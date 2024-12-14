Fantasy is one of the most imaginative genres in the film industry, creating worlds and creatures beyond all constraints of reality. From Middle-earth to Oz, there's no limit to what fantasy can create. Because of this ascension past the ordinary world, fantasy films almost never blend this mythical nature with a more grounded reality, leaving this latter attribute to the realistic tales of everyday life, such as Saving Private Ryan.

Some movies, however, blend magic with elements of the real world, such as Pan's Labyrinth. This unique combination of the fantastical and the mundane leads to the creation of a lucid dream-like experience, blurring the lines between fantasy and reality. This list will discuss the best movies that blend fantasy and reality, appreciating their distinctive approach and providing more insight into why and how they work.

10 'Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)' (2014)

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) is a dark comedy-drama film first released in 2014. Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, who also directed The Revenant and Babel, the plot follows a washed-up actor named Riggan, played by Michael Keaton, as he tries to revitalize his career with a new play after years of obscurity following his iconic role as a superhero named Birdman, who also serves as his inner critic.

Birdman is shot in a unique way that creates the illusion of one continuous take. This is best shown during the scene in which Riggan is locked out of the theater, and the camera closely follows him as he runs out onto the street. The camera then subtly points down at the ground to provide a chance to cut and then pans around the busy street as Riggan runs through it. This technique creates a stream-of-consciousness feel to the narrative, thus enhancing the audience's intrigue by making it easier to accept the fantasy elements through this dream-like identity.

9 'The NeverEnding Story' (1984)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen

Image via Warner Bros.

The NeverEnding Story is a fantasy film first released in 1984. It serves as an adaptation of the 1979 novel of the same name by Michael Ende, who also wrote the Jim Button series. Directed by Wolfgang Petersen, best known for directing Das Boot, the story follows a young boy named Bastian Bux, played by Barret Oliver, who also appeared in Frankenweenie, as he discovers a world of imagination through a book.

The NeverEnding Story greatly benefits from its dark atmosphere. For example, during the scene in which the lupine Gmork attacks Atreyu (Noah Hathaway), the book's hero, a wolf head prop falls and nearly hits Bastian. This sense of parallel storytelling between Bastian and Atreyu shows that not only are they going on the same adventure, but also that they need each other in order to see their respective journey to an end. Bastian provides the imagination that a reader provides a storybook, and Atreyu and his world provide the emotional resonance that Bastian needs to deal with the issues in his life.

The Neverending Story Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 20, 1984 Cast Patricia Hayes , Noah Hathaway , Barret Oliver , Sydney Bromley , Gerald McRaney , Tami Stronach Runtime 94 minutes Writers Herman Weigel , Wolfgang Petersen

8 'Big Fish' (2003)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Big Fish is a fantasy drama film first released in 2003. It is an adaptation of the 1998 book Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions written by Daniel Wallace. Directed by Tim Burton, the plot follows a man named Ed Bloom, played by Ewan McGregor, as he recounts his life story to his son Will, played by Billy Crudup of Watchmen and Spotlight fame.

The Southern setting greatly aids in the blend of fantasy and reality throughout Big Fish. For instance, when Ed first arrives, the town of Spectre is presented as a symmetrical, quaint place surrounded by a thick set of trees on all sides. This presentation of Spectre as a set on a stage emphasizes the fairy tale nature of Ed's stories, subtly reminding the audience that nothing can be taken fully at face value; nothing is quite real, just like in tall tales such as Ed's.

7 'Shutter Island' (2010)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Paramount Pictures

Shutter Island is a neo-noir psychological thriller film first released in 2010. It is based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the story follows a U.S. Marshal named Teddy Daniels, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, as he investigates a prison on the titular island.

Shutter Island excels at slowly telling the audience the story in a very subtle way. For example, there is a scene in which Teddy is exploring a cave system on the island and a woman named Rachel Solando, played by Sharp Objects' Patricia Clarkson, appears suddenly in front of him bloodied and tells him about a conspiracy involving mind control, the prison staff, and Teddy's own psyche. This method of delivering information provides a more immersive experience by only letting the audience learn new story details alongside Teddy, making them feel like they are a part of the investigation.