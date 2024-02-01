Unfortunately, things don't always go as we intend them to, and marriage isn't an exception. Whether this has to do with financial problems, lack of intimacy and communication, or even infidelity, it isn't uncommon for marriages to be unsuccessful, even if the two people involved were initially head over heels for each other. This proves that even the most passionate and loving relationships require work and commitment.

While many movies — especially romance films — shine a positive light on romantic relationships, there are engaging dramas that explore the other side of the coin, making audiences reconsider whether they should tie the knot. From Blue Valentine to Scenes From a Marriage, these are the best movies about broken marriages that send out thoughtful, valuable messages on relationships and human connection.

10 'Blue Valentine' (2010)

Director: Derek Cianfrance

Derek Cianfrance's heart-wrenching romance drama Blue Valentine stars Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams (in an Oscar-nominated role) as a very believable working-class couple with a young daughter, Frankie (Faith Wladyka). By crossing-cutting between two time periods, the film highlights the changes in their marriage and the ultimate deterioration of their relationship.

At its core, the beautifully shot Blue Valentine is a painful breakdown of a marriage. It is depicted through a series of beautifully heartbreaking scenes and emphasizes the importance of parenting, including how childhood experiences can impact adult relationships. Through its moving but captivating narrative, this devastating love tale highlights how some relationships are not built to last, even if couples are seemingly completely in love with each other at the start.

9 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick's final feature is an essential erotic thriller, even though everyone has probably seen it by now. The story centers around an upper-middle-class couple, Dr. Bill and Mrs. Alice Harford, played by Tom Cruise in a great dramatic performance and Nicole Kidman (who is just as good). Their relationship is put to the test when Alice tells William about her sexual fantasies and unfulfilled longing. He then embarks on an obsessive, night-long odyssey of sexual adventure.

Equal amounts sensual and horrifying, Eyes Wide Shut suggests that even married people have secrets and hidden desires, which can lead to a sense of distance between partners; it is an intriguing exploration of guilt in relationships that also deals with capitalism and fragile masculinity. While the two characters do not go separate ways by the end, it is reasonable to say that Alice and William's relationship is doomed, especially considering that they decide to ignore the adultery they are capable of committing.

8 'Marriage Story' (2019)

Director: Noah Baumbach

Based on Noah Baumbach's own experiences when he and Jennifer Jason Leigh divorced in 2013 (via Cosmopolitan), Marriage Story explores the emotional scars that divorce leaves behind and the painful attempt to move on with one's life. It stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as theater director Charlie and L.A. movie actress Nicole. After numerous sessions of marital mediation, the two decide to put an end to their decade-long marriage, struggling to make it work for the sake of their eight-year-old son, Henry (Azhy Robertson).

Baumbach's tale of acceptance, grief, repressed anger, and frustration is realistic and heartbreaking. This Netflix tearjerker reinforces the fact that a strong relationship foundation requires work and offers a deteriorating portrayal of a once healthy, loving relationship and its effects. While its narrative is poignant and well-crafted, Marriage Story benefits the most from its staggering performances.

7 'An Unmarried Woman' (1978)

Director: Paul Mazursky

While released in 1978, An Unmarried Woman is a very modern film, essentially in the progressive messages it sends. It follows Erica (Jill Clayburgh), a wealthy woman from Manhattan's Upper East Side who navigates her identity and sexuality after her husband of 16 years leaves her for a younger woman.

The importance of love and self-sufficiency are clearly the most poignant messages in Paul Mazursky's film, which perfectly tackles loneliness and sexuality. With an incredible acting effort from Clayburgh at its center, An Unmarried Woman is a must-see for those who are looking for a film that meditates on divorce without actually showing the decay of a relationship and focusing on the aftermath instead. Plus, what is fascinating about this humorous social observation, too, is how it sheds light on feminist politics through the protagonist's story.

6 'Gone Girl' (2014)

Director: David Fincher

David Fincher's beloved twisted drama based on Gillian Flynn's bestselling novel of the same name follows Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck), a man who is suspected of having something to do with his wife's (Rosamund Pike in a riveting, career-defining, Oscar-nominated performance) sudden disappearance on the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary. Her vanishing has become the focus of an intense social media circus; the question everyone is dying to answer is: is Nick innocent?

If readers are looking for an incredible psychological thriller that deals with toxic relationships but escalates into something so much more sinister, Gone Girl is the pick. Meditating on loyalty, honesty, deception, and even identity and power, this epic Fincher provocatively emphasizes the importance of open conversations in relationships. It is impossible to describe Gone Girl without spoiling it a bit too much. However, it is beyond clear that the relationship shared by the two is far from successful.

5 'A Woman Under the Influence' (1974)

Director: John Cassavetes

A Woman Under the Influence is a soul-shattering character study unlike any other. The story follows a Los Angeles housewife, played by the talented Gena Rowlands, who navigates between trying to be the perfect wife, the perfect mother, and the perfect woman. Meanwhile, Mabel sinks into depression, and the only way to fix her increasingly erratic and volatile behavior, according to her husband Nick (Peter Falk), is institutionalization.

This truly captivating film by John Cassavetes is aided by Rowlands' tour de force performance, which ranks high among the best of all time. A Woman Under the Influence is a very dramatic and devastating multi-layered story about mental health and incompatibility that may hit too close to home due to the feminist themes it tackles. It's impossible not to feel for the three-dimensional Mabel — a woman who desperately tries to be seen and loved — and the influence that the two domineering male figures have on her life.

4 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf?' (1966)

Director: Mike Nichols

Elizabeth Taylor's second Oscar win (after being nominated five times, making the star one of the Golden Age actors with the most Oscars) came after she starred in Mike Nichols' Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf?, a tale of illusion and reality based on Edward Albee's 1962 play of the same name. The story centers around an aging couple (Taylor and Richard Burton) who use their young houseguests to fuel emotional pain towards each other.

Set over the course of a very emotionally distressing night, this flawless adaptation illustrates the shattered American dream, touching on topics of marriage and family with sharp-razor, hurtful words. Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf? will probably make audiences second-guess getting married, as it totally dismantles the idea of a happy and fulfilled matrimony. Be it as it may, Nichols' movie is undeniably good, intense, and charged with strong emotion.

3 'La Notte' (1961)

Director: Michelangelo Antonioni

Starring Jeanne Moreau and Marcello Mastroianni, La Notte is a wonderful new Italian cinema movie centering around an unfaithful couple, married for several years, who struggle to separate even though they want to. Needless to say, this can only result in the deterioration of a once-loving marriage.

Given its slow pace, which is not to everyone's taste, some viewers may consider this character study of detached people tedious and dull. However, La Notte could not be a more intriguing exploration of alienation and disconnection, providing an interesting sneak peek inside a couple's doomed relationship. Despite its heartbreaking narrative, Michelangelo Antonioni's movie is incredibly romantic in its own way, playing like an elegant, heart-wrenching poem. Plus, it perfectly captures the filmmaker's essence of work.

2 'A Separation' (2011)

Director: Asghar Farhadi

This Middle East must-see film by Asghar Farhadi tells the story of a married couple (Leila Hatami and Payman Maadi) faced with a difficult decision — they must improve the life of their daughter by moving to another country or stay in Iran and look after a suffering parent (Ali-Asghar Shahbazi) who has Alzheimer's disease. The argument leaves the couple with no choice but to divorce; however, the consequences may be more severe than anticipated.

Class struggles, family values, and morality are all part of this superb movie's essence. Demonstrating the conflict between two households, A Separation is a fascinating adult drama that offers audiences an intriguing look at complex relationships and the morally complex dilemmas they face. It is a film that knows no borders and is essential for fans of the genre, though at times it is a bit overlooked.

1 'Scenes From a Marriage' (1974)

Director: Ingmar Bergman

The blueprint for the Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain series of the same name (and arguably the best of the two), Ingmar Bergman's five-hour, six-part television series is among the best pieces of media that deal with marriage. Though less detailed than its TV counterpart, Scenes From a Marriage's theatrical release provides audiences with the same harrowing tale revolving around the years of love and turmoil that bind Marianne (Liv Ullmann) and Johan (Erland Josephson) through matrimony, infidelity, and divorce.

Like other films on this list, Scenes From a Marriage will likely have audiences questioning matrimony thanks to its extremely realistic and heartfelt narrative elevated by fantastic performances and humane characters. It is a meticulous study of intimacy, love fading, and the alternations in relationships, which has raised the bar for romantic dramas.

