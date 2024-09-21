Great sound design is essential to a film, as the birth of the “talkies” was one of the most influential movements in the history of the medium. While there are certainly some great silent films made in the earliest days of the industry, the “Golden Age of Hollywood” earned its name because of the successful merger between authentic sound design and stunning technicolor visuals.

Whether it's crafting great dialogue, bringing to life great music, or creating stunning works of fantasy and science fiction, sound is integral within getting the audience immersed within a story. It doesn’t matter if a film is a massive blockbuster aimed at impressing a large audience or a small independent feature aimed at a more select crowd of niche cinephiles; sound is integral to its success. Here are ten movies with the best sound design, ranked.

10 ‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

Directed by William Friedkin

The Exorcist is regarded as one of the most important horror films of all-time, as it created a shocking cinematic experience that made some audiences leave the theater in fright. While there had certainly been great horror films in the 1950s, William Friedkin’s Oscar winning masterpiece was distinct because it felt so realistic; the notion of a demonic presence threatening the sanctity of a family unit felt all the more plausible because of the great sound design.

The sound design in The Exorcist is responsible for its scariest moments, as it is not a film that relies on cheap jump scares to be effective. Although the film brings to life some haunting moments of existentialist dread, Friedkin is also a master of using silence to his advantage, resulting in prolonged moments of tension where the audience has to wait with baited breath.

9 ‘Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope’ (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope is easily one of the most influential films of all-time for many reasons, as George Lucas’ 1977 masterpiece is responsible for essentially creating the modern VFX industry, reinventing Joseph Campbell’s “Hero With A Thousand Faces” themes, and kickstarting a profound interest in science fiction. Although the film’s qualities are almost too extensive to feasibly rank, the original Star Wars stands out for some of the most original sounds in cinematic history, courtesy of Ben Burtt and the team at Skywalker Sound.

Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope is responsible for creating many of the iconic sounds that would be used in the rest of the franchise, including the explosive laser blasters, the buzzing of the lightsabers, the roaring of Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) the Wookiee, and the unique beeps that define each of the droid characters.

8 ‘Apocalypse Now’ (1979)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Apocalypse Now is perhaps the most immersive war film ever made, as director Francis Ford Coppola pushed his own sanity to its limits as he delved into the all-too recent horrors of the Vietnam War, a crisis that had never been brought to the screen in the same way. Coppola created a cacophonic mix of explosions, screams, and military vehicles that identified the “war is hell” theme better than any other film since.

There are many extended sequences in Apocalypse Now without much dialogue, in which the tension rests on the use of sound to show what the characters are experiencing. While the film’s music does help in making things more cinematic, the proper application of sound mixing is what made Apocalypse Now such a defining statement about military action, and why it still stands the test of time over four decades since its initial release.

7 ‘Amadeus’ (1984)

Directed by Miloš Forman

Amadeus is one of the greatest music biopics ever made, as it examined the legendary rivalry between Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham) and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce), which resulted in a real life murder. While much of the film focuses on Salieri’s internalized sense of entitlement and rage, Amadeus would not be as effective in conveying the essence of its time and place if it was not for the amazing recreation of classical music. The brilliant concert scenes capture the unique nature of what it was like to be in the room as these pieces were performed for the first time.

Amadeus allows its audience to experience the genius of Mozart by recreating renditions of his most iconic masterpieces. While the original film did win the Academy Award for Best Picture, a director’s cut from Miloš Forman included added sequences that featured even more impressive sound design.

6 ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ (1988)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is one of the most inventive adventure films ever made, as Robert Zemeckis used an inventive mix of live-action and animation to create a stunning flip on the traditional murder mystery story. Although it would have been very hard for Who Framed Roger Rabbit to swing too hard in either direction, Zemeckis does a great job at ensuring that the mayhem of a classical cartoon is grounded within a tangible, live-action world where physics actually work.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is a love letter to animation as a medium, as it contains a number of great audio references to the classic short films of Looney Tunes and Mickey Mouse & Friends. It’s rare to see a film aimed at a younger audience that is so insistent on pushing the medium forward, whilst also paying tribute to the most foundational classics of the past.

5 ‘The Hunt For Red October’ (1990)

Directed by John McTiernan

The Hunt For Red October isn't just the best film about Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan character, but perhaps the greatest film about submarine naval warfare ever made. John McTiernan’s brilliant thriller follows Ryan (Alec Baldwin) as he investigates a Russian submarine commander (Sean Connery) who he suspects might actually be trying to abandon his duty and come to the United States.

The submarine action scenes are brilliantly staged, as The Hunt For Red October captures all the chaos and effort that goes into making any decision to fire a weapon. Although the inherent nature of submarine combat may be confusing to some audiences because of the inordinate level of very technical dialogue and phrasing, the sound design is strong enough that it’s easy to follow the motivations of every character within the action scenes in The Hunt For Red October.

4 ‘The Matrix’ (1999)

Directed by the Wachowski sisters

The Matrix was a groundbreaking change of pace for the science fiction genre, as it explored fears about overreliance on technology with groundbreaking fight scenes inspired by Asian action cinema. Although much of the attention that the film received was for the inventive use of slow motion that required dozens of cameras to shoot, The Matrix was also quite revolutionary in the way that it merged realistic sounds within a sci-fi premise.

The sound design in The Matrix is quite subtle, as it identifies a clear distinction between what is taking place in “the real world,” and what is happening in the Matrix itself. Although the sound design would grow more developed in the film’s three sequels, The Matrix would also inspire an entire generation of cyberpunk action films that attempted to capture its amazing application of unique sounds.

3 ‘Dunkirk’ (2017)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Dunkirk is just one of the many Christopher Nolan films that used great sound effects, as he was also praised for the inventive mixing that he used in Inception, Interstellar, The Prestige, and The Dark Knight trilogy. Nonetheless, Dunkirk ranks as one of the best war films of its decade because it showed what one of the most famous battles in all of World War II looked like in three very different areas of combat.

Dunkirk is an immersive experience, as it shows what aerial, ground, and maritime battles looked like, and how they each intersected. The fact that the film was rated PG-13 by the MPAA didn’t even serve as a disadvantage, as Nolan was able to weaponize his sound effects to create a disorienting (and occasionally quite scary) effect that captured the chaos of war at its most primal.

2 ‘A Quiet Place’ (2018)

Directed by John Krasinski

A Quiet Place was a brilliant use of sound as a narrative device, as the premise of John Krasinski’s inventive science fiction horror franchise forces the viewers to think very carefully about the inherent noises that they hear all the time in their everyday lives. The film takes place in a post-apocalyptic world in which alien predators that are drawn to sound have decimated the human race; those that survive must attempt to eliminate any needless sounds in order to avoid being detected.

The genius idea behind the A Quiet Place franchise required very clever sound mixing, and Krasinski was able to maximize the tension of each situation by calling attention to the most minor of noises. The film was also to create a unique sounding design for its alien creatures, which could have very easily been derivative of similar monsters in the Alien or Cloverfield franchises.

1 ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (2022)

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the greatest legacy sequels ever made, and managed to save the American box office from collapse at a time where many studios were fearful of releasing large budget blockbuster films in the aftermath of the COVID-19 related shutdowns. While the original Top Gun pioneered the use of aviation technology to create immersive flight scenes, Top Gun: Maverick featured even more heightened effects, resulting in some of the most immersive sequences ever made.

Top Gun: Maverick was a truly “once in a generation” hit, as it inspired an outpouring of love of the cinema from cinephiles of multiple generations. In addition to the amazing battle scenes that were absolutely gripping, Top Gun: Maverick featured an incredible mix of classic songs for a soundtrack that paid tribute to the original film in all the best ways.

