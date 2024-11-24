As far as history goes, the 1940s was a decade most associated with the Second World War, which put various things on hold for the first half of the decade, while the latter half of the same decade was defined by a period of recovery. Not everything ground to a halt, considering movies continued being produced, but the film industry was shaken by the war. Indeed, many movies were made to discuss, dissect, or reflect the times in which they were made.

So, coming up with a group of movies from the 1940s that defines that particular decade does involve a good amount of war-related stuff, but not exclusively. These movies reflected the times, pushed cinema forward, and, for one reason or another, stand as important for both the 1940s and the (then) future of film as a whole. They're some of the best movies of the ‘40s, and are worth seeking out for anyone interested in seeing what the art form had to offer more than three-quarters of a century ago.

10 'Double Indemnity' (1944)

Directed by Billy Wilder

The film noir movie to which just about all others are compared, Double Indemnity represents the genre at its most classic, and arguably its best. All the pieces are here to make it one essential noir title in just about every way, with a simple story, complex morals, shady characters, intense yet implied violence and sexual content, and dark, moody lighting/atmosphere in spades.

It would be hard to call it the very best Billy Wilder movie ever made, but it’s up there, and could well be the filmmaker’s best non-comedy. Similarly significant for film noir was perhaps the best thing he directed in the 1950s, Sunset Boulevard, which has its fair share of film noir conventions but mixes things up a little by de-emphasizing crime to some extent and having a little more by way of dark comedy.

9 'Bicycle Thieves' (1948)

Directed by Vittorio De Sica

Italian neorealism was a cinematic movement in Italy (unsurprisingly) that aimed to capture the realities of life as it was being lived; movies that felt spontaneous, realistic, and sometimes agonizingly grounded. Life was tough following World War II, too, so an Italian neorealism film like Bicycle Thieves being made in that context makes for an understandably somber viewing experience.

As far as dramas go, Bicycle Thieves makes its simplicity its greatest strength, being about a father – accompanied by his young son – going to great lengths to recover his stolen bicycle, which he needs for his job as a way to provide for his family. It’s a human story about a small-scale yet emotionally intense series of events, and one that explores the human condition, morality, and the reality of life for many in the years following World War II.