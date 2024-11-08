The 2000s were a major decade for global filmmaking. As the new century ushered in, new and exciting technologies set to change not just the look and feel, but the very process of cinema came about. With CGI becoming many filmmakers' favorite tool and the advancement in 3D towards the latter half of the decade, there are many ways in which the noughties in cinema can be defined.

However, perhaps the easiest identifier of the decade is through the movies themselves, with many titles standing above the rest as the flagship films for ten important years at the flicks. From the birth of major new franchises at both ends of the decade to the rise and celebration of new-style filmmaking, here's a look at the best movies that defined the 2000s. This list will rank them based on their impact on the industry and culture of the 2000s, their overall quality, and their long-lasting legacy.

10 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Directed by Mark Waters

If someone were to ask an audience to name a chick flick, Mean Girls would likely be the first film that came to many minds. The film follows 16-year-old Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), who begins to find feelings for a boy at school who is the ex of queen bee Regina (Rachel McAdams). After accidentally joining Regina's clique, "The Plastics," Cady's high school life drastically changes for both better and worse.

Endlessly quotable and brilliantly funny, Mean Girls is a delight that perfectly captures the essence of the noughties chick flick. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast bursting with future stars, the movie staked its claim as one of the best teen movies of all time, no doubt rivaling the Brat Pack movies of the 1980s. Twenty years on, Mean Girls continues to be fetch, a teen satire that perfectly encapsulates the adolescent scene of the early 2000s.

9 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' (2001)

Directed by Chris Columbus

If the 2010s were dominated by the MCU, then the 2000s were dominated by the Boy Who Lived. Indeed, 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is the movie that kicked off a decade of dominance for the franchise, following Daniel Radcliffe's titular Harry Potter, who unexpectedly learns he's a wizard.

It's difficult to quite summarize just how popular Harry Potter was and, to some extent, still is. In the first outing, the immersive world created by all those involved — from the intricacies of the spells to the magic of the characters — made Sorcerer's Stone feel destined for greatness. It kickstarted a whole phenomenon and pretty much defined the entire decade with a magical and immersive world many became desperate to be a part of. Is this the best Harry Potter film? Certainly not. However, should it be considered the most decade-defining of the bunch? Yes.

8 'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

Directed by David Frankel

One of the most quoted movies of the decade, The Devil Wears Prada follows Anne Hathaway's Andy, whose hunger to become an impactful journalist sees her land a job as an assistant at a New York-based high fashion magazine. With no knowledge of the industry but a will to succeed, Andy faces the wrath of her boss, the legendary Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep), and the volatility of the fashion world on the hunt for success.

The Devil Wears Prada is still one of the most watched films of the noughties. Time and time again, millions flock back to see the dual arcs of both Andy and Miranda as they fluidly impact each other's lives in ways both obvious and subtle. However, beyond the film's clear brilliance, The Devil Wears Prada had a cultural impact even larger, turning countless viewers to the fashion industry and seeing somewhat of a mid-noughties renaissance for fashion magazines despite the film's harsh depiction of their working culture.

7 'Children of Men' (2006)

Directed bAlfonso Cuarón

Nominated for three Academy Awards, Alfonso Cuarón's Children of Men is set in 2027 — frighteningly less than three years away now — and follows a world on its knees after women tragically become infertile. However, one woman miraculously falls pregnant, leading to a journey against a violent world that balances the fate of humankind's future.

Not many movies have been able to quite capture the unrest and fears of the noughties like Children of Men. At a time when awareness of institutionalized bigotry and hatred were more prevalent than ever before, Children of Men offered a bleak look at a future overrun by those fears. Sadly, the film is now even more relevant than ever, with social and political radicalization over recent years leading to some of the movie's most shocking moments, once considered barbaric and futuristic, now seeming scarily real.

6 'Iron Man' (2008)

Directed by Jon Favreau

Superhero films had been popular for tens of years heading into the 2000s, but at the back end of this mammoth decade, one would arrive and change everything. Iron Man saw Robert Downey Jr. don the now-iconic red and gold armor, with Tony Stark captured and held in an Afghan cave and using his technological genius to craft the first stages of the suit and fight his way out and into global notoriety.

It could be argued that Iron Man's impact is better exemplified in the decade that followed, with the subsequent rise of the MCU changing blockbuster cinema forever. However, for anyone who had been paying attention, the need for a radical redesign of the Marvel brand in cinema was long overdue. The brilliantly thoughtful and wonderfully explosive Iron Man proved to even the most hardened of doubters that the MCU was worth paying attention to.

5 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Iron Man wasn't the only famous superhero to define the noughties, with the Caped Crusader's second outing under the helm of director Christopher Nolan becoming synonymous with the decade. The Dark Knight follows the havoc wreaked on Gotham by the infamous Joker (Heath Ledger), with Christian Bale's Batman in charge of putting an end to the chaos.

Not only is The Dark Knight one of the most stylish and immersive movies of the 2000s, but it also contains perhaps the decade's most famous performance. Six months before the release of the film, Ledger would sadly lose his life, with his career-defining supporting turn as the iconic villain becoming impacted by the poignancy of the real-life tragedy. Ledger would posthumously win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his game-changing performance, one of the most famous wins in the ceremony's history.

4 'Superbad' (2007)

Directed by Greg Mottola

When it comes to comedies, none defines the noughties better than Superbad. The movie follows best friends Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera), two social outsiders at school who somehow land an invitation to a popular party against all odds. With just one day to get themselves ready and find some booze, what could possibly go wrong?

A laugh-a-minute time capsule of noughties teen attitudes, Superbad only intended to capture the adolescent humor of 2007 and keep audiences entertained. Instead, director Greg Mottola and company managed to perfectly summarize the desperation of many a 2000s teen, with the early rise of social media and changing attitudes leaving many forced to fight for popularity like never before. Superbad is certainly worthy of its mammoth praise, and it's still hilarious, to boot.