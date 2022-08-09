With their advanced technology, impressive hunting abilities, and superhuman levels of strength, the Predators are some of the most fearsome movie monsters. Part of what makes them so dangerous is how overwhelmingly they are, never stopping until their prey is hunted fully and never giving them a moment's rest.

Despite that, they aren't invincible. As we've seen from every Predator film, they have weaknesses to be exploited and can be taken down after a hard, long fight. Predators have gone up against marines in the jungle, criminals in space, 18th-century Comanche warriors, and Jacob Tremblay, but here are a couple of characters that even the Predator would be scared to take on in a fight.

Ellen Ripley

Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) has had a tough life. Having fought numerous versions of the Xenomorph, she has had plenty of experience dealing with extraterrestrial threats, and it helps that the Xenomorphs are easily among the most dangerous of the bunch. Her greatest asset is her sheer resilience and ability to take stress and pain with ease while also knowing the ins and out of how the Xenomorphs work.

If she can figure out how to best the Xenomorph, she could best the Predator, who, if the Alien vs. Predator series is to be believed, views the Xenomorphs themselves as the ultimate prey and struggles against them as well. Ripley's determination against the Xenomorphs lends her an upper hand and likely could even be seen as something of an equal by the Predators themselves, who have been known to give respect to humans who manage incredible feats.

Ethan Hunt

Image via Paramount Pictures

In the immortal words of Alec Baldwin, "Hunt is the living manifestation of destiny." And in the Mission: Impossible series, it's hard to argue against it. Hunt's (Tom Cruise) entire purpose, which is to achieve the impossible, makes him uniquely dedicated to defeating whatever foe or threat is in his sights.

While Hunt has yet to face an alien threat, there is no doubt he would succeed over the Predator in eventually defeating him. He'll likely take a beating first, as Hunt tends to get thrown around a lot in his quests, but he would finally find his weaknesses and exploit it, likely using whatever leftover tech MIF has left him with.

John Wick

Image via Lionsgate

Despite mostly using guns and having realistic bodily harm done to him—Wick (Keanu Reeves) even started his third installment having to see a doctor for his injuries—there is a reason he is known as the "Baba Yaga" in universe. His ability to kill is nigh-unmatched, and as seen in his movies can mow down an entire group of men with ease without breaking so much as a sweat.

While a Predator is a more significant threat than a group of random henchmen, Wick has good odds of beating the Predator in a one-on-one battle. Most Predators like to hunt alone regardless, and that would be its downfall, as Wick's sheer ability with firearms and anything he can get his hands on make him a nigh-unstoppable force.

Katniss Everdeen

While the Predator is undoubtedly an overwhelming force of nature in terms of his strength, the Predator also tends to fight as a hunter first and foremost—meaning they like to wait out their prey, stalking them until they are weak. Survival is the name of the game when fighting against them, and nobody is as skilled at survival as Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence).

Besides having to survive daily as a resident of the poorest district, her survival at two separate Hunger Games means that she knows her way around and makes it difficult for the Predator to get a read on her. Katniss could also snipe the Predator afar: as we've seen before, ancient weapons affect the Predator just as much as modern weapons.

T-800

It might be cheating, but frankly, the T-800 (most often portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger) would likely be the ultimate foe for the Predator. While the Predator's appearances help instill fear in those around it, giving it the upper edge in combat, the T-800's very nature means it won't work. He'll have to go toe to toe with him.

And T-800's strength, durability, and relentless nature make it almost impossible to defeat, something Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) learned relatively quickly in her encounters with him. The Predator's acidic blood wouldn't do anything either, a last resort for them, and in the end, it's likely the T-800 would win simply by just pushing forward. It's that simple.

