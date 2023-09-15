One of the things viewers love most about movies is seeing themselves reflected on screen through relatable characters and settings. As Hollywood has become more diverse over the years, the amount of authentic stories being told about different cultures and communities has increased.

Sometimes a character may be at odds with their culture as they discover their individual identity, or there may be a clash of cultures. Other times, specific places and cultures serve as a backdrop for a larger story. What these particular films have in common is the way they celebrate and showcase heritage and tradition, and educate audiences along the way.

10 ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ (2002)

My Big Fat Greek wedding is a film all children of immigrants can relate to in some way. It follows Toula (Nia Vardalos), a Greek woman who has always struggled with her cultural identity. When she falls in love with a non-Greek man (John Corbett), she has to convince her traditional family to accept him.

While Toula always felt different growing up Greek and is often at odds with her parents, the film unabashedly embraces the generosity and larger-than-life personalities found within ethnic families. There is no family more loud or loving than the Portokalos clan.

9 ‘You Are So Not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah’ (2023)

It’s a family affair in You Are So Not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah, featuring Adam Sandler, his wife and two daughters. Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) are planning their dream bat mitzvahs when drama around a popular boy (Dylan Hoffman) threatens their big day.

Through this comedic coming-of-age tale, modern Jewish life is put at the forefront as these teens prepare for their rite of passage. They attend Hebrew school, learn portions from the Torah and are taught by the scene-stealing Rabbi Rebecca (Sarah Sherman). The film will have audiences dreaming of attending an equally epic bat mitzvah.

8 ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ (2018)

When Crazy Rich Asians was released in 2018, it marked a huge milestone and turning point for Hollywood. It was the first major studio film to feature a predominantly Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club twenty-five years earlier. While a traditional rom-com, it is also so much more.

When Rachel (Constance Wu) goes to Singapore to meet her boyfriend Nick’s (Henry Golding) extremely wealthy family, their extravagant lifestyle is on full display. However, some of the best parts of the movie are quieter moments of culture, like when Rachel and Nick try street food or Rachel plays Mahjong with Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh).

7 ‘Black Panther’ (2018)

As the debut of the first major black superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther became a cultural phenomenon and game changer. The film follows T’Challa, who becomes king of Wakanda after the death of his father (John Kani), and is played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

With plenty of African talent both in front of and behind the camera, the film is a showcase of black excellence. While Wakanda is a fictional country, it is heavily inspired by traditional African culture, as seen through the film’s production, costume design and music. It shifted the landscape for both the superhero genre and the industry as a whole.

6 ‘Coco’ (2017)

Many of Disney’s recent animated movies have explored different cultures and places around the world, with Coco being one of their most beloved examples. The Pixar film follows Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), who pursues music despite his family’s ban and enters the Land of the Dead.

As Miguel learns about his ancestry, viewers are taken into a colorful and visceral world inspired by Mexican and Latino culture. The film’s music, animation and character design beautifully embody this rich heritage, and plenty of mythology and practices such as the Day of the Dead are explored.

5 ‘Bend it Like Beckham’ (2002)

Bend it Like Beckham is one of the best sports comedies to come out of the 2000s, thanks to its authenticity and exploration of clash of cultures. It follows Jess (Parmider Nagra), who dreams of becoming a professional soccer player but is held back by her traditional Indian parents.

While Jess would rather be playing, her family wants her to settle down. It’s a classic story of tradition versus modernity, and while Jess is at odds with her parents, it’s clear they are trying to help rather than hold her back. Jess’s heritage and community are just as important as her passion, even if this takes her a while to realize.

4 ‘Turning Red’ (2022)

Pixar’s Turning Red follows Mei (Rosalie Chiang), a thirteen-year-old girl torn between pleasing her protective mother (Sandra Oh) and reveling in the chaos of adolescence. As if puberty wasn’t hard enough, she also turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets emotionally heightened.

This coming-of-age tale is a modern and relevant look at the life of a child of a Chinese immigrant. There are many authentic touches of Chinese culture, including the Lee family’s temple and traditional food like congee and bao buns. Mei struggles with her roots amidst her teenage excitement but learns to accept them.

3 ‘Looking for Alibrandi’ (2000)

Based on one of the most popular Australian novels of all time, Looking for Alibrandi follows seventeen-year-old Josie (Pia Miranda) as she enters her final year of school. Due to her Italian heritage, Josie feels like an outsider and struggles to come to terms with her identity.

The film captures the challenges that come from being different among others but also examines the intriguing culture clash between old and modern ways. While the story deals with romance and family drama, it is the tales Josie’s Nonna (Elena Cotta) tells of immigrant hardship, or when Josie makes tomato sauce with her family, that really stick.

2 ‘In the Heights’ (2021)

Based on the stage musical by Lin Maniel-Miranda, In the Heights is a colorful and energetic celebration of Latino life and culture. The story, set in Washington Heights, follows bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) and other locals as they dream - and sing - about a better life.

In the Heights instills a strong sense of community often found among Latinos through its close-knit neighborhood. While the film centers around Dominican and Puerto Rican characters, it offers a larger showcase of Latino talent that defies stereotypes and is highly important for representation.

1 ‘Top End Wedding’ (2019)

Top End Wedding brings the classic rom-com to the land down under. The Aussie flick sees engaged couple Lauren (Miranda Tapsell) and Ned (Gwilym Lee) journey to remote northern Australia in order to find Lauren’s mother so they can have their wedding.

While it follows conventional tropes of the genre, the film is elevated by its gorgeous Northern Territory scenery and display of Indigenous Australian culture. The outback has never looked more beautiful, and the film puts a strong emphasis on the importance of connection to land, community and cultural identity.

