his almost 40 years in the business. Still, Left Behind might be the worst of all, which is really saying something, as it's a post-apocalyptic science-fiction movie that doesn't work at all.

RELATED: The Most Obscure Nicolas Cage Movies of All Time, According to Letterboxd

The premise is interesting, at least. It kicks off with a mass disappearance of millions of people worldwide in a possible religious rapture, with those "left behind" on Earth forced to deal with the chaos that ensues. However, it's unfortunately just too inept to be a genuinely exciting sci-fi/thriller, but holds value for being so bad it's good in parts, earning a cautious recommendation for its unintentional humor alone.

'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987) - 0%

Jaws: The Revenge is the fourth film in a series that probably shouldn't have ever been a series at all, even if the first sequel to Jaws is generally thought of as decent. You can feel Jaws: The Revenge struggle to sustain its ridiculous story for every minute of its runtime, and it makes for an interesting - albeit frustrating - watch.

Essentially, it's the shark who wants revenge, and it travels a ridiculously far distance to target Ellen Brody and her family. It makes for a truly silly and clunky movie, but at least the stupider moments are entertaining, it's only 90 minutes long, and Michael Caine is in it.

'Gotti' (2018) - 0%

Gotti's 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is notorious and even something of a meme. It even became part of the film's marketing, where it wore the 0% rating as an odd badge of pride, suggesting that reviewers were biased and didn't know what they were talking about, and that everyday viewers would in turn be more receptive.

Truthfully, it probably just has zero positive reviews from critics because it's really bad. It's another messy film that stands as a shining example of how not to tackle a particular genre; in this case, the crime film. It's poorly assembled, badly paced, and doesn't exactly feature strong acting... yet does thankfully end up being bad enough to cross over into the realm of so bad it's good.

'Pinocchio' (2002) - 0%

There have been plenty of film adaptations of Pinocchio throughout film history, but none have been as poorly-received as Roberto Benigni's take on the classic story in 2002. Benigni produced, wrote, directed, and - most bizarrely of all - starred in the film's title role as a puppet who longs to be a real boy... despite Benigni being 50 years old at the time of its release.

Its baffling creative choices render it unsuccessful as a family film, but it ends up working as an accidental horror film because of how uncanny it is. For those who find the idea of a strangely energetic middle-aged man playing Pinocchio unsettling, this might well work as an unexpectedly good choice to put on for a solid dose of unnerving horror.

NEXT: The Flawless Club: The Best Films With a Perfect 100% Score on Rotten Tomatoes