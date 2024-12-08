The bond between fashion and film is an undeniably important one when it comes to storytelling. While costumes help bring a great narrative to life, some have gone above and beyond, going from simply being eye-pleasing designs to actually pushing boundaries, setting trends, and ultimately influencing viewers and fashion designers alike.

Whether it's a simple but iconic, glamorous black dress or a groundbreaking, out-of-the-box portrayal of fashion that has redefined how people view style, these films have transcended the big screen and become cultural touchstones. From extravagant fashion statements as seen in Where Are You, Polly Maggoo? to the understated Americana flair in Paris, Texas, these are some of the best movies that have defined fashion history, ranked by greatness.

10 'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

Directed by David Frankel

Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada is a fan-favorite, entertaining workplace comedy-drama following Anne Hathaway's Andy, an aspiring journalist who travels to New York and starts working as an assistant to one of the city's biggest high fashion magazines.

The Devil Wears Prada provides viewers with an intriguing take on the fashion industry, highlighting how dazzling yet demanding it is. It also showcases the role of fashion in identity and how clothing affects the way we're perceived both in professional and personal arenas. Patricia Field’s costume designs have influenced real-life fashion and trends, with key looks like Andy's Chanel boots and Priestley's (Meryl Streep in an iconic role) tailored coats capturing the attention of viewers. No doubt, Frankel's film has earned an iconic status and a special place in the hearts of pop culture enthusiasts. Its legacy extends far beyond the world of fashion, delivering witty one-liners and memorable characters that resonate with audiences.

9 'Who Are You, Polly Maggoo?' (1966)

Directed by William Klein

Starring Dorothy McGowan in the lead role, this aesthetically pleasing avant-garde film by William Klein provides an interesting satire about the fashion industry's superficiality, not shying away from highlighting what makes it both absurd and captivating. At its center is a model who reveals her dreams of a life with a Prince Charming to a television crew while also fending off the lecherous advances of a horde of men.

Shot entirely in black-and-white, Where Are You, Polly Maggoo? is a visually striking feature that challenges traditional storytelling. Its unconventional but undeniably unique costumes, designed by the iconic Paco Rabanne, have helped pave the way for other futuristic designs and reinforce how fashion can be both an expressive medium and an entertaining exhibition. The film's impact extends beyond its cutting-edge fashion designs: it also paved the way for other films — such as the previously mentioned The Devil Wears Prada — to blend clever and sharp social commentary with fashion's allure.

8 'Clueless' (1995)

Directed by Amy Heckerling

Amy Hackerling's Clueless is another stand-out film when looking back at the best films about fashion. The Alicia Silverstone-led romantic comedy, loosely based on Jane Austen's novel Emma, criticizes consumer culture while also delivering a handful of fashion inspo. The story centers around the wealthy and successful Cher, who is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale and who sees herself as a matchmaker, first coaxing two teachers into dating each other.

After all these years, Clueless remains a pop culture touchstone, especially when it comes to style-centric storytelling. A pioneer in its own right, the '90s essential has inspired fashion-themed movies and audiences alike, contributing to the rise of 1990s teen preppy fashion. No doubt, Hackerling's feature still holds an immense cultural impact, whether because of Cher's iconic costumes, which seamlessly evolve alongside her character and reflect her growth throughout the film, its memorable characters, or its totally quotable lines.

7 'Belle de Jour' (1967)

Directed by Luis Buñuel

Luis Buñuel's Belle de Jour, based on the 1928 novel by Joseph Kessel and starring the ever-elegant Catherine Deneuve in the lead role, is a steamy romantic drama focusing on a cold housewife who decides to spend her midweek afternoons as a sex worker.

The very definition of "chic," this intriguing character study is elevated by its wonderful costumes, ranging from Séverine's iconic trench coat to her tailored black dresses, designed by none other than the iconic Yves Saint Laurent. While it is a captivating film for many other reasons — including Deneuve's flawless performance and the movie's stunning aesthetics — all the classy and demure outfits featured in Belle de Jour are undoubtedly among its major triumphs, continuing to inspire designers like Marc Jacobs and Nicolas Ghesquière.

6 'Funny Face' (1957)

Directed by Stanley Donen

With the enchanting city of Paris as a backdrop, Stanley Donen's well-known romantic comedy musical stars Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire. Featuring plenty of memorable numbers, the plot centers around an impromptu fashion shoot at a bookstore, which brings about a new fashion model discovery in the shop clerk.

Hailed as one of the most defining films due to its vibrant illustration of the world of high fashion, Funny Face endures as a landmark when it comes to fashion cinema, leaving a huge legacy behind. The iconic collaboration between Hepburn and Hubert de Givenchy helped elevate the star's status not only as an actor but also as a fashion icon. Beyond the movie's huge impact on fashion, it is also regarded as one of the funniest musicals of all time, with Hepburn's unforgettable performances standing out as its heart.

5 'Sabrina' (1954)

Directed by Billy Wilder

Billy Wilder's Sabrina has impacted fashion in many ways, but largely due to its stunning portrayal of glamour, sophistication, and elegance through Hepburn's iconic transformation. The movie, which also stars Humphrey Bogart and William Holden, sees a young woman returning from school in Paris and capturing the attention of her long crush. However, Sabrina begins to take a liking to his more serious and mature brother.

Providing viewers with sophisticated but understated vintage outfit inspiration, Givenchy's remarkable influence on Sabrina is noteworthy, particularly because Hepburn's partnership with the designer is one of the most iconic in cinema. Much like Clueless, Sabrina uses fashion as a mirror for character development, with the evolution of its titular character's wardrobe symbolizing her growth from an innocent girl into a confident young woman. On top of its entertaining narrative, Sabrina is praised for its memorable design choices, which have cemented it as a timeless and graceful symbol of style.