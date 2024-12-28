Word of mouth is the best advertising for a movie, or any piece of art, really. It means that the product reached and touched people, and that they gladly recommend it to others. All the marketing gimmicks and advertising budgets aside, when a movie succeeds because of the people, it's truly a feature that will last forever; this can be said for both initially successful movies and first-week flops that later reached levels of greatness.

This phenomenon is best observed through box office success, but it's good to also look at it through a movie's relevance over time. Maybe there's something about it, a quote, a moment, or character, that attracts people to come back to it, making its popularity larger over time. These movies have most if not all of those factors, and some may be surprising to see, but they owe their success to faithful and enthusiastic audiences.

10 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

The Dark Knight deserves to be here, though the success of the franchise, Christopher Nolan, and Batman combined to raise expectations before the movie's release. In that sense, it's not a sleeper hit, though it's a much more successful movie than Batman Begins, the first installment in Nolan's trilogy. Another factor that pushed this movie into becoming one of the greatest of all time was that Heath Ledger, who played the Joker, passed away before the movie was released. However, all of these factors are only relevant because of fans.

The Dark Knight is a highly beloved movie, and a great one, at that. It's not just a mediocre story about Batman and his enemies - it covers a lot more, from love and loss to chaos and justice, embodying the tragic hero trope. So, fandom plus a great movie equals excellent word of mouth; with all the factors surrounding The Dark Knight, this movie remains one of the most discussed even in 2024, 16 years after its release. The love for this movie also implies an undying word of mouth, and it's one of the most recommended movies of all time.

9 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' (2017)

Directed by Jake Kasdan

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a reboot of 1995's Jumanji starring Robin Williams; it is much different from its original, which was obvious from the trailer. With the original being relevant to people who grew up on it, it was tough to get them back to the movie that was obviously cast to appeal to various audiences and niches. However, The Rock's career as a comedic action hero got propelled, and he became one of the highest grossing box office heroes of all time with the success of Jumanji; he also delivers one of his best performances here.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sees its main ensemble get dragged into the console game Jumanji. They become heroes of the story, receiving a quest to retrieve a diamond from a mountain before the game's biggest antagonist. It's a fun pop-culture flick that appeals to younger and older audiences. Expectations of the movie were low, but with some great word of mouth, Jumanji's box office success increased after a week of struggling to make it to a third of its budget; Box Office Mojo notes that the theater visits for the movie increased by 110% in its second week, and that it's the second-slowest movie to reach predicted box office numbers.

8 'Napoleon Dynamite' (2004)

Directed by Jared Hess

When the small indie comedy Napoleon Dynamite came out, no one expected it to become a cult classic. Napoleon Dynamite is about a high school kid called Napoleon (Jon Heder), an outcast who befriends a new student called Pedro (Efren Ramirez), who wants to run for class president. Napoleon also lives with his grandmother and older brother, and has awkward interactions with them. The movie is a true coming-of-age comedy with heartfelt moments that encompass what it's like to be an outcast who doesn't know anything other than being himself.

Napoleon Dynamite's creator, Jared Hess, had a limited budget to make the movie, but Jon Heder was all in when it came to making Napoleon a quirky and endearing character. Today, this movie is still quoted and people wear curly-haired wigs and big glasses as a Halloween costume. The T-shirt Napoleon wears in the movie, with the sentence "Vote for Pedro", is one of the most sold T-shirts online and a pop-culture staple. Finally, Napoleon's dance in the movie's finale is one of the most iconic movie moments, putting Napoleon Dynamite as one of the most successful small-budget movies that gained that success through word of mouth.

7 'The Greatest Showman' (2017)

Directed by Michael Gracey