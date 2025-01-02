The art of making a good movie remake is incredibly challenging. The art of remaking a movie that was already great and managing to live up to its standards is even harder. Remaking exceptional classics isn't something that artists and studios are often brave enough to do, but when they do, the results aren't always ideal. Simply, some movies could never be topped by a remake.

These are films that could realistically get a remake at some point, but whatever comes from such a misguided effort could never hope to live up to the level of quality and timelessness of the original. Ranked from "very unlikely to be topped by a remake" to "absolutely impossible to be topped by a remake," all of these movies are a standard of quality in their respective categories, and it's always best to leave that kind of thing alone.

10 'The Prince of Egypt' (1998)

Directed by Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, and Simon Wells

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

DreamWorks Animation broke onto the scene in 1998 with two films. The first was the less-than-great Antz, and the second was what's still by far one of their best outings: the Biblical musical epic The Prince of Egypt, one of the greatest animated movies ever made. It's an adaptation of the Exodus, retelling the tale of the Egyptian prince Moses learning of his Hebrew identity and his destiny to liberate his people.

Once upon a time, the idea of this movie being remade would have been preposterous. However, with DreamWorks crashing the party of live-action adaptations of animated movies with 2025's How to Train Your Dragon, the prospect is no longer wild in the slightest. The music, composed by Hans Zimmer and with lyrics by Wicked's Stephen Schwartz, is some of the most magical of any animated musical, and each musical number is filled with the kind of visual charm that could never, ever be replicated by live-action. The Prince of Egypt is as engrossing as it is because of the medium through which it's told, which a remake could never top.

9 'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Directed by Frank Capra

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

Frank Capra was one of the most distinct and rebellious directors of Hollywood's Golden Age, constantly delivering some of the era's best films, most of which have aged beautifully as beloved classics. Of these movies, the most popular is perhaps It's a Wonderful Life, the story of a frustrated banker visited by an angel who shows him what the world would have been like if he'd never been born.

The elements are all there for a studio to find the idea of remaking this movie enticing: It's a beloved Christmas classic whose appeal has plenty of evidence backing it up, with open room for a stunning lead performance and to update the movie's very post-war-specific sentiments. It's hard to imagine a remake having even half of the heart that Capra's classic has, however. Likewise, Jimmy Stewart's performance is inimitably perfect, and the movie's '40s setting is pretty essential to its narrative.

It's a Wonderful Life Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date January 7, 1947 Cast James Stewart , Thomas Mitchell , Lionel Barrymore , Donna Reed , Henry Travers Runtime 130 minutes Writers Frank Capra , Albert Hackett , Frances Goodrich

8 'The Birds' (1963)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Universal Pictures

Over thirty of Alfred Hitchcock's films, the Master of Suspense, have been remade (two of them by the man himself). Very rarely, however, have these remakes actually worked. A Hitchcock gem that remains untouched, though, is The Birds, a horror drama about a small Northern California town that suddenly takes a turn for the bizarre when all kinds of birds suddenly go on a murderous rampage.

Its premise may sound silly, but The Birds is one of Hitchcock's darkest films, as well as one of his most beloved. A remake of the movie has actually been in the works for a very long time, but if it ever does come to fruition, it's unlikely to have the kind of unbelievably strong sense of suspense and terror that only the Master of Suspense could ever achieve. Updated special effects aren't really a strong enough excuse to remake one of the great American classics of the '60s.

The Birds Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date March 28, 1963 Cast Rod Taylor , Jessica Tandy , Suzanne Pleshette , Tippi Hedren Runtime 119 Writers Evan Hunter

7 'Blazing Saddles' (1974)

Directed by Mel Brooks

Image via Warner Bros.

Nowadays, it's a cliché as well-known as the film itself to say that Mel Brooks's Blazing Saddles, the paragon of politically incorrect satires, could never be made today. This Western parody is about a corrupt politician who, in order to ruin a town and steal their land, appoints a Black sheriff who quickly becomes his most formidable adversary.

There's definitely some truth to the claim that it's hard to picture any movie studio daring to remake Blazing Saddles today. At least, not with the level of political incorrectness that the iconic original has, which is too big a factor for its success to even warrant a remake to begin with; it would be pointless. Having one of the most fun Westerns of all time right there at one's disposal, why choose to stain its legacy with a remake that's guaranteed not to be able to top it?

Blazing Saddles Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 7, 1974 Cast Cleavon Little , gene wilder , Slim Pickens , Harvey Korman , Madeline Kahn , Mel Brooks Runtime 93 minutes Writers Mel Brooks , Norman Steinberg , Andrew Bergman , Richard Pryor , Alan Uger

6 'Ran' (1985)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

Image via Toho

The Japanese auteur Akira Kurosawa has repeatedly been called the greatest filmmaker of all time, and for good reason. He made a shocking number of nearly flawless masterworks throughout his career, but for many, his best work remains Ran. This unique adaptation of Shakespeare's King Lear is the tale of an elderly warlord from Medieval Japan who hands over his empire to his sons. However, he vastly underestimates how much their newfound power will corrupt them, turning them against each other—and him.

Kurosawa's other flawless masterpiece, Seven Samurai, has already inspired plenty of movies to the point that some might be called remakes—and, indeed, none have been able to top it, so there's ample proof there. But no filmmaker has been bold enough to remake Ran yet, and one can't imagine the result being anything but inferior. Kurosawa's magnum opus, permeated with his unique auteurial vision, is a parade of perfectly executed action, colors, and dramatic storytelling. You can't compete with the master.

Watch on Amazon

5 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Princess Bride should need no introduction. Its hilarious sense of humor, many memorable characters, and William Goldman's pretty-much-perfect screenplay have built up a reputation that precedes it. It's about a bedridden boy whose grandfather reads him the story of a farmboy-turned-pirate who faces numerous obstacles in his quest to be reunited with his true love.

The movie is incredibly sweet but never saccharine or fake. It's funny, but it doesn't sacrifice emotion for laughs. It's exciting and action-packed while remaining an ideal watch for people of all ages. The Princess Bride has become an iconic, endlessly-quoted cult classic with the kind of legacy that a movie studio could never replicate artificially. It's always better to leave movies as timeless and unproblematic as this one untouched.

4 'Gone With the Wind' (1939)

Directed by Victor Fleming

Image via MGM

Despite all its controversies, Gone With the Wind is still one of the most gargantuan and important cinematic achievements in history. It's the turbulent love story of a manipulative Southern belle and a roguish profiteer whose romance rises as the society around them crumbles during the American Civil War and Reconstruction periods. Almost everything about the movie, from its iconic performances to its beautiful visuals and riveting story, is exceptional.

There's a lot about Gone With the Wind that, unsurprisingly and quite infamously, hasn't aged particularly well. On a superficial level, its melodramatic tone may take away a bit of appeal for some. More importantly, its romanticized depictions of race and the antebellum South have made it undeniably dated. As such, one can imagine a brave filmmaker taking on a remake of this quintessential '40s classic. But the fact of the matter is that, despite all its problems, Gone With the Wind is still one of the greatest American films ever made. No modern movie could ever compete against its jaw-dropping scale and scope, sweeping CGI-less visuals, and the invaluable magic of the Classical Hollywood filmmaking style.