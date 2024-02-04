Since 1929, the Oscars given out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have built up their reputation as the most prestigious awards in the film industry. Even though winning any Oscar is one of the biggest achievements anyone working in the movies can aspire to, there are two that perhaps stand out as the biggest honors in Hollywood: Best Picture, for a certain year's most outstanding film, and Best Director, for that year's greatest achievement in filmmaking.

Over the course of the decades, there has been a really strong connection between these two categories. Though certainly not always, films that win Best Picture most often also win Best Director. However, on very select occasions, six to be exact, films have admirably scored a Best Picture win without their director even being nominated. From the very first Oscar winner, the silent war drama Wings, to the most recent case of this phenomenon, the beloved crowd-pleaser CODA, these movies prove that anything can happen during Hollywood's biggest night of the year.

1 'Wings' (1927)

Directed by William A. Wellman

The first recipient of the Best Picture Academy Award was William A. Wellman's Wings, a WWI drama where two young men, one rich and one middle class, fall in love with the same woman before becoming pilots in the war. It's a stunning historical epic that lives on as a classic thanks not only to its great historical relevance, but also to its profoundly moving story of love and war. While it was initially released as a traditional silent film, the growing disdain of audiences for non-talkies led Paramount to re-release the movie in 1928, this time with synchronized music and sound effects.

Perhaps the most romantic war film ever made, Wings soars with its incredible performances and impressive technical qualities, the latter of which included the first time actors were filmed flying in the air. Despite William Wellman doing a tremendous job with the movie, however, he somehow didn't receive a Best Director nomination. One thing is certain, though, and it's that Wings is easily the most widely remembered movie nominated at the first Academy Awards, so Wellman's work certainly didn't go unnoticed.

2 'Grand Hotel' (1932)

Directed by Edmund Goulding

One of the very few films that have ever won Best Picture without any acting nominations, Grand Hotel is a romantic tragedy where a colorful group of very different people staying at a luxurious Berlin hotel deal with each of their respective dramas. It was unlike anything audiences had seen at the time, including a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Greta Garbo and Joan Crawford, and some incredible directing by Edmund Goulding, who tragically remains the only director of a Best Picture winner who was never nominated for an Oscar.

Grand Hotel didn't only receive no Best Directing or acting nominations, though; in fact, it received a Best Picture nod and absolutely nothing else, which has never happened again at the Oscars. Even then, despite the fact that not many general audiences have heard about it nowadays, it has aged beautifully. Its vignettes are engaging, its tremendously stacked cast is full of stars proving why they were so famous, and Goulding's underrated directing finds ways to make every character shine and every scene breathe properly, handling one of the most ambitious films of the 1930s like an absolute pro.

3 'Driving Miss Daisy' (1989)

Directed by Bruce Beresford

Even though it tends to be considered one of the weakest Best Picture winners of the '80s, and perhaps even of the awards' entire history, Driving Miss Daisy has grown on audiences since its release. Now, most people see it for what it really is: Sure, probably not worthy of being called the best picture of 1989, but nevertheless a sweet and moving tale of friendship, aging, and compassion. With Jessica Tandy (one of the oldest acting Oscar winners) and Morgan Freeman doing some of the best work of their respective careers, Bruce Beresford's charming comedy is about the relationship that blooms between an old Jewish woman and her African-American chauffeur, as the years pass in the American South.

Driving Miss Daisy has no disingenuous pretentions, and it never aims higher than it needs to. It's a simple and down-to-earth story with some really endearing characters, great music, and plenty of heartwarming moments. Understandably, however, the Academy felt that Beresford wasn't really deserving of a Best Picture nomination. In a year with nominees like Oliver Stone for Born on the Fourth of July (who won) and Peter Weir for Dead Poets Society, it's hard to be upset about this snub. Even if the film is pretty well made and admittedly quite underrated, it's hard to deny that extraordinary direction isn't one of the things that make it shine.

4 'Argo' (2012)

Directed by Ben Affleck

One of the most divisive Best Picture winners of recent years, Argo is based on the true story (even if it does take lots of creative liberty) of a CIA agent who, acting under the cover of a Hollywood producer scouting a location, launches a risky operation to rescue six Americans in Tehran during the 1979 U.S. hostage crisis in Iran. Directed and produced by Ben Affleck, who also stars in the lead role, it's a film packed with tension and suspense, while also being unafraid to have some fun with the more naturally darkly comedic aspects of its story. Whether its Best Picture win over films like Amour and Django Unchained was deserved is up for debate, but it's hard to deny that this is a fun, if unremarkable, political thriller.

Ben Affleck's snub in the Best Director category came as a huge shock to anyone who had been following the awards season race up to that point, though one that was hardly surprising. The Academy has had a rough history of recognizing actors who direct themselves, and Affleck's work on Argo was no different. Even if it hasn't exactly aged as one of the most beloved or acclaimed films of the 2010s, Argo is certainly a very well-directed picture with an entertaining tone and excellently handled pacing, making Affleck's lack of a Best Director nod underwhelming.

5 'Green Book' (2018)

Directed by Peter Farrelly

Though it's undoubtedly not only one of the most controversial Best Picture winners of all time, but one of the most controversial movies in recent years in general, Green Book has an irresistible charm that the Academy simply couldn't look away from. Starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali in a pair of exceptional performances that only they could have delivered, this biopic tells the story of working-class Italian-American bouncer Tony Lip, who became the driver for African-American pianist Donald Shirley on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South, the origin of a timeless friendship based on understanding and sympathy.

No one would have expected the same Peter Farrelly who directed films like Movie 43 and Dumb and Dumber to get an Oscar nomination, let alone a win, yet he now holds two in his name: Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for Green Book. However, the Academy must have felt that those two statuettes were enough, because Farrelly didn't even get nominated for Best Director. Many audiences certainly weren't upset, as they found the filmmaker's direction bland and very surface-level for a story that required much more nuance.

6 'CODA' (2021)

Directed by Sian Heder

The 2020s have been an interesting decade for Best Picture winners. A naturalistic slice-of-life drama in 2021, an über-ambitious existentialist sci-fi dramedy in 2023, and—of course—a heartwarming crowd-pleaser in 2022 with CODA. CODA stands for Child of Deaf Adults, and this deeply moving film is about one such girl, who's the only hearing person in her family. When their fishing business runs the risk of going under, she finds herself torn between her passion for music and her fear of abandoning her parents. It's a simple premise, but the things that director Sian Heder was able to do with it are incredible.

With an amazing cast, an affecting story of family ties and growing up, and a feel-good tone that was hard to resist for Academy voters as the panic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was just barely dying down, CODA's Best Picture win was surprising but refreshing, even if it will likely not go down in history as one of the best Oscar winners of the 21st century. The Academy went so far as to not honor Heder's work with a Best Director nomination, even though she did end up winning Adapted Screenplay gold. Whether a film will land a Best Picture win without a Best Director nomination in the near future is uncertain, if unlikely, but the six films that have caused such a phenomenon certainly show why Oscars night is one of the most exciting of the year for movie fans around the world.

