Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently got together to discuss the movies they enjoyed as kids but then appreciated differently as adults. Their newer, more mature perspectives allowed them to see things about these films they had missed before.

They saw the stories in a different light, sympathized with a new character, or noticed themes that they had missed on first viewing. Their picks include several terrific movies that readers may enjoy re-watching.

10 'The Land Before Time' (1988)

When it comes to heartbreaking kids' movies, few can top this animated classic. A young Apatosaurus named Littlefoot, voiced by Gabriel Damon, sets out on a journey to find the Great Valley, a land of lush vegetation and safety after a devastating earthquake separates him from his family. Along the way, he befriends a group of other young dinosaurs, including Cera the Triceratops (Candace Hutson) and Ducky the Saurolophus (Judith Barsi).

Together, they navigate dangerous terrain and encounter various predators as they make their way towards their destination. "As a kid, I thought it was a fun movie with dinosaurs. When I re-watched it as an adult, I noticed that it told a story about racism and the importance of diversity & inclusion," said user JAK873.

9 'Mary Poppins' (1964)

In this beloved classic, a magical nanny (Julie Andrews) takes care of the Banks children, Jane and Michael, played by Karen Dotrice and Matthew Garber. With the help of her friend Bert (Dick Van Dyke), Mary Poppins uses her special powers to teach the children important life lessons while also bringing joy and magic to their everyday lives.

"When you're a kid, you just assume the kids are the main characters, and that it's their story," said user ArtfulMegalodon. "It had never occurred to me that Mr. Banks (David Tomlinson) was the main character, and that he was the one who grew and learned a lesson. Now, as an adult, it seems obvious."

8 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit centers on Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins), a private detective who is hired by the cartoon character Roger Rabbit (voiced by Charles Fleischer) to clear his name after he is accused of murder. The film combines live-action footage with traditional animation in a world where cartoon characters coexist with humans.

"When I was a kid, I thought it was a pretty funny cartoon movie," said user mikeyfreshh. "As an adult, it definitely still is that but it's also a legitimately good noir movie and one of the most impressive feats of filmmaking I've ever seen. It is insane how seamlessly the animated characters fit in the real world. To this day, I don't think that blend of live action and animation has ever been done better."

7 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1996)

This Disney animation based on the Victor Hugo novel follows Quasimodo (voiced by Tom Hulce), a deformed bell ringer at Notre Dame Cathedral. Quasimodo falls in love with the beautiful Roma dancer Esmeralda (Demi Moore) and must protect her from the evil intentions of the ruthless judge Claude Frollo (Tony Jay).

"When I was a kid, I mostly liked it on a surface level. But as I got older, I realized there's a lot more to it than the funny gargoyles or the colorful city. The film covers themes like Hatred: The general population hating and ostracizing Quasi because of the way he looks. Or Count Frollo and his hatred of the Romani people. Religious Corruption: Count Frollo uses religion as the reason for his hatred of Quasi and The Romani. He tries to enforce his beliefs on the general populace as well," said user TheCosmicFailure.

6 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Dazed and Confused is a coming-of-age comedy-drama written and directed by Richard Linklater. It's set in the summer of 1976 and follows a group of high school students as they celebrate the end of the school year with parties, hazing rituals, and aimless cruising. The ensemble cast includes Jason London as the main character Randall "Pink" Floyd, Rory Cochrane as the stoner Ron Slater, and Matthew McConaughey in his breakthrough role as the smooth-talking ladies' man David Wooderson.

"Younger, punk rock obsessed me loved that Pink took a stand against the football pledge. As an adult, it's a cringy attempt at rebellion for something that doesn't matter at all [...] But now, I see all of the drama too. There are a lot of different expectations hanging over the heads of kids. And now that I'm older I know that some stakes are higher than they let on and some are lower than they let on," said the user, rgregan.

5 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

Matthew Broderick stars in this '80s classic as a charismatic high school student who decides to skip school for the day and go on an adventure in Chicago with his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) and his best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck, now playing Connor on Succession). Throughout the day, Ferris uses his quick wit and charm to avoid getting caught by his suspicious principal Rooney (Jeffrey Jones) while experiencing the best day of his life.

"When I first saw it, I wanted to be Ferris. Later, I understood Cameron. Now? I’m just Rooney," said user omgdeadlol. Fellow user MovieBuff90 agreed, saying, "Ever since I’ve become a teacher, I understand Rooney’s anger. He definitely overstepped his boundaries, but it is SO annoying to have a cocky student who thinks their sh*t don’t stink."

4 'Audition' (1999)

Audition is a wild Japanese horror directed by the singular Takashi Miike. Middle-aged widower Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi) decides to hold auditions for a fake movie project to find a new wife. Aoyama becomes obsessed with one of the actresses, Asami Yamazaki (Eihi Shiina), and begins a relationship with her. However, as their relationship develops, Aoyama begins to uncover a sinister side to Asami, leading to a terrifying climax that has become infamous in horror cinema.

"I was about 15 when I first watched Audition, and I thought it was fine [...] I watched it a few months ago and it blew me away. Absolutely masterful. The camera work was fascinating and beautiful, and the story had so much depth and nuance to interpret," said user Nonexistent_Walrus.

3 'Starship Troopers' (1997)

Starship Troopers is a whacky sci-fi directed by the king of irreverent cinema, Paul Verhoeven. It follows a group of young soldiers in a future where humanity is at war with a race of giant alien bugs. The movie is known for its satirical take on fascist propaganda and military culture, with Verhoeven using the sci-fi genre to comment on issues such as war, nationalism, and the dangers of blindly following authority.

The film's special effects and action sequences are impressive, and its mix of humor and social commentary (not to mention gore) have made it a cult classic of the '90s. "As a kid seeing it on TV I loved the action and the effects. As an adult I see it as a complete satirical masterpiece," said the user citizensloth.

2 'The Brave Little Toaster' (1987)

The Brave Little Toaster tells the story of five household appliances – a toaster, a vacuum cleaner, a lamp, a radio, and a blanket – who embark on a perilous journey to find their owner, a young boy who has moved away. It's a heartwarming and nostalgic film that deals with themes of loyalty, friendship, and the value of home. Its memorable characters and catchy songs have made it a beloved classic of '80s animation, and its influence can be seen in later films such as Toy Story and WALL-E.

"When I was young, it was just another cute move about anthropomorphic characters," said user muffle64. "Adult me appreciates the dedication to the animation, the history behind this being one of the catalysts that got Pixar into the studio it is today, and the fact that all these appliances have a fear of being outmoded or outliving either their use or their own owners so the songs are somewhat depressing at times."

1 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

"I see dead people." Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) is a child psychologist who tries to help a young boy named Cole (Haley Joel Osment), who claims to be able to interact with ghosts. It's M. Night Shyamalan's defining achievement, back when his plot twists were still novel and unexpected.

"When I was young, it was a great scary movie," said user Historical-Fox1372. "Well, 15+ years later at 30 I watched it again. Wow. It's so much more than that. It's a powerful film about mental health, love, and loss and two strangers helping each other discover a purpose and sense of fulfillment. It's heartwarming and heartbreakingly sad at the same time."

