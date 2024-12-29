Not every story is suited for the screen, making the printed version a much more authentic representation of the characters and plots contained between the punctuation. For others, however, the opposite applies, where the visual medium of movies or television creates an immersive experience that isn't available in novel form. From page to screen, movies that are better than their literature counterparts take narratives and expand them while creating a world that exists outside the reader's imagination.

Just because these adaptations are a better method of storytelling doesn't mean the source material was bad to begin with. Filmmakers may tweak endings or remove material that hasn't aged well and won't work on the screen. The movies that are better than the book pay their dues to the authors and the pages they recreate but convey the themes, character development, and pacing in a manner that resonates more concretely with audiences.

10 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

One of the most defining changes of the page-to-screen translation of the titular Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) skyrocketed the movie into critical acclaim and landed it as one of the most legendary movies in cinematic history. Forrest Gump is the story of a kind-hearted Alabama man who recounts his life from the 1950s to the 1970s as he experienced some of America's most historic events, always with the hope of reuniting with his childhood best friend and sweetheart. The novel, written by Winston Groom, depicted Forrest as simple-minded but prone to swearing, gruffness, and sometimes violence.

The Forrest Gump character delivered by Hanks is one of the most beloved in all of cinema. Director Robert Zemeckis gave audiences a more easily digestible narrative despite its moments of loss and brutal reality shown through the eyes of Forrest's naivety. The novel is written directly from Forrest's perspective and filled with intentional grammatical and spelling errors, adding an uncomfortable layer to the already questionable depiction of Forrest's mental condition. The journey through time is much more easily navigable on screen, making the Oscar-winning feature a much better story than the source novel.

9 'Jaws' (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

The major liberties Steven Spielberg took with Jaws is why the Best Picture-winning creature feature is better than the book. Transporting audiences to the idyllic beaches of Amity Island, where a great white shark has established its new feeding ground, three men set out on a charter to kill the beast. One of the best horror movies of all time, Jaws is an adaptation of Peter Benchly's novel of the same name.

From making the characters more likable to removing offensive elements that would have inhibited the movie's timeless status, Spielberg's cinematic expertise allowed Jaws to succeed better on the screen than it did on the page. The director's refusal to show the shark until at least an hour built up a visual tension that can't exist in the book, with the shark's only presence signaled by that terrifyingly iconic John Williams score.

8 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Directed by Frank Darabont

One of Rogert Ebert's choices for the greatest movies from the 1990s is an adaptation of a Stephen King novella. The Shawshank Redemption is the story of a former banker, Andy (Tim Robbins), as he serves his prison sentence for allegedly killing his wife and her lover. While maintaining his innocence and contemplating whether there's hope inside the prison, Andy befriends Red (Morgan Freeman), a fellow inmate with a life sentence who also serves as the film's narrator. While the movie's theatrical release left much to be desired, as its home-viewing word-of-mouth spread, the adaptation quickly became one of the best prison dramas.

Shifting from the novella, The Shawshank Redemption is told from multiple viewpoints, making Red the narrator and not the camera's central perspective. Doing so allowed audiences to become further invested in Andy's conflicts and struggles as he looks for a way out. With a medium forgiving of time, The Shawshank Redemption expanded upon and added movie moments that created a more cinematic tale than King's Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.