There’s no shortage of movies that are horror-themed that take place on or around Halloween, because doing such a thing just makes an inherent amount of sense. What does prove less common are movies that are quite literally called Halloween, with the first big one coming out in 1978, and kicking off what’s now considered the Halloween series. These films are all over the place in terms of quality, which is, of course, something that can be said about a good many horror-related franchises that have multiple installments released across several (or more) decades. But within this Halloween series, with all its reboots, spin-offs, and sequels (some of which ignore continuity established in other entries), there are, to date, only three movies that are quite literally called “Halloween” and nothing else. No numbers after them, no subtitles… just Halloween.

It’s best to differentiate them either by linking each one to the director who helmed the project, or by specifying what year each of these Halloween movies ultimately came out. They were all released at least a decade apart, and the three movies also have three different directors, so at least that’s there to minimize some confusion. Of the bunch, one obviously kickstarted everything Halloween-related, the second chronologically was a re-imagining/reboot, and partly had the same story found in the first movie (all the while making some divisive choices elsewhere in the mix), and then the third was a distant sequel to the first (which then got its own sequels), taking place – and getting released – exactly four decades on from the first Halloween. So, if there are three movies with identical titles, why not differentiate them a little more by assessing the quality? That’s what the following intends to do, with all three official movies just called “Halloween” ranked below, starting with the decent but messy and ending with the best.

3 'Halloween' (2018)

Directed by David Gordon Green