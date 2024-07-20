Have you ever watched a film with a group of people—maybe in theaters or at a friend’s house—and enjoyed it so much, then watched it again on your own and realized that maybe the experience wasn’t as great the second time around? Films can be watched in whatever setting you prefer, but there are some that beg to be enjoyed more in the presence of your fellow movie lovers.

Watching a story unfold on screen and sharing the same reactions as your friends is almost like a spiritual experience. You can laugh together, cry together, or even cheer together. What can be especially great is when you show someone a film for the first time ever just to watch their reactions to it, providing for an even more entertaining experience. So, no matter the film, genre, or length, some can truly be enjoyed even more in the presence of great company.

10 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo

Avengers: Infinity War changed the game for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Much like The Empire Strikes Back, it’s a powerhouse sequel that raised the stakes but ended on way more of a sad note. The Mad Titan, known as Thanos (Josh Brolin), finally completes his goal of acquiring the Infinity Stones and does exactly what he set out to do: wipe out half of all life across the universe. It’s a crushing blow to the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, but it left audiences feeling devastated and in deep anticipation about what would happen next.

While Avengers: Endgame would be more suitable for positive viewing with company, Infinity War achieved several goals that MCU fans had collectively been waiting for; a decade’s worth of buildup had culminated into our favorite heroes’ ultimate test of strength and will, exceeding the expectations of fans. Also, let’s say you were to introduce these films to someone who knew nothing about them. While you will never be able to recapture that experience of watching it on the big screen again, you can still enjoy it vicariously through your fellow new fans. Either way, Avengers: Infinity War gets better with some assembly required.

9 'Get Out' (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele

The directorial debut of Jordan Peele has made the comedian one of the most exciting horror filmmakers today. Get Out received major critical acclaim and box office success in 2017 and even landed Peele an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Centered around an African-American man named Chris (Academy Award-winner Daniel Kaluuya) meeting his white girlfriend’s mysterious family, the film is now considered to be a modern horror classic, and audiences have proved it.

Peele blends comedic elements with horror, but his films, including and especially Get Out, are unmistakably horror. Audiences connected to Get Out for its story, themes, and how it features several funny, but unfortunately believable, moments. With so many horror films that make you wish for the protagonists to die already, you want Kaluuya’s Chris to survive. You find yourself at the edge of your seat until the celebratory end, and any film that can pull off such a great ride is definitely Oscar-worthy.

8 'Bee Movie' (2007)

Directed by Steven Hickner and Simon J. Smith

In 2007, Jerry Seinfeld brought us what’s often considered to be one of the most bizarre animated films ever made. Bee Movie has, in recent years, garnered renewed popularity through the power of the Internet. What appears to be a simple-looking family-friendly film from DreamWorks Animation comes with a story that’s actually way more serious than anticipated. Seinfeld voices a bee named Barry B. Benson, who decides to sue the entire human race upon learning that they consume the honey produced by his fellow bees.

The newfound interest in Bee Movie is thanks in large part to memes surrounding the film’s premise and writing. Despite how bright and colorful the animation looks, the story will have audiences scratching their heads at how baffling it is, from the lawsuit storyline to the countless bee-related puns. Bee Movie can certainly make for a more entertaining viewing experience with friends when laughing at its absurdity. So, if you do plan a movie night, just “bee” prepared.

7 '21 Jump Street' (2012)

Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller

The adaptation of the police procedural drama from the ‘80s should have been a flop; it was based on a long-dormant property and appeared to be riddled with every buddy cop and high school movie cliché imaginable. But thanks to the genius of directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, 21 Jump Street turned out to be a hugely successful comedy in 2012. Stars Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum delivered great comedic chemistry, and the film even celebrated its mix of buddy cop and high school clichés.

Something else that sets 21 Jump Street apart is the fact that although the film takes place in the same continuity as the original series, you would not have to be a fan of the show to understand what’s happening in the movie. The film’s use of hilarious gags and satirical humor also adds to a truly fun viewing experience. Even its sequel, 22 Jump Street, is just as funny. While the potential third installment remains in question, 21 Jump Street is an easy pick for a fun movie night with friends.

6 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2012)

Directed by Drew Goddard

If there is any film to go into completely blind, it’s The Cabin in the Woods. The horror hit released in 2012 on a modest budget has a fairly simple plot about a group of college friends who stay at a cabin in the woods. Already, that’s a common premise for a horror film. But if you have ever seen The Cabin in the Woods, then you know what’s in store during a rewatch and can easily anticipate the reactions of anybody who decides to watch it with you. However, if you have never seen it before, then the premise is all you need.

Without revealing any spoilers, The Cabin in the Woods goes in directions that one would not expect while also serving as something of an homage to other horror films. Thanks to the work of director Drew Goddard and writer Joss Whedon, the film plays with your expectations while still sticking to the main storyline. If talked about any further, it would ruin the surprise, and you want to be surprised, especially with an audience. So, don’t wait any further!

5 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Directed by Edgar Wright