One of the greatest things about movies is that they always have the potential to surprise. Hundreds of movies are released every year, each garnering different levels of excitement among filmgoers. High expectations, however, can lead to greater disappointment. On the flip side of that coin, few viewing experiences are as rewarding as low expectations being shattered by a surprising and above-average product.

It's one of the few cases where it feels good to be wrong—going into a movie expecting to be underwhelmed yet leaving pleasantly surprised and satisfied. Whether it be poor marketing or general wariness surrounding a remake or sequel, this list will cover a selection of movies that turned out to be better than anybody could have expected. They might not be perfect, although some come quite close, but they were far superior than anyone could've dared guess.

10 '10 Cloverfield Lane' (2016)

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg

Image via Paramount Pictures

After a car accident that left her unconscious, Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up in an underground bunker. Her savior, Howard (John Goodman), insists that the world outside as they know it has ended and the bunker is the safest place to be. Michelle is naturally skeptical, but questions concerning both Howard and the state of the outside world reveal harrowing truths.

10 Cloverfield Lane is a tight, brilliantly acted, and visceral genre blend that is patient to show its hand. What on the surface seemed to be an uninspired spin-off of Matt Reeve's modern monster classic Cloverfield revealed itself to be not only one of the biggest surprises of the year but one of 2016's best thrillers. 10 Cloverfield Lane keeps palms sweating, pulses pounding, and minds racing as it weaves a clever web of mystery in engaging ways.

9 'John Wick' (2014)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

Image via Lionsgate

Retired assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is grieving the tragic loss of his wife. Just when he thought he had lost everything he cared about, Russian goons break into his house, steal his prized Mustang, and kill the puppy left by Wick's wife as a dying gift. Unbeknownst to the mob-affiliated miscreants, Wick is a force of nature not so easily stopped when he has absolutely nothing to lose.

A modern classic that's more influential than most give it credit for, John Wick is a masterwork of stylish action filmmaking and possibly the definitive entry into the one-man-army subgenre that's now more popular than ever. Based only on its promotional materials, not many could have imagined a simplistic action movie launching such a massive franchise. Nowadays, John Wick is regarded as a benchmark genre flick, establishing Reeves' titular character as a modern pop culture icon.

8 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Image via Paramount Pictures

In this follow-up to Top Gun, Capt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise), an ace pilot and hotshot personality, is tasked with training a young class of elite fighter pilots for a top-secret operation. Maverick proves to be a far more capable pilot than a teacher; his situation is made all the more complicated when the son of his deceased best friend (Miles Teller) is eager to fly in the squadron.

Top Gun: Maverick is the very definition of a crowdpleaser. While the original is a suitably stylish and fun slice of '80s cheese, this sequel far exceeded expectations and delivered one of the most entertaining and commercially successful blockbusters ever made. Cruise continued to prove that he is Hollywood's leading man — his strict insistence on practical effects for the flight sequences made the sense of danger palpable and further elevated the fantastic action. Not only was Top Gun: Maverick a wholly satisfying thrill ride, but it also reinvigorated the theatergoing experience and proved that people are still willing to show up to the movies when they're this good.

7 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Directed by Joel Crawford & Januel Mercado

Image via Universal Pictures

Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) has lived a long life filled with adventure and heroism. Unfortunately for him, however, he can only continue to defy death for so long before the last of his nine lives is spent. Pursued by a ruthless wolf (Wagner Moura), Puss in Boots sets off on a quest to find a means to restore his eight lost lives.

As a follow-up to the rather forgettable Puss in Boots, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is not only a vast improvement over its predecessor but an incredible achievement in animation. Exciting, clever and visually inspired, this is a sequel that takes imaginative risks, providing one of the finest animated movies of the decade in the process. Nobody could have ever predicted that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish would be as good as it was—now, cinemagoers are eager to see where they take this story from here.

6 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

Directed by Drew Goddard

Image via Lionsgate Films

Five young adult friends head to a remote cabin for a weekend of partying and general teenage debauchery. Soon enough, they discover that the cabin has a basement cellar containing bizarre artifacts and relics. Little do they know, they are awakening evil forces that won't be so easily vanquished.

The Cabin in the Woods is a movie best experienced with as little context as possible—this is an ode to horror cinema full of brilliant and absurdly entertaining twists and turns. The Cabin in the Woods reveals a bittersweet truth: it's nearly impossible for a movie to maintain an aura of mystery in this age of social media and discourse. That, of course, made it feel all the more special, and for those who somehow haven't gotten around to giving this movie a watch, it's a delectable, blood-soaked treat.