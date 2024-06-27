Book-to-movie adaptations have been around nearly as long as Hollywood itself. It definitely isn't something new, and it serves to bridge the gap between page and screen to give readers and viewers a common ground to bond over. But sometimes, these movies get it all wrong and bomb in every way. Even if they do manage to do everything right, rarely will they ever surpass their original text.

But very, very rarely, a movie comes along that not only improves upon the book but completely blows it out of the water. These movies are, more often than not, praised by their original authors and prove that some directors were able to read between the lines and grasp the author's intent. While you're more likely to find some awful book-to-movie adaptations out there, these few really knew what they were doing and have since surpassed the legacy of the text.

10 'The Mist' (2007)

Based on 'The Mist' (1980) by Stephen King

The Mist features the denizens of a sleepy little town who are forced indoors after a mysterious fog sweeps through the region, blanketing the entire town in a thick cloud of mist. Within this mist are creepy creatures of unknown origin who are out to feed on any humans unfortunate enough to be caught outside. While the movie more or less follows the same plot as the original novella, there is one major change: the ending. Ordinarily, when a movie changes the ending of its original book, it's a terrible idea, but this movie surprisingly made it work.

The original novella's ending is bleak and ambiguous, but the ending of the movie is a swift gut punch that few saw coming, and many still aren't over to this very day. Author Stephen King himself even said that the movie's ending is better than the one he wrote on his own, which is the highest form of praise a book-to-movie adaptation can receive. This ending wound up becoming one of the most legendary film endings of all time, and it improves the movie by a thousand percent, delivering a conclusion that delivers a heartfelt message through tragic irony and macabre themes.

9 'The Big Sleep' (1946)

Based on 'The Big Sleep' (1939) by Raymond Chandler

The Big Sleep is an old film noir featuring Humphrey Bogart in one of his many detective roles. In this film, he stars alongside Lauren Bacall as Vivian as he seeks to solve a gradually evolving mystery involving Vivian's father. What starts as a simple money embezzlement plot eventually turns to murder, with many red herrings and twists arising for the detective. While the novel is good, one major thing stands out that makes it hard to read: the novel's protagonist, Phillip Marlowe (Bogart), is a rampant misogynist. The way he treats and talks to the women in the novel is utterly despicable, which is pretty off-putting.

Luckily, the Marlowe in the movie is much more respectful. The reason for this is because Bogart and Bacall were something of a Hollywood power duo at the time, starring in many films together. In their various film appearances, their characters would almost always fall in love. The producers of The Big Sleep decided to capitalize on this dynamic, knowing they would sell more tickets if they did, and it worked. The movie, of course, doesn't deliver quite the same punch of an ending, but it is much more watchable on account of the fact that Marlowe is more of a classic film detective—the kind who's a classic smooth-talking ladies' man, which filmgoers tend to appreciate more than the book version of Marlowe.

The Big Sleep Release Date August 31, 1946 Director Howard Hawks Cast Humphrey Bogart , Lauren Bacall Runtime 114

8 'Arrival' (2016)

Based on 'The Story of Your Life' (1998) by Ted Chiang

Author Ted Chiang's short story/novella The Story of Your Life is confusing, to say the least. It features multiple time jumps and tone shifts, switching from first-person to second-person, and switching between the past and the future at will. That doesn't mean it's bad—in fact, it's incredible and won a few awards—but it's the movie adaptation, Arrival, where it really shines. Director Denis Villeneuve brought the story to life on a much larger scale, making the aliens in the film much more mysterious and large, which adds to the intrigue surrounding them.

Linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) takes the lead, as she is assigned to make contact with the aliens and communicate with them. As she learns their language, her brain is forced to adapt to a different way of thinking. While the movie can be equally confusing at times, it still presents the story in a way that makes sense in the end. The CGI and the concepts for the aliens make for an interesting take on extra-terrestrial life that hasn't really been seen before in film, and it makes the original author's abstract concepts more concrete as they're physically shown to the viewers rather than explained in detail in words. Put simply, the movie is just "easier."

7 'Bride and Prejudice' (2004)

Based on 'Pride and Prejudice' (1813) by Jane Austen

To be fair, the novel Pride and Prejudice is absolutely fantastic and a revolutionary novel in early feminist literature. However, it is very much a product of its time. Reading it now can feel like a slog, as it's more akin to soap operas, which a large portion of movie viewers are not at all into, especially given the wider selection of genres available nowadays. If you are into romance movies or soap operas, then you'll undoubtedly like the book better, but for the rest of the viewers, Bride and Prejudice will suffice.

This Bollywood/Hollywood hybrid musical is much more fun and exciting with its bright costumes, modernized setting, poppy musical numbers, and comedic moments. Sure, it's still a romance, but it doesn't come off as being too cheesy or ooey-gooey, making it more approachable to a wide variety of audiences. If you're looking for a more casual retelling of the original novel, this is a movie that is definitely worth it. But, as mentioned, if you are into soaps, maybe just read the original book, because you'll probably like that better.

6 'Jaws' (1975)

Based on 'Jaws' (1974) by Peter Benchley

There's a reason why the Jaws movie has received more attention than the original novel: the movie is simply better. Sorry, Peter Benchley. Of course, that doesn't mean the book is awful. It's actually pretty good—great, even. But it just doesn't hold a candle to the movie that followed. The movie does more or less follow the same story, but its production value was something new for its time, as it forayed into the killer animal genre and was the first movie to really take off in that department.

The Jaws movie had a much larger cultural impact than its predecessor, as many who viewed the movie were terrified to go near water for ages, with some even too scared to take a bath. This movie frightened an entire generation of young people in a way that the novel was never quite able to reach, which is the primary reason that the movie is just so much better.

Jaws (1975) Release Date June 20, 1975 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Roy Scheider , Robert Shaw , Richard Dreyfuss , Lorraine Gary , Murray Hamilton , Carl Gottlieb , Jeffrey Kramer Runtime 124 Minutes

5 'The Godfather' (1972)

Based on 'The Godfather' (1969) by Mario Puzo

The Godfather is a movie that needs no introduction. It is widely considered by many to be one of the greatest movies ever made, and there are very few critics who would dispute that claim. But The Godfather novel? It's been largely forgotten in the wake of the movie. Just like Jaws, the reason for this is because the movie is just bett