Cinema is arguably the most powerful art form: it can move, inspire, enrage, and excite millions of people at once. A good filmmaker shapes reality however they want, magically capturing and bridging perspectives, amplifying new voices, and showcasing daring and compelling stories. That's how social change happens. You can read a headline and feel nothing, but when a movie puts you inside the head of a soldier, a refugee, or a cult leader, you can suddenly grasp reality with both hands.

There's a small group of films that, by portraying reality in a revolutionary way, have managed to not only change a few people's minds but the world at large. Cinema can change perspectives and ways of thinking for better and worse. These movies had such an impact that they provoked significant-enough shifts in people's perceptions, thus provoking true changes in the real world, proving that reality is stranger than fiction.

10 'Fight Club' (1999)

Director: David Fincher

Fight Club is a brilliant movie, and Fincher's best for many. It portrays the plight of the modern man, what philosopher Karl Popper described as "the strain of civilization," the feeling of anguish caused by the disappearance of tribal life. The higher standard of living comes with a lack of purpose, a sense of loneliness and spiritual emptiness, which the protagonist tries to fill with expensive furniture and new gadgets. Capitalism attempts to replace religion but falls short. Apparently, the solution is to beat out strangers to feel alive again.

The film ends with the protagonist killing Tyler Durden, his alpha-male-terrorist-alter-ego played by Brad Pitt, realizing he has gone too far in his attempt to rebel against society. The film clearly portrays the protagonist as confused and misguided, yet ultimately triumphant in reconciling his conflicting selves. Fight Club also tries to have a balanced ending, recognizing the Narrator's anguish but warning about the dangers of toxic masculinity and of forming a cult as a response. However, this doesn't stop men's rights activists from idolizing Pitt's character to the point of modeling their whole movement after his teachings. But lots of people did it anyway.

9 'The Godfather' (1972)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Thanks to The Godfather and the now-iconic Corleone family, everyone knows how the mafia works. Mobsters are not common criminals; they work for a family. Honor is the most important thing for a mobster, along with dressing impeccably. That's why they don't deal with drugs; they are respectable. A mobster would only kill in case of betrayal. Actually, all of these tropes were invented for the movie, and real-life mobsters were only too happy to bask in their new reputation.

According to Tim Adler's 2007 book Hollywood and the Mob, the idea of the honorable and stylish mobster didn't exist before The Godfather. The mafia was as dirty and brutal as any other criminal enterprise. However, the movie's representation of the sacred crime family, led by an honorable and respected man who refused to sell drugs, dressed in designer suits, and received as much respect as any important figure in society, completely transformed people's perceptions of the mafia—and, as it turns out, the mafia itself. Francis Ford Coppola might've not wanted to glorify the mafia, but he ultimately kind of did.

8 'Silenced' (2011)

Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Silenced has one of the most disturbing plots ever, and it's based on a true story. The protagonist (the great Gong Yoo) is hired to teach art at a deaf children's school. His students behave a bit weirdly—most don't pay attention and seem somewhat frightened—and the administrators act as if they are hiding something. Then he finds out the ugly truth: the people in charge have been sexually abusing the kids for years.

The film sparked a whole social movement in Korea because it shows how the criminals barely got any jail time after committing such an outrageous crime. Silenced led to the creation of the "Dogani law," named after the movie's Korean title, which fixed all the legal issues that allowed the perpetrators to walk scot-free. The controversy also caused the infamous deaf children's school to finally shut down.

7 'The Birth of a Nation' (1915)

Director: D. W. Griffith

The Birth of a Nation revolutionized the way films are made. Through its novel camera angles and dynamic cinematographic techniques, The Birth of a Nation became an object of study for every filmmaker. Too bad it is also the most racist movie ever made. A huge success when it came out in 1915, it became the first movie to be screened at the White House, and it also became the favorite film of every racist person in America.

Because the KKK is portrayed as a group of heroes by director D.W. Griffith, the Klan experienced a surge in membership right after the film came out. Not only that, but the dreadful organization would continue to use the movie as a propaganda tool for decades. Klan leader David Duke would screen the film at recruiting meetings while commenting and narrating it.

6 'Jaws' (1975)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Jaws transformed Steven Spielberg from a rookie director into an international superstar. The film about a great white shark terrorizing a beach community off Cape Code became a huge hit everywhere it was screened. Audiences were absolutely terrified of the giant prehistoric-looking monster that could slice you in half instantly.

In many ways, Jaws invented the modern summer blockbuster; it also fueled the hate towards sharks. A lot of people began to hunt them for sport, believing they were protecting innocent swimmers. Jaws led to a depopulation of sharks by altering audiences' perceptions. Both the movie and the novel that inspired it turned sharks from obscure, far-away monsters to cruel human hunters, better off dead than roaming the waters in search of helpless children to devour. This change of perception has been described as the "Jaws effect."

5 'Bambi' (1942)

Supervising Director: David Hand

While Jaws gave sharks a bad rap, Bambi did the opposite for deer. One of the best movies from Disney's Golden Age, it depicts the hunter as the greatest evil, killing Bambi's mom and scarring the young fawn forever. By anthropomorphizing forest animals, Bambi changed the public's view of hunting.

It also lent its name to the so-called "Bambi effect." This refers to the common objection to killing animals considered cute while ignoring the suffering of "ugly" creatures such as pigs. Bambi also led to the creation of Smokey Bear, as Disney loaned the fawn for fire prevention public service campaigns, but only for a year.

4 'Top Gun' (1986)

Director: Tony Scott

There are few big-screen efforts more exciting than Top Gun, one of the best movies of 1986. Because what could be more thrilling than piloting a supersonic jet? Streaming through the clouds before spotting the enemy ship, then a dogfight ensues. Moving a lever a millisecond later could mean sudden death. Top Gun presented an idealized version of the navy, changing its reputation for an entire generation of hopefuls.

The original Top Gun reportedly increased navy enlistment numbers by 500%. Turns out that wasn't true and the real number was a modest 8%, which is still pretty good, but a lot less quotable. The US military collaborated fully with the filmmakers, providing them with a fleet of planes, carriers, and ships that any country would kill to own. In the end, it was a great investment.

3 'Victim' (1961)

Director: Basil Dearden

It is hard to think of a more revolutionary film than Victim, released in Britain in 1961 when homosexuality was considered not only immoral but a crime people could go to jail for. The movie exposes the cruel practice of blackmailing homosexual men, which was quite common in those years. As a single suspicion of being gay could tank a man's reputation and career, the victims of blackmailing were willing to do everything to keep the secret.

Victim is one of the most important movies for the LGBT community. It was groundbreaking in and of itself for dealing with such a sensitive issue—the presence of the word "homosexual" in a mainstream film was enough to be incendiary in the early 1960s. Many believe that Victim's cultural impact contributed to changing attitudes about homosexuality in Britain, resulting in the passing of the Sexual Offenses Act of 1967, which decriminalized homosexuality. Dick Bogarde, the film's protagonist, received a thank-you letter from Lord Arran, the man who brought the legislation to Parliament.

2 'JFK' (1991)

Director: Oliver Stone

Oliver Stone wrote that he made JFK "as a metaphor for all those doubts, suspicions and unanswered questions." Of course, he was referring to the dozens of widely believed conspiracy theories that try to unravel the mysterious tragedy. Stone was trying to say that JFK was not a historical movie but a thrilling combination of all the different possibilities that may have developed that day, casting a shadow over the government's version of events.

Thus, JFK popularized a version of the events in which the US Government and its many agencies conspired to murder the President and then hide the evidence. The final report of the Assassination Records Review Board recognized JFK's influence in the passage of the JFK Act, promising to gradually declassify documents regarding the case. This served to pour cold water on the conspiracy theorists' dreams, for a while at least.

1 'A Short Film About Killing' (1988)

Director: Krzysztof Kieślowski

Human beings have debated for millennia if and when killing can be justified. The death penalty as a punishment always draws strong opinions; after all, if killing is so bad, why is the State allowed to do it? How can the monopoly of just killing be justified?

Those were the questions Polish people were asking themselves when A Short Film About Killing came out. The film received a lot of praise but also intense criticism for its negative portrayal of the death penalty. A Short Film About Killing is considered instrumental in the eventual abolition of the death penalty in Poland by sparking a conversation in audiences. It's yet another example of a film being so impactful that its message resonates with its audience, provoking genuine change within the people.

