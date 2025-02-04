One of the most essential parts of a screenplay — and of movies as a whole — is its characters. As for character development, it's the way a character evolves and changes (whether it's for better or for worse) over the course of the story. A film can certainly work without too much character development, as classics like Back to the Future and The Big Lebowski prove; but it's also never a bad thing to have.

Throughout history, there have been many films famous for having well-written, complex character arcs. The best kinds of character development-centric films are the ones that are able to weave these arcs into the story and themes of the movie, crafting a complete narrative that's emotionally satisfying and intellectually compelling. For this reason, some of what are considered the greatest films have achieved such a status in no small part thanks to their strong character development.

10 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Written by Steven Zaillian

Winner of an admirable seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Schindler's List is perhaps Steven Spielberg's masterpiece. It's certainly that of Steven Zaillian, the legendary screenwriter in charge of bringing Thomas Keneally's historical fiction book Schindler's Ark to the big screen. One of the greatest war films of not just the '90s, but of all time, Schindler's List is emotionally devastating beyond what can be put into words.

The movie is truly one of the greatest cinematic epics ever made, huge in scope yet beautifully intimate in how it portrays its characters. But while secondary characters like Amon Goeth (Ralph Fiennes) and Itzhak Stern (Ben Kingsley) are richly developed by Zaillian in stunning ways, it's the titular Oskar Schindler that's one of the best-written protagonists in Spielberg's filmography. While there are some issues in how the writer and director omitted some of the more controversial aspects of Schindler's real-life character, the way the character in the film is written as a morally complex yet ultimately heroic celebration of humanity in the face of unspeakable horrors, evolving from a Nazi capitalist to the savior of hundreds of Jews, is profoundly moving.

9 'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

Written by John Hughes

John Hughes made some of the most legendary teen films ever, but his best work in the genre is undoubtedly the iconic cult classic The Breakfast Club. Despite some aspects of its characters and messages not having aged perfectly, its themes of friendship, social alienation, and youthful individuality still resonate with audiences both young and old today.

The Breakfast Club is a masterclass in nuanced characterization and strong character arcs in teen movies, and has been considered that for decades. Hughes's script, comprised almost entirely of dialogue, finds the vast majority of its emotional and thematic power in how its archetypal yet surprisingly complex characters evolve over the course of the narrative. What start out as five teen movie clichés reach the credits as full-fledged, beautifully layered characters.

8 'Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi' (1983)

Written by Lawrence Kasdan and George Lucas

Now that it's the single biggest transmedia franchise in history, it's funny to look back at the beginning of the Star Wars series and wonder whether George Lucas knew that he was creating such a groundbreaking, revolutionary film franchise. While usually agreed to be the weakest installment of the acclaimed original trilogy, Episode VI — Return of the Jedi is still a riveting sci-fi/fantasy morality play that brought the first section of the Skywalker Saga to an almost perfect close.

While certainly not without its flaws, the entire original trilogy is characterized by not just its fun world-building and entertaining plot, but by its character development — which is arguably at its strongest in the trilogy's ending. Luke's defeat of the Dark Side's seductions and completion of his Jedi journey; Vader's redemption; Han's embrace of Rebel heroism; Leia's journey from princess to general; every element is there, and though simple (the whole trilogy was based on the Hero's Journey archetype, after all), these arcs work wonders.