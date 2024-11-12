The 1990s was a significant period for movies. The decade saw massive advancements in computer technology, allowing for the generation of otherworldly images and special effects. Lower budget, independent filmmaking rose to prominence and generated hits regarded today as classics. The '90s also birthed some of cinema's longest-running and most successful franchises and saw the rise of many of Hollywood's latest movie stars.

For as many great movies as the 1990s spawned, certain filmmaking efforts shaped the decade and defined the specific era as one of the most pivotal and exciting periods in cinema history. Whether it be the monumental success of blockbusters such as Titanic or the low-key yet profound impact of experimental horror such as The Blair Witch Project, the '90s was a formative year for moviemaking. This list is a selection of the '90s most definitive films, all-time classics that have come to define this game-changing decade.

10 'Clueless' (1995)

Directed by Amy Heckerling

Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) is your typical wealthy, beautiful, and entitled Beverly Hills high-school student. Her popularity is matched only by her ability to charm anyone into doing just about anything. It isn't long until Cher sets her sights on Tai (Brittany Murphy), a transfer student who's hopelessly unaware of the high school's social hierarchy structure. Cher takes it upon herself to mentor Tai, discovering some truths about herself along the way.

A timeless coming-of-age tale, Clueless is an endlessly quotable and entertaining genre staple that stands out as one of the best comedies of the '90s. Clueless is colorful, energetic and heaps of fun, supported by a star-making performance from the wonderfully charismatic Silverstone. When it comes to '90s pop culture classics, one would be remiss not to include Clueless in the conversation. From the fashion to the vocabulary, the film's impact on '90s culture is undeniable.

9 'Toy Story' (1995)

Directed by John Lasseter

Woody (Tom Hanks) is a good-natured cowboy doll who serves as the leader of a group of sentient toys. The toys provide countless hours of fun for their owner, Andy (John Morris), but the arrival of a new toy, a Buzz Lightyear action figure (Tim Allen), complicates matters. Buzz's arrogance and the fact that he soon becomes Andy's favorite toy drive Woody mad with jealousy. Soon, both Buzz and Woody find themselves in the clutches of a maniacal toy torturer named Sid (Erik von Detten), and their uneasy alliance blossoms into a powerful friendship.

Toy Story is a significant animated movie for a multitude of reasons. Being both the first entirely computer-animated feature film, as well as the debut effort from legendary animation studio Pixar, Toy Story set a precedent for the future of animated family entertainment. Besides being a technological achievement, Toy Story is charming, witty and endlessly imaginative, a true masterclass of emotionally resonant filmmaking.

8 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directed by Daniel Myrick & Eduardo Sánchez

Three film students travel to a small Maryland town to make a movie about a local urban legend: The Blair Witch. Equipped with a couple of camcorders and hiking gear, the trio embark on a journey into the dense forest surrounding the town—the supposed dwelling of an evil energy. Their video footage would also serve as a documentation of their final hours.

The success of The Blair Witch Project is one of horror cinema's greatest stories. Created on a minimal budget, The Blair Witch Project took the world by storm, becoming a massive box-office hit as well as one of the most profitable independent films of all time. The marketing campaign for The Blair Witch Project was also wildly effective; the movie's leads opted not to promote their movie to generate conversation surrounding their disappearance, setting online message boards ablaze. The Blair Witch Project did so much for horror that it's difficult to put into perspective, and on top of all that, it's still a damn scary movie.

7 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Directed by Frank Darabont

Successful banker Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) is admitted into Shawshank Prison following his conviction for the murder of his wife. Mild-mannered and (mostly) well-respected among his prison peers, Andy becomes friendly with a longtime convict and fixer named Red (Morgan Freeman). The two form a prosperous bond and, through hope and determination, change the climate of the prison environment for the better.

The highest-rated movie on IMDb, The Shawshank Redemption is, by all accounts, as close to perfect as any movie could possibly be. Utterly gripping, powerfully acted, and ultimately uplifting, The Shawshank Redemption is the special kind of crowd-pleaser that's well-crafted as it is enthralling. Commonly referred to as one of the all-time best movies, it would be impossible not to mention The Shawshank Redemption when discussing the definitive films of the 1990s.

6 'Titanic' (1997)

Directed by James Cameron

A dramatization of the maritime disaster from 1912, Titanic tells the story of artist Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and aristocrat Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet). A romance blossoms between the two on the maiden voyage on what is deemed to be the unsinkable R.M.S. Titanic. When disaster strikes, Jack and Rose are thrust into a fight for survival that would find more than 1500 souls lost to the sea.

The success story of Titanic is long and fabled. It was the highest-grossing movie of all time for more than a decade and, perhaps more stunningly, remained in theaters for 54 weeks. That kind of theatrical longevity is unprecedented these days, most definitely contributing to Titanic's legacy as one of the greatest cinematic success stories of all time. Titanic was the definition of a cinematic phenomenon; people rewatched it countless times in theaters, contributing to its outright legendary standing in modern film history and turning it into a pivotal moment in pop culture.