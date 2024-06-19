It is now easier than ever to enjoy a movie at home or anywhere, with streaming services and rental options appearing increasingly quickly. Films in theaters have been dying out, with major releases only lasting around three months before they can be rented. This shows how perception has swayed. Why pay more when it is possible to watch the same movie a couple of months later without the hassle and expensive food prices?

While the comfort of watching a movie at home is enticing and convenient, some films don't give fans the whole experience. Convenience is nice, but certain movies don't have the same impact as they do in theaters, whether it be the blasting sounds, crisp visuals, or the experience of watching a movie with hundreds of other fans. Some films set a different standard and excel on the big screen, making it a much better option than watching them on TV.

10 'Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse' (2023)

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santas, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson

Image via Sony

After the first movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, the sequel has Miles following Gwen into the Spiderverse to try and help defeat the increasing threat of The Spot. However, The Spot isn't the only issue in the multiverse, with Miles' presence tampering with the order of the universes, which results in a battle between him and every Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse is more than a worthy sequel that pits comrades against each other in a fight between destiny and choice.

Although either of the two movies is best watched in theaters, the sequel offers better animation and jaw-dropping moments that enhance the theater's atmosphere. The big screen is perfect for catching all of the intricate details of the animation that would otherwise be missed on a TV. The quality of the theater screen makes the use of color pop more and feel more vibrant, which allows the audience to get sucked into the world and view it in awe. Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse is also great to rewatch in theaters.

9 'Ran' (1985)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

Image via Toho

Ran, roughly meaning chaos or rebellion in Japanese, is one of Akira Kurosawa's best films. It retells Shakespeare's King Lear in 16th-century Japan and gives off Shogun vibes. The old lord decides to divide his kingdom among his three sons, but he is banished after the youngest questions the decision and trustfulness of the older brothers. Not long after his banishment, the two older brothers conspire to take everything away from their father, leading to war on three fronts.

Ran is one of Kurosawa's only films in color, and because of this, it is used masterfully. Each son represents a different color, and each pops out and helps the audience track the film's events more easily. The movie screen dramatically enhances the use of color as shots of sunsets, green hills, and red blood splatter add a certain vibrancy to the film. Kurosawa also aimed to make the movie feel like a painting, so while it is enjoyable on TV, the large picture and color enhancement makes the audience feel like they are watching a painting move.

Ran (1985) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date May 31, 1985 Director Akira Kurosawa Cast Tatsuya Nakadai , Akira Terao , Jinpachi Nezu , Daisuke Ryu , Mieko Harada , Shinnosuke Ikehata , Hisashi Igawa , Yoshiko Miyazaki Runtime 162 Minutes Main Genre Action Studio(s) Herald Ace , Nippon Herald Films , Greenwich Film Productions Expand

8 'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Image via Warner Bros.

Dune: Part Two is a recent phenomenon that is taking over cinemas with its popularity. This sequel follows Paul Atreides and his quest for revenge on the Harkonnens for murdering his family. He aims to unite the Fremen to take over the planet and become emperor, promising paradise for the Fremen. With Dune: Part Three confirmed, this franchise could be one of the greatest trilogies ever.

The best place to watch this movie is in theaters, as it features breathtaking visuals, stunning sound, and beautiful scenery. Of course, the film is also excellent on the small screen, but the impact of the sounds that are felt in the body and the high-quality screen that gives the best view of the cinematography make the film way better on the big screen. Denis Villeneuve puts together another sci-fi spectacle that makes going to the theater a treat.

7 '1917' (2019)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Image via Universal Pictures

In this modern classic of a war movie, two British soldiers must deliver a message containing information to call off an attack that would end up being a suicide run. The two trek through enemy territory in this seemingly impossible task and must race against time before thousands of soldiers die in vain, including the brother of the protagonist. 1917 shows the bravery and commitment of soldiers during World War II and their struggle and pain.

The movie uses a unique storytelling method, where each shot is displayed as one single shot throughout the entire film. This is done through clever editing and camera tricks that create a consistent story that should be enjoyed in theaters. The shocking moments have fans on the edge of their seats for the entire movie, with the theater experience making it all the more immersive. The cinematography and booming sounds are also missed on TV, making theaters the definitive viewing method.

6 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Image via Marvel Studios

Half the world mourns and struggles to rehabilitate after Thanos snaps the other half away, including some of Earth's mightiest heroes. Luckily, the remaining Avengers can time travel and go on a quest to retrieve all of the infinity stones and rally all the heroes in a final war on Thanos to reclaim Earth. Avengers: Endgame is the second highest-grossing movie of all time and the culmination of over ten years of MCU films that delivered fans with an unforgettable experience.

Endgame could be considered the greatest theater experience; every fan watching was invested and excited beyond belief. The movie produced some of the most incredible moments in the MCU that shocked everyone, creating a once-in-a-lifetime feeling that could only happen in a theater. The film also featured fantastic visuals in epic proportion and fight scenes of a different magnitude that are much more appreciated in the comfort of a cinema.

5 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Image via Universal Studios

Currently the latest Best Picture winner at the 2023 Academy Awards, Oppenheimer is a biopic about Robert J. Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. With the threat of the Nazis developing a world-ending bomb, America puts together a super team of scientists to build the bomb faster to end the war and keep Germany from winning. The film focuses on the building of the bomb and the dark reality of what happened behind closed doors, as well as the regret and trauma Oppenheimer endured after his success.

Realistically, any of Christopher Nolan's movies deserve to be on this list because of his astounding use of sound and tension, which is best captured in theaters. The scene where the bomb is first tested is one of the greatest moments in the movie, but it won't have the same impact on TV because of the surrounding sound and immersive editing that makes the audience feel like they are a part of the test. The immersion and tension are best felt on a big screen, which helped it become the highest-grossing biopic and made Oppenheimer one of the best 2020s movies.

4 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Directed by: Joseph Kosinski

Image via Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick takes place 36 years after the original Top Gun and has Tom Cruise reprising the character of Pete Mitchell. Mitchell's career is on the line as he has refused to evolve, but his last chance is training a group of ace pilots to undergo a dangerous task with no room for error. With a third Top Gun confirmed, this franchise has gotten new life thanks to Top Gun: Maverick.

Top Gun: Maverick took the franchise to the next level, displaying real fighter pilot stunts to make the movie as authentic as possible. Seeing these stunts on a massive screen with the best sound quality improves the experience, allowing the audience to marvel at some of the most impressive stunts in any movie. There won't be another movie like Top Gun: Maverick, so fans won't get as good of an experience if they watch it on TV; the movie theater is the way to go.

3 'Avatar' (2009)

Directed by: James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Studios

In the vast world of Pandora, the Na'vi people live peacefully until Earth's army comes in hopes of driving the natives away from the precious material on the planet. Jake Sully, a paraplegic soldier, links his mind to become an Avatar, befriends the Na'vi, and sends information back to base. However, after learning more about the army's nefarious purpose and falling in love with Neytiri, he helps them fight back to protect their planet.

Despite polarizing reviews about the story, Avatar used groundbreaking CGI to deliver one of the greatest cinematic experiences. Many people seemed to agree that it is better in theaters because of the box office, where Avatar is the highest-grossing movie of all time. The sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, also delivered stunning visuals and effects never seen before. James Cameron showed his expertise in creating one of the most beautiful movies ever that can be enjoyed on the big screen.

2 'Gravity' (2013)

Directed by: Alfonso Cuarón

Credit: Warner Bros.

Starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, Gravity is a stunning movie filled with tension and drama. A disaster strikes when a routine check becomes these astronauts' worst nightmare. The shuttle is destroyed, leaving the two stranded in the abyss of space with no means of safety. The two must go deeper into the darkness to somehow figure out a way back to safety so Bullock and Clooney can return home.

Filled with gorgeous shots of space and wonderful cinematography, a basic TV doesn't do this movie justice. Fans have expressed their amazement at watching the film in theaters, only to be disappointed when they rewatch it on TV. The magic is gone on TV; the giant theater screen helps emphasize the emptiness and vastness of space, and the ambiance makes the audience feel stranded in space.