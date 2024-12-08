Whether in film or literature, the fantasy genre has quickly become a beloved one, considering how it transports audiences to worlds where the impossible becomes a reality and imagination knows no bounds, often featuring captivating and immersive worldbuildings that have provided viewers with some of the most fantastical tales.

To celebrate the magic of the genre, we look back at some legendary projects that have helped shape and redefine what fantasy on the big screen could be, shaping future flicks and carving out the essence of what makes the category so unforgettable. From international gems such as The Seventh Seal to iconic classic movies like The Wizard of Oz, these are the 10 movies that define fantasy, ranked by their impact on the genre.

10 'The Seventh Seal' (1957)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman

Ingmar Bergman's groundbreaking film throws psychological drama and fantasy into the mix as it follows a knight returning to Sweden after the Crusades seeking answers about life, death, and the existence of God as he plays chess against the Grim Reaper during the Black Plague.

Although it may not be the most obvious pick for some, the impact of Bergman's movie on the fantasy genre is undeniable. The Seventh Seal provides audiences with an intriguing meditation on existential questions while illustrating the importance of fantasy elements in storytelling. Not only did Bergman's picture introduce philosophical themes into the category through its thoughtful exploration of the human condition and mortality, but it also featured striking symbolism that elevates its narrative to higher levels.

9 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Directed by master of fantasy Guillermo del Toro himself, Pan's Labyrinth is a saddening but undeniably essential fantasy watch. The dark coming-of-age tells the story of a girl sent to live with her stepfather in 1944 Spain. During the night, she meets a fairy who introduces her to an old faun and an imaginary world that allows her to escape from the harsh realities of "real life."

Breathtakingly gorgeous and moving, Pan's Labyrinth has redefined the genre by merging complex and mature themes with the wonder of the fantastical world, featuring an innocent child at its center; instead of serving as an escape for viewers, it serves as a mirror for harsh realities and uncomfortable truths as audiences connect with the pain of its lead character. The beautiful creature designs as well as its immersive world are also worth mentioning, as they have pushed the boundaries of visual storytelling and certainly left a mark on the genre.

8 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner's The Princess Bride, a quintessential 1980s fantasy, endures as a fan favorite after all these years, and it's not remotely difficult to understand why. Fit for all ages and tackling universal themes, the adventure epic illustrates a boy (Fred Savage) who delves into the story of a farmboy-turned-pirate (Cary Elwes) as his grandfather tells him a story. Meanwhile, he learns lessons about bravery and courage while hearing about the numerous obstacles in the ex-farmboy's quest to reunite with his true love (Robin Wright).

Featuring memorable characters and a genuinely entertaining narrative with sharp humor and heart, The Princess Bride is widely regarded as a perfect film from start to finish. Its rich, immersive worldbuilding and quotable dialogue have earned it a special place in pop culture, subverting classic fantasy tropes and paving the way for other works in the genre. After all these years, this engaging adventure remains a beloved fantasy film that has shaped fantasy as we know it.

7 'Pinocchio' (1940)

Directed by Ben Sharpsteen, Hamilton Luske, Wilfred Jackson, Norman Ferguson, Bill Roberts, Jack Kinney, and T. Hee

The ultimate fairytale, Pinocchio was a huge turning point for Disney films and the fantasy genre, setting a gold standard for storytelling, thematic depth, and animation. The 1940 hand-drawn movie focuses on a living puppet who must prove himself worthy to become a real boy, with the help of a cricket as his conscience.

Exploring thoughtful and resonating themes, and enlightening audiences while also bewitching them, the 1940 film provides viewers with a great time. Additionally, its enduring lessons and the topics it tackles, including redemption and the power of belief, are part of its universal appeal, making for a valuable viewing for audiences of all ages. No doubt, Pinocchio is also a great achievement in fantasy, with the way it has inspired storytellers and filmmakers in the genre being a good example.

6 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Although many Studio Ghibli features could have made it to this list, Spirited Away is probably the most notable given its global resonance and groundbreaking achievements which have earned the film global attention. The story focuses on a 10-year-old girl who wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches, and spirits, where humans are changed into beasts.

Resonating with audiences of all ages and cultures, this fantastical coming-of-age drama sees fantasy as a tool for character growth, shedding light on the importance of self-transformation, mirrored through Chihiro's journey from a frightened child to a brave individual. The first anime film to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, the stunning and touching Spirited Away is responsible for bringing Japanese animation — which many people have eventually come to know and love — to the spotlight, setting new standards for the genre while also expanding the scope of fantasy in cinema.

5 'Beauty and the Beast' (1946)

Directed by Jean Cocteau

When it comes to groundbreaking films that have defined the fantasy genre, Jean Cocteau's Beauty and the Beast has to take the front stage. Based on the iconic tale by Gabrielle-Suzanne de Villeneuve and Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, which in turn inspired the Disney classic, the film follows a woman who (Josette Day) takes her father's place as the prisoner of a mysterious beast (Jean Marais).

Beauty and the Beast is an influential film in many ways, starting with its innovative filmmaking and visual style. The film's practical effects and cinematography have taken the fantasy genre to another level, influencing many other movies in the genre. Released in 1946, Beauty and the Beast endures a relevant and great watch that explores themes of love and self-growth, as well as the importance of seeing beyond appearances and not to "judge a book by its cover."