Shaped by unprecedented transformation and the rise of streaming platforms that made films accessible to global audiences, the 2010s were arguably one of the best decades for cinema. Whether it is thanks to its experimental narratives, groundbreaking stories, or innovative filmmaking techniques, the decade saw the boundaries of storytelling expanding and new exciting directors on the rise.

Not only were films released during the 2010s technically groundbreaking, but they (or a great chunk of them) also tackled important issues and influenced our society. From comedies like Bridesmaids to genre-blending international hits such as Parasite, we look back at some of the movies that defined the 2010s, pushed boundaries, resonated with audiences, and left a strong mark on viewers and critics alike.

10 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Director: Paul Feig

Paul Feig's comedy Bridesmaids stars Kristen Wig, Maya Rudolph, and Rose Byrne illustrates a competition between the maid of honor and a bridesmaid over who is the bride's best friend. In the meantime, this threatens to upend the life of an out-of-work pastry chef.

The female buddy comedy played a great part in breaking gender norms in Hollywood and redefining female-led comedies, breaking stereotypes by grossing over 200 million worldwide, therefore proving that female-driven stories — in this instance, in the comedy genre — can be successful and entertaining. With female friendships as a core theme and memorable characters at its center, Feig's movie has not only earned the attention of global audiences and left a strong imprint on pop culture, but it also redefined the idea of woman-led comedies, leading the way for other films in the genre.

9 'Black Panther' (2018)

Director: Ryan Coogler

One of Marvel's most anticipated movies, Ryan Coogler's Black Panther certainly did not disappoint. Starring Chadwick Boseman in an unforgettable lead role, the 2018 superhero film centers around T'Challa, heir to the hidden but highly advanced kingdom of Wakanda, as he steps forward to lead his people while grieving the death of his father. His vengeful cousin (Michael B. Jordan) steps into the picture eventually.

Black Panther is a groundbreaking movie defined by its cultural and cinematic impact, including how it has provided the MCU with a breath of fresh air because it focused on African culture, tradition, and history, on top of its immersive and visually striking worldbuilding. Because it was the first film in the MCU with a black protagonist, it rightfully empowered viewers — particularly black audiences — and sparked important conversations around representation.

8 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Although any other Avengers film, such as The Avengers, could easily make it to this list, Anthony and Joe Russo's Endgame is definitely one of the most defining movies of 2010 — not only was it a cultural milestone, but it was also a cinematic event that impacted global connected global audiences. The story takes place after the devastating events of Infinity War, illustrating the Avengers assembling once more.

This highly anticipated culmination of events resulted in an iconic film that helped shape the 2010s, as it was the grand finale that made up the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga. Endgame showcased the power of serialized storytelling and long-term planning, demonstrating how franchise films with well-developed characters can capture both the attention and hearts of global audiences.

7 'John Wick' (2014)

Director: Chad Stahelski

Although the 2010s weren't short on action films, Chad Stanhelski's introduction of the John Wick franchise quickly cemented it as one of the most promising and entertaining. With fast-packed action and an unforgettable central character, this Keanu Reeves-led film centers around a former hitman, grieving the loss of his true love, as he is forced to return to action to exact revenge.

The John Wick series has become one of the most internationally beloved, whether for its well-crafted characters and worldbuilding, or the high-stakes action and unique premise. The first installment did a wonderful job of getting people's attention from the very beginning — John Wick breathed new life into the action genre, becoming one of the most influential films in its category and popularizing the use of "gun-fu" — a sophisticated mixture of martial arts and gunplay — in action flicks, setting new standards for choreography in action.

6 '12 Years a Slave' (2013)

Director: Steve McQueen

Featuring powerhouse performances by talents like Chiwetel Ejiofor and Lupita Nyong'o and based on the mind-blowing and inspiring true story of Solomon Northup, an African American man born into freedom but kidnapped and sold as a slave, Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave is a heart-wrenching biographical epic that takes audiences back to antebellum United States.

Considering the heavy and highly sensitive themes it deals with, 12 Years a Slave has certainly left an unshakable imprint on the decade. By offering a raw look at the brutal realities of enslavement and emphasizing such dehumanizing and cruel hate acts, this haunting drama provided global viewers with food for thought, which quickly made it mandatory viewing. After opening doors for more films about the African American experience and inspiring black filmmakers to tell their stories, McQueen's movie was the first one directed by a black director to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.