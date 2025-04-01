It doesn’t happen with every single long-running film franchise, sure, but some of them – once enough years/installments have gone by – do have multiple movies that share the same title. Halloween is an example of this, given there’s Halloween (1978), Halloween (2007), and Halloween (2018), necessitating the use of years to distinguish them all, which can be annoying at times, but it does help if you have a word count to hit, admittedly. Then there’s the Godzilla series, and it’s understandable for sure that the first movie was just called… well, Godzilla. But then, in 1998, there was an attempt at making an American version of Godzilla, and the title got reused, and then when there was a (debatable) need to wash away that movie and its legacy, another American version of Godzilla was released, 16 years later, and the title was reused once more.

Look, it’s predictable what order those three movies are going to go in, based on what was just said there, but let’s face it: Godzilla is a fun series to talk about. Who doesn’t love a big monster stomping around? And not just any monster; the king of them. Godzilla movies can be soul-crushing, nightmarish, entertaining, hilarious, or action-packed, and therein lies a big reason why the series is so appealing, and has gone on for so long. And yes, many of those movies have a big old “vs.” in the title, and prioritize smackdowns with foes either recognizable or new. In the following movies, Godzilla is the star of the show, though, with two of them being about humanity dealing with Godzilla, and the other kind of being about that, but while also showcasing a couple of other big monsters. So, predictable as it might be, those three “Godzilla” Godzilla movies are ranked below, starting with a cinematic dumpster fire and ending with something exceptional. (Oh, and the 1977 film sometimes known as "Cozzilla" and sometimes called Italian Godzilla won't be included here, since it's not great and is also just a colorization/re-edit of the original Godzilla).

3 'Godzilla' (1998)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Image via TriStar Pictures

Even the defenders of 1998’s Godzilla will probably acknowledge that it’s not much of a Godzilla movie, with the reworking of the titular character just feeling a little out of step. If you want to treat it as a blockbuster disaster movie that has a giant lizard at the center rather than some kind of more expected natural disaster, then maybe you could squint enough to make it watchable. But that would involve being very generous, and possibly more so than Godzilla (1998) deserves. This was the first English-language Godzilla movie that wasn’t just a re-dub/re-edit of a Japanese film, and the money was there for it to feel efficiently Hollywood, to some extent. The whole thing is regrettably murky, though, and even when you can make out Godzilla, the design is lackluster, looking too much like something Godzilla-sized, sure, but characteristically more of a Jurassic Park-like dinosaur.

And that’s the monster stuff, which has to be good for a kaiju film overall to be at least decent. The monster parts disappoint, and then the more human-focused sequences make Godzilla (1998) plummet even further quality-wise, enough so to make it qualify as an all-time terrible one. The humor is never funny, the action feels derivative, and the story as a whole plods on and on over the course of a grueling 138 minutes (which just feels beyond too long). Thankfully, the next Hollywood Godzilla movie was considerably better, and until that one came out, the Millennium era – a series of Japanese Godzilla movies – mostly got things back on track. Some of those Millennium era films even took shots at Godzilla (1998), including a verbal reference to this Godzilla not being the real Godzilla in 2001’s Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack, and a hilarious fight between the legit Godzilla and 1998’s one in Godzilla: Final Wars.