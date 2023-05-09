In all discourses across various mediums and subjects, the masses like to cut to the chase. The question that always arises of "Who/what is the greatest of all time?" dominates culture. Whether it is in sports, music, or film, our dependency on defining who or what is the "G.O.A.T" has become substantially important to validate one's taste. Regarding this discussion in the context of cinema, any blanket label of a particular film as the undisputed best is misguided, problematic, and will lead to nothing of intellectual value. Rebelling against these instincts is antithetical to the behavioral habits of online culture, but for the betterment of our collective film literacy, think again before championing your favorite film as the best movie of all time.

Film Is a Subjective Medium

This is not the most engaging point to make in a heated debate over the greatest films of all time, but the appreciation of cinema is subjective at the end of the day. While there are plenty of metrics to measure the quality and importance of a film, including sharp writing, convincing acting, clever directing, impressive visual style, and powerful text, these are only as valuable as the preferred taste of the eye of the beholder. Just because a film is listed in the Top 10 of the American Film Institute's 100 greatest films, or is consistently lauded by the critical masses, doesn’t necessarily mean that every viewer will be equally enamored with it. The Wizard of Oz and Citizen Kane, both of which are firmly placed in AFI's Top 10 and equally acclaimed, but vary in style and subject. For whatever reason, one might not connect with the adventurous world-building of Oz, or another might not care about the rise-and-fall of a media tycoon with Kane. Movies are incapable of being universally favorable to everyone's taste. If they were, films would have to be created by algorithms.

Historical Context of Movies Matters

Beyond the inherent artistic value behind a film, historical context is important to a film's legacy and cultural weight. This element is an important factor in the prestigiousness of a film, even if a viewer is left underwhelmed by an acclaimed movie. City Lights, Modern Times, and other silent films by Charlie Chaplin in the 1930s were especially resonant due to their escapist quality amid the Great Depression. Classic film noirs of the '40s and '50s, such as Double Indemnity and The Big Sleep, were harsh examinations of the dark underbelly of America juxtaposed with the emphasis on unabashed patriotism amid World War II.

Paranoia thrillers and bleak character studies like All the President's Men and Midnight Cowboy are indebted to the late '60s through the mid-70s, as the nation was feeling the woes of the Vietnam War, Watergate, and a string of political assassinations. On the flip side, some films' prescient awareness of society and culture causes them to be misunderstood, only to be reclaimed in critical circles later in life. 2001: A Space Odyssey is routinely ranked among the best films of all time, but that was not the collective sentiment upon its release in 1968. Recently, Fight Club has inspired a mass cult fandom and a wave of textual dissection like no film since. When released in 1999, no one was talking about Fight Club because it was widely disparaged.

The Greatest of All Time Needs to Age

Similar to how there is a brief window of time between an athlete's retirement and their eligibility in the respective sport's Hall of Fame, films should age before any crowns are granted to them. It is a blatant rush of judgment when a film released in the last 20 years is given the title of “greatest of all time.” The release of last year's Sight and Sound poll, an aggregated ranking of the 100 greatest films from critics, inspired discourse over the placement of recent films, such as 2019's Portrait of a Lady on Fire at #30, 2016's Moonlight at #61, and 2017's Get Out at #100. Compared to the current AFI Top 100 list, only one film from the 21st century, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, is ranked.

When determining something close to a consensus of the greatest films ever, a suitable rule of thumb should be that a movie has to age at least twenty years to receive consideration. This helps identify how evergreen or indebted to a time and place a film is--both qualities serving as strengths to its greatness. In general, pre-1970 cinema is frequently overlooked among even the most passionate circles of the film community. These fiery debates over the best films of all time tend to be quite insular in relation to the vast field of movies that trace back over a hundred years.

There Is Nothing Quantitative About Film Criticism and Analysis

The liabilities and drawbacks to the Internet and the culture it produced have been examined thoroughly. As it pertains to this subject, the open platform to free individual expression often delegitimizes and desensitizes issues as fodder for digital grandstanding. There are certainly more serious matters that online discourse compromise, for the nature of this topic, online discussions surrounding the greatest movie ever lacks any substantial weight. Labeling a film with a description of such high honor as the best of all time should count for something, and not just be employed as a crutch to stick up for one's opinion. Truthfully, unless one has fully comprehended film literacy and history, it is a fraught claim. Even among the likes of the great film critics of our time with vast knowledge and expertise in cinema, the assertion is near impossible to argue with definitiveness. Films do not belong to the parameters of sports. There is no scoreboard to legislate clear winners or a championship that every film strives for.

The habit of championing a specific movie as the best is indicative of a discourse climate driven by hot takes. Because this lends an unwarranted sports-like quality to film analysis, movies occasionally attract a feverish fanbase to defend their honor against the film's critics. When this transpires, we have simply lost direction with the passion for film. The nature of social media and various online platforms for discussion tempts people to take on a veneer of false intellectualism and a comprehensive understanding of the topic at hand. Granted, this stance is less interesting and prone to fewer clicks, but the proper substitution for the "greatest of all time" ought to be "my favorite of all time." This sentiment is what "greatest of all time" means at its core, but the power of discourse caused it to be lost in translation.