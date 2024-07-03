Movies have a magical way of drawing audiences into their stories, but sometimes even the most captivating films fall back on familiar tropes. These clichés, while often predictable, have become a staple in cinema, creating moments that are both comforting and eye-roll-inducing. Whether it's the hero defying impossible odds or the classic slow clap, these recurring elements are almost as expected as the plot twists themselves.

This list dives into the top ten movie clichés that have stood the test of time. Ranked from the most overused to those still secretly enjoyed, it explores why these clichés persist and how they continue to shape the movie-watching experience. Get ready to revisit some of the most iconic (sometimes frustrating) scenes that make movies both memorable and predictable.

10 The Fake Relationship

Found in: 'The Proposal' (2009) or 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (2003)

The fake relationship cliché is a classic in rom-coms. It's when two characters pretend to be dating for some reason—maybe to fool their families, boost their social status, or achieve a work goal. At first, they swear it's just for show and that they're definitely not catching feelings. But as they spend more time together, surprise, surprise—they actually start to fall for each other. This setup is perfect for awkward, funny moments and sweet, unexpected romance.

This cliché has been a favorite for ages because it is just fun to watch. In The Proposal (2009), Sandra Bullock's character fakes an engagement with her assistant, played by Ryan Reynolds, to avoid getting deported. Then there's To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018), where Lara Jean and Peter pretend to date to make their exes jealous, only to realize they actually like each other. And who can forget How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)? Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey's characters both have hidden agendas in their fake relationship but end up genuinely falling in love.

9 The Mentor Figure

Found in 'Harry Potter' and 'Star Wars'

The mentor figure plays a crucial role in guiding the protagonist through challenges and growth. This cliché often features a wise, old, and experienced character who imparts wisdom, skills, and moral lessons to the younger or less experienced protagonist. Whether it's a martial arts master teaching discipline and technique or a wise elder offering life advice, this relationship dynamic not only drives the plot forward but also adds depth to character development. The mentor often serves as a source of inspiration and a catalyst for the protagonist's transformation, making their bond a pivotal aspect of the story's emotional resonance.

In Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977), Obi-Wan Kenobi guides Luke Skywalker on his journey to become a Jedi Knight, teaching him about the Force and confronting his destiny. Another iconic mentorship can be seen in Harry Potter, where Albus Dumbledore mentors Harry Potter, providing crucial guidance and encouragement in his quest to defeat Voldemort. These mentor-protégé relationships not only shape the characters' growth but also resonate with audiences by showcasing the power of wisdom and guidance in overcoming challenges.

8 Guns Never Run Out of Ammo

Found in 'John Wick' and 'The Matrix'

Another old movie cliché is the infinite ammo, where characters seem to have unlimited bullets in their guns, firing round after round without ever needing to reload. This has become a staple in action films, allowing heroes and villains alike to engage in prolonged gunfights without the inconvenience of reloading. While it may defy logic and realism, it serves to maintain the intensity and momentum of action sequences, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Countless action movies feature this cliché. In John Wick franchise, Keanu Reeves' character dispatches waves of enemies with seemingly endless ammo, showcasing his lethal skills in extended gun battles. Similarly, in The Matrix (1999), Neo (played by, again, Keanu Reeves) and his allies engage in epic shootouts where bullets fly continuously without anyone stopping to reload. This cliché may stretch credibility, but it undeniably adds to the adrenaline-pumping thrill of action-packed cinema.

7 The Main Character Sacrifice

Found in 'Titanic' (1997) and 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

One of the most emotionally resonant clichés in storytelling is the main characters sacrificing themselves for the greater good. This cliché typically involves a moment of selflessness where the protagonist knowingly puts themselves in danger or makes a significant personal sacrifice to save others. Whether it's a heroic act of bravery to defeat a villain, a decision to save loved ones, or a noble sacrifice to ensure the survival of others, this cliché often serves as a powerful climax or turning point in the narrative.

This theme of sacrifice is in many memorable films. In Titanic (1997), Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) sacrifices his life to save Rose (played by Kate Winslet) during the sinking of the ship. In Avengers: Endgame (2019), Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifices himself by using the Infinity Stones to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) and save the universe. Again, in the Harry Potter saga, Harry walks into the forest to give himself to Voldemort, once he finds out he is the final Horcrux. These moments of sacrifice not only highlight the heroism and moral fortitude of the characters but also resonate with audiences on a profound level, evoking themes of love, redemption, and selflessness.

6 The Training Montage

Found in: 'Rocky' (1976) and 'The Karate Kid' (1984)

The training montage is a classic movie cliché that's as iconic as it is inspiring. It's that sequence where the protagonist goes from zero to hero in a whirlwind of sweat, determination, and upbeat music. Whether they're learning to fight, dance, or conquer a sport, these montages condense weeks of hard work into a few minutes of screen time, with catchy music in the background, showing the character's transformation.

Fans have cheered on numerous characters as they push themselves to the limit in these training sequences. In Rocky (1976), Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa trains relentlessly, running through the streets and triumphantly ascending the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. In The Karate Kid (1984), Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso learns karate from Pat Morita's Mr. Miyagi, mastering the Crane Kick that defines his journey. Additionally, Margot Robbie's portrayal of Tonya Harding in I, Tonya (2017) shows her intense training as a competitive figure skater, demonstrating the physical and emotional challenges faced in pursuit of excellence. These montages not only motivate audiences with their upbeat vibes but also show the power of perseverance and dedication to achieving greatness.

5 Easy and Instant Hacking

Found in: 'Missing' (2023) and 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

One of the most pervasive clichés in modern cinema is the portrayal of hacking as a quick and effortless task. In movies, hackers can break into high-security systems with a few keystrokes, often bypassing firewalls and encryption measures in seconds while typing very fast on their keyboards. This cliché not only simplifies the complexities of cybersecurity but also heightens dramatic tension by allowing characters to access critical information or manipulate digital landscapes with unrealistic ease.

Audiences have been captivated by the thrilling depictions of hacking in films. In The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011), Lisbeth Salander (played by Rooney Mara) showcases her formidable hacking abilities as she investigates a complex mystery. Additionally, in Missing (2023), the savvy-tech teen June (played by Storm Reid) hacks into her mother's boyfriend's account to find her missing mother, whom she believes is in danger. This cliché continues to be a staple in action films, where hackers play pivotal roles in unraveling conspiracies and defeating villains, all with the swift stroke of a keyboard.

4 The Hero who survives all odds

Found in: 'Die Hard' (1988) and 'Black Widow' (2021)

One of the most thrilling and enduring clichés in cinema is the portrayal of the hero miraculously surviving impossible situations. Whether it’s surviving a seemingly fatal injury, escaping from overwhelming odds, or enduring extreme conditions, this cliché emphasizes the resilience of the protagonist. Fans are captivated by the suspense and excitement of seeing their favorite characters defy death and emerge victorious against all expectations.

This cliché is a hallmark of many action-packed blockbusters. In Die Hard (1988), Bruce Willis' character, John McClane, battles terrorists single-handedly and survives dangerous situations with grit and determination. Similarly, in Black Widow (2021), Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh's characters, Natasha and Yelena, face numerous life-threatening challenges - including a car crash, getting shot in the shoulder, and falling from a plane - yet manage to survive. This cliché continues to thrill audiences, reminding us that heroes can overcome the most daunting obstacles, making for unforgettable moments in cinema.

3 Love Conquers All

Found in: 'Beauty and The Beast' (1991 and 2017) and 'Twilight Saga'

Few clichés capture the hearts of audiences quite like the theme of love conquering all. This cliché revolves around the idea that love has the power to overcome any obstacle, whether it’s personal differences, supernatural forces, or parents who disapprove of the relationship. Characters in these stories often face daunting challenges and adversities, but through the strength of their love, they find redemption, healing, and ultimate victory.

This cliché has been a staple in romantic dramas and fantasy epics. In Beauty and the Beast (1991), Belle’s love for the Beast transforms him back into a prince, breaking a powerful curse and demonstrating the transformative power of love. In Twilight (2008), Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen defy the odds as a human-vampire couple, proving that their love is stronger than the dangers surrounding them. This cliché continues to resonate with audiences, reinforcing the belief that love can transcend all barriers, making it a timeless and cherished theme in storytelling.