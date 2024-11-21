The 1980s was a very particular time for cinema. It began with the Heaven's Gate debacle, which effectively ended the period when auteurs like Francis Ford Coppola and Michael Cimino could spend tons of money however they wanted. In the wake of the enormously popular Jaws and Star Wars, studios also realized the full potential for summer blockbusters and film franchises. Star Wars and Aliens made science fiction especially popular, ushering in an era of movies that tried (and largely failed) to achieve the special effects and storytelling of these perfect sci-fi classics.

Then there's the '80s music (so much synthesizer), the outfits (leather, huge shoulders, etc.), and historical details like Soviet villains that show the impact the Cold War still had on popular culture. Some of these elements really got run into the ground and haven't aged quite well, as do some of the attitudes towards women, race, sexuality, and other topics. Occasionally, visionary pieces of work like The Shining, Amadeus, or Come and See appeared without adhering to common 80s tropes, but anomalies like those are not what this list is about. After all, most of the best movies of the '80s did not define the era. There are many to choose from, but the following works arguably best define '80s cinema for their stylistic choices, variety of genres, influences on other films, cultural significance, and/or reflection of that oh-so-strange and easily distinguishable decade.

10 'Wall Street' (1987)

Directed by Oliver Stone

A movie that's literally called Wall Street has to belong on a list about the '80s. Writer and director Oliver Stone had several big successes in this decade, and this movie was certainly one of them. It does better than most films from this period at capturing the rampant greed of Wall Street stockbrokers, which the 1980s were so infamous for that films in later decades (including American Psycho and The Wolf of Wall Street) would revisit the topic.

The iconic character Gordon Gekko (Michael Douglas) has several lines that perfectly summarize the mentality of someone who evaluated stock and real estate values unethically, including the seminal "Greed, for lack of a better word, is good." In the way it critiques how some men do whatever it takes to get ahead and how the top 1% owns half the country's wealth, Wall Street captures one of the most significant aspects of the '80s.

9 'Top Gun' (1986)

Directed by Tony Scott

The opening scene of Top Gun alone is '80s enough to make this list: the drum sample in the score, "Danger Zone" by Kenny Loggins, a guy pumping his fist as naval planes take off. Add in a young Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer flying such planes extremely fast, and you've got a quintessential '80s movie that holds so much nostalgia value for people who saw it in theaters that a sequel was released to great commercial success over thirty-five years later.

Top Gun definitely has one of the most '80s soundtracks, and its portrayal of the U.S. Navy surely pumped up its Cold War-era fans. Its story about an arrogant pilot training (and playing beach volleyball) with other ripped pilots gives off a very '80s kind of cocky masculinity. From the film's overall aesthetic to Charlie's shoulder pads to Goose's mustache, Top Gun is undoubtedly a product of the tubular 1980s and one of its most defining cinematic touchstones.

8 'They Live' (1988)

Directed by John Carpenter

What would a list of what defined the '80s be without a John Carpenter movie? Though best known for horror (The Thing could have made this list), They Live is here instead. There are several reasons for this. First of all, the 1980s was very much a time for sci-fi B-movies, and They Live is one of the best cult-classic sci-fi movies that fall into this low-budget category. It also stars "Rowdy" Roddy Piper at the height of his powers, throwing out action one-liners with a very '80s-hero kind of charisma.

The biggest reason, however, would be its themes of consumption and subliminal messaging. When the main character puts those special sunglasses on and sees what mass marketing is telling people to do—"Obey," "Marry and Reproduce," "Watch TV," "No Independent Thought"—the audience understands this alien flick is really a satire of '80s capitalism, mindless acceptance of the media, and other social issues of the Reagan administration.

7 'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

Directed by John Hughes

John Hughes comedies and the Brat Pack (including Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, and others) were among the most popular parts of the 1980s. Out of all the coming-of-age movies about teenagers, perhaps the one that best defined this decade would be the one that was released right smack in the middle of it: The Breakfast Club. As it turns out, it's for reasons both good and bad.

John's (Judd Nelson) glaringly obvious sexual harassment toward Claire (Ringwald) doesn't age well at all, and it's only made worse when they wind up together in the end. That is certainly a product of its time, reflecting the general attitude towards what was acceptable or forgivable behavior in the '80s. More charming aspects of the film include the staging and music from the iconic dancing scene, cementing The Breakfast Club as the defining teen movie of the time.

6 'Scarface' (1983)

Directed by Brian de Palma

The 1980s were very much a time of excess; just look at Scarface: the cursing, the violence, the runtime, the drugs. The synthesizer-heavy score of this crime epic alone qualifies it as a movie that feels exceptionally '80s. The screenplay was written by Oliver Stone, the first big break in the decade that launched his career. Along with one of Al Pacino's most wonderfully over-the-top performances and plenty of one-liners, this movie was one of the period's biggest phenomenons.

As much as it inspired other films, Scarface can also be watched in terms of where American culture was at the time. The opening scene shows Tony trying to legally enter the United States from Cuba, at which point he is asked if he's attracted to men or ever dresses up like a woman—which immigrant petitioners were actually asked from the mid-'60s until 1990. Overall, Scarface encapsulates the time period and cinematic sensibility very well.

5 'RoboCop' (1987)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven