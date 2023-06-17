Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently got together to discuss the best movies that defined a generation. These are films that capture a specific moment in time and speak to the central experiences of a particular age group.

They came up with some intriguing picks from across the last five decades. These movies serve as a kind of time capsule, reminding the viewer of what it felt like to live through a given period.

10 'Mean Girls' (2004)

"Why are you so obsessed with me?" Mean Girls is a vivid, hilarious study of high school rivalry, which left an indelible mark on pop culture. It remains a standout comedy of the 2000s, thanks to the amazing performances from then-budding stars like Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, and a killer script by Tina Fey.

"People I know still quote it. It’s so reflective and reminiscent of my own high school experience," said user HotlineBirdman. "It really hits that mid-'00s feeling of the awkwardness of high school and the kinds of cliques that were being parodied."

9 'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

The Breakfast Club is a quintessential coming-of-age movie and an '80s classic. Set during a Saturday detention at Shermer High School, the film brings together five students from different social circles: the brainy Brian (Anthony Michael Hall), the popular Claire (Molly Ringwald), the rebellious John Bender (Judd Nelson), the athlete Andrew (Emilio Estevez), and the introverted Allison (Ally Sheedy).

Initially, they view each other with skepticism, but as the day progresses, the kids begin to shed their preconceived notions and reveal their vulnerabilities, fears, and deepest secrets. "A Gen X staple. I was one year out of high school when I saw it. The Simple Minds song still has an emotional impact on me," said Redditor damndaryryghtor.

8 'The Graduate' (1967)

Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) is a recent college grad, adrift and uncertain about his future. He has an affair with Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), the wife of his father's business partner, before falling in love with her daughter, Elaine (Katherine Ross). The Graduate is a major work of New Hollywood, and it still feels surprisingly modern more than 50 years since its release.

"The Graduate is the classic 60s movie even though it doesn't have most of the 1960s clichés like hippies, drugs, war, or protests," said user ProfessorEggDrop. "It does capture the undercurrent of what motivated those things though. Feeling overwhelmed by becoming an adult in a world that wants to define you into cookie-cutter roles."

7 'Napoleon Dynamite' (2004)

Jon Heder is Napoleon Dynamite, an awkward and socially inept teenager living in the small town of Preston, Idaho. He befriends fellow misfits Pedro (Efren Ramirez), a new student from Mexico, and Deb (Tina Majorino), a shy girl who runs various small businesses to raise money for college. The trio embark on a series of misadventures, including Napoleon's attempts to help Pedro win the class presidency.

"Napoleon Dynamite really nails the irreverent weirdness of the early 2000s," said user jakefrommyspace. "It broke all the movie recommendation engines. People either love it or hate it and there's no telling which it's going to be," added Redditor cutelyaware.

6 'Superbad' (2007)

High school seniors Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) have a simple objective: they need to buy alcohol for a party. However, endless obstacles block their way, leading to all kinds of shenanigans and madcap encounters. On release, Superbad was a widely-quoted instant hit. Watching it now, it's intriguing as a document of the late 2000s.

"Superbad is probably the most accurate picture of millennial high school partying that I can think of," said user bookoocash. "It also is a perfect snapshot of how millennials talked to each other and how things were before smartphones and apps," added Redditor deleteallsocialmedia.

5 'Heathers' (1988)

Heathers is an outlier among '80s teen movies, in that it's much darker and more satirical. It revolves around Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder), a smart and cynical high school student who becomes disillusioned with the toxic social hierarchy dominated by the popular girls known as the Heathers. When Veronica meets and falls for the rebellious outsider J.D. (Christian Slater), their shared contempt for the Heathers leads them down a path of deception, manipulation, and ultimately, murder.

"Heathers was the bridge from John Hughes movies to movies like Singles, Reality Bites, and Empire Records," said user crystalistwo. "I'm convinced that for several years [...] every American girl was given a copy of Heathers on VHS and the first Violent Femmes album," added Redditor Fusion_Corp.

4 'The Matrix' (1999)

The Matrix was truly groundbreaking. It blended high-concept sci-fi and action in a way that was unlike anything else in the 1990s. So much of it remains a part of the zeitgeist, from the red pill and the blue pill to "Follow the white rabbit" to the continued anxiety about the dangers of technology.

"There was something decidedly new about it. It spoke to this iconoclastic, queer, anti-racist, anti-establishment energy that felt really palpable in the youth culture of the late '90s," said user charlie_ferrous. "And it intertwined this feeling with technology, the internet, for a generation that was pretty much the first raised fluently in computers."

3 'Fight Club' (1999)

The unnamed narrator (Edward Norton) is a discontented corporate worker suffering from insomnia. Seeking an escape from his mundane existence, he forms an unlikely friendship with Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), a charismatic and rebellious soap salesman. Together, they create an underground fighting club as a means to release their frustrations and find a sense of liberation. But as the club gains popularity, the lines between reality and fantasy blur.

"Fight Club [...] personifies that time period. There was an acute, mainstream counterculture of rebelling against the status quo, and recognizing that (American) society is set up for most people to fail.," said Redditor icedrift. "I think it speaks to the “end of history” feeling that existed in the ’90s. There was a fairly high level of economic prosperity, no existential threats after the Cold War ended, and people seemed to think, 'Is this it? Is this our end goal?'," said user charlie_ferrous.

2 'Harry Potter' (2001-2011)

For kids born in the 90s and early 2000s, no film or book series looms larger than Harry Potter. J.K. Rowling created an immersive mythology that found millions of rabid fans. Its grip on the culture is still strong: the Hogwarts Legacy game was a record-setting bestseller, and an HBO series based on the books is in development.

"Harry Potter for the 2000s. Couldn't be a kid and not hear about that," said user dmastra97. "The end of Harry Potter also had a major influence on films as well, when they split the final book into two movies," said Redditor thegimboid.

1 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Dazed and Confused follows a diverse cast of characters in a small Texas town on the last day of high school. It's believable, funny, and deeply nostalgic, with terrific performances across the board and some of Richard Linklater's very best writing. Not to mention, it's the origin of Matthew McConaughey's catchphrase "Alright, alright, alright."

Quentin Tarantinodubbed it the best movie of the 90s, saying "[it's] maybe the only movie that three different generations of college students have seen multiple times." "As a guy who was a high school freshman in 1979, that film completely nails everything from that era to the clothes to music," said Redditor GodFlintstone.

