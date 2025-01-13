The American dream purports that everyone has a chance at making a great life for themselves when they're in America, be they citizens or people who travel to the United States seeking some kind of ideal life. To believe in it is to be a rather optimistic person, and indeed, some in America find what they're after. Certain movies have explored the American dream without being total downers, including the likes of Minari and The Right Stuff.

But the American dream can also just be a dream for some; something unattainable or, at the very least, incredibly difficult to grasp in some sort of tangible sense. Plenty of darker films explore the darker side of this topic, sometimes by showing characters who strive for the American dream but tragically ruin their lives in the process, or by telling stories revolving around people who might end up more in some kind of American nightmare.

10 'Easy Rider' (1969)

Directed by Dennis Hopper

A quintessential New Hollywood film that basically defined that whole movement (or came pretty damn close), Easy Rider follows two men as they go on a journey across America in search of… something. It’s not so much a road movie where there’s a specific destination in mind, but the two lead characters are after some kind of feeling or experience, and keep on moving until it’s in reach.

Maybe it’s just about how certain people can’t find a dreamlike way of being in America, or it’s about how the times change before you can realize it sometimes, or maybe it’s a warning about not being listless and wandering. Easy Rider leaves things up to the viewer, which isn't too surprising when it’s fairly hard to define a “story” here in the traditional sense, but few takeaways from it are going to fall on the positive/sunny side of things.

9 'Mulholland Drive' (2001)

Directed by David Lynch

When Mulholland Drive begins, it is indeed quite dreamy, following a few different people and storylines, sure, but the central one involves a young, ambitious, and optimistic actress arriving in Hollywood, hoping to make a name for herself. She perseveres while the world around her occasionally reveals darker qualities, but then, at a point, things do shift drastically.

What was once a dream starts to feel more like a nightmare, with perhaps the best reading of Mulholland Drive being something along the lines of this: the first two-thirds of the film was largely a fantasy, and the final act reflects more of a brief reality. This reality does become warped into something more nightmarish right near the end, too. And that could all sound like spoiling things, but this is David Lynch being talked about here, so commentary of that nature is hardly scratching the surface!

8 'Scarface' (1983)

Directed by Brian De Palma

If you're looking for a movie where someone clearly tries to obtain the American dream and then fails in perhaps the most obvious way possible, look no further than Scarface (1983). Well, truth be told, the original version from 1932 also has this story told in a similar way, but the 1980s version makes it all the more bombastic and in-your-face, following one violent and relentless man as he gains almost everything and then loses it all.

Scarface drives home this idea of the American dream gone mad, with the protagonist seeing the message “The World is Yours” on a blimp at one pivotal point, and then seemingly taking it literally. That’s the main thing here. For a movie about someone coming to America, trying to get it all, briefly having it all, and then losing absolutely everything… that is Scarface, in a nutshell.

7 'Midnight Cowboy' (1969)

Directed by John Schlesinger

There was something in the water during 1969, or perhaps people just liked their depressing-as-hell movies in America at the time, because Midnight Cowboy explores the American dream in a comparable way to the aforementioned Easy Rider (1969). Hell, both movies even revolve around two men who seem disconnected from society, even while they stay strong in their goals, and both films end rather bleakly.

With Midnight Cowboy, it’s mostly about a male prostitute hoping to find a way to earn money in a big city, finding that’s easier said than done, with only a sickly swindler for company, and someone to share his dream with. It’s an incredibly well-made film, and one that’s acted well enough to hold up genuinely well to this day, but an optimistic portrayal of the so-called land of opportunity, it is not.