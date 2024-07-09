There's nothing worse than getting halfway through a movie, or reaching a clearly important milestone in the plot, and realizing you don't have a clue what's going on. Often, the most memorable movies demand your full attention; they engage and encourage involvement by leaving clues, subtle or obvious, or twisting reality or manipulating time to present meaning.

Masterful directors like Christopher Nolan and M. Night Shyamalan are infamous for their plot twist movies, that are abundant with such meticulous details and hints that in order to experience the full shock factor, the viewer must pay close attention. Sometimes, movies are just so surreal that you have to focus so as not to completely lose track of everything. Charlie Kaufman and David Lynch are particularly renowned for this! To get the full experience and impact of any movie though, you probably should be giving it your full attention. However, some movies take on whole new levels when you don't miss that key scene to check your phone or grab a snack.

10 'Interstellar' (2014)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Nolan is renowned for his mind-bending movies, and Interstellar reinforces that reputation. Set in a bleak dystopian future where Earth is becoming uninhabitable, former NASA pilot turned farmer, Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) is selected to pilot a mission with the purpose of finding a new habitable planet for humanity. Cooper and a team of scientists led by Dr. Amelia Brand (Anne Hathaway) travel through a wormhole and discover planets orbiting a black hole, each with their own challenges. Interstellar delves into personal sacrifice for the sake of a larger purpose, with a particular focus on the relationship between Cooper and his daughter Murphy (Mackenzie Foy as young Murphy and Jessica Chastain as adult Murphy), who ends up becoming a scientist working on the same project back home on Earth.

The complex scientific concepts that Interstellar delves into need to be dialed in on to truly feel the weight of each decision made. In particular, the theory of relativity and the resultant time dilation that comes from Cooper and his team visiting planets far from earth. Time drives forward many of the heart-wrenching scenes, as Cooper is separated from his family and faced with the realization that minutes on certain planets he is exploring can result in losing years in time on Earth.

9 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Directed by Richard Kelly

The modern cult classic psychological thriller is set in 1980s suburbia and follows troubled teenager Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhaal) who is tormented by visions of a terrifying figure in a rabbit costume called Frank, who informs him that the world will end in 28 days. Donnie begins to be influenced by Frank to commit acts of vandalism and, in the process, unlocks hidden truths about the people around him. As a result, he becomes fixated on time travel and the nature of reality as he tries to uncover Frank's messages.

The non-linear plot of Donnie Darko makes it almost impossible to follow unless full attention is given. It is truly a thought-provoking feature that explores themes of fate and free will, and the impact that personal choices have on reality. The idea of alternate realities is also explored, leading to a lot of ambiguity that, in turn, leaves viewers truly contemplating the story and the reality of what Donnie experienced.

8 'Memento' (2000)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Another Nolan feature, Memento distorts and rewinds the movement of time to create a mind-bending experience. The psychological thriller stars Guy Pearce as the protagonist, Leonard Shelby, a man suffering from anterograde amnesia who cannot form new memories, instead relying on photographs, notes, and tattoos on his body to keep track of information he deems important. Leonard is on a mission to find the man he believes murdered his wife.

The fragmented nature of the plot truly demands your attention, particularly due to it being divided into two sequences, one in color that runs backward in time and one in black and white that moves forward in time. The innovative narrative structure perfectly illustrates a portrait of Leonard and his memory problems, bringing into question the reliability of memory and presenting a profound exploration of the mind, particularly how relentless Leonard is in his quest for truth and revenge.

7 'Mulholland Drive' (2001)

Directed by David Lynch

The backdrop of Hollywood works perfectly for a story about identity and fantasy, and Lynch certainly plays into that by presenting the dark side of it. The surreal nature of the narrative makes it quite often disjointed and dream-like, blurring the lines between reality and illusion and bringing to light dark secrets buried within the characters. The ambiguity of the film certainly leads to more questions than answers, and has led to many intriguing interpretations - particularly of the ending.

6 'Arrival' (2016)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve's Arrival is an alien film like no other. Rather than the usual violent, conquering otherworldly enemies, these aliens have come to earth to share knowledge. Based on Ted Chiang's short story, Story of Your Life, the film follows linguist Dr. Louise Banks (Amy Adams) as she is recruited by the U.S. military to try and establish communication with extraterrestrials after twelve ovular spacecraft appear in locations across the globe. Louise collaborates with theoretical physicist Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner) and Colonel Weber (Forest Whitaker) to translate the circular symbolic language of the aptly named "Heptapods," due to their seven limbs. It is a race against time to understand the knowledge these Heptapods are trying to share, as other nations are arming themselves in the fear these aliens will launch an attack.

The narrative is regularly interrupted by Louise's visions of her young daughter, and this, in parallel to her gradual understanding of the language, leads her to experience profound realizations about the movement of time. Arrival presents a truly intellectual exploration of language, uplifting and appreciating linguists through the character of Louise who is able to prevent violence born out of uncertainty. The film should be attentively watched to understand how the aliens alter the perception of time and truly appreciate the intellectual and emotional depth of it.

5 'Knives Out' (2019)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson's answer to Poirot came in the form of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who first appeared in Knives Out. The feature truly leaned into the murder mystery genre, abundant with a multitude of wonderfully comedic characters and a caricature of a detective, with a charming albeit questionable New Orleans accent. The film follows the investigation of the Thrombey family by Blanc, who was anonymously hired after the mysterious death of their patriarch, famed crime novelist, Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). Ana de Armas is a breath of fresh air as Harlan's kind-hearted nurse, Marta; she assists Blanc in his investigation, with her particularly unique inability to lie, both helping with and complicating the investigation.

Knives Out, like many murder mysteries, is most enjoyable when paid attention to so that the viewer can analyze and deduce alongside Blanc. The film is abundant with witty writing, exciting plot twists, plausible motives and clever clues, and the ability to truly tap into the zeitgeist, while maintaining traditional elements, makes Knives Out a truly fresh take on the murder mystery genre.

4 'Oldboy' (2003)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

Park Chan-wook's iconic revenge movie Oldboy is not just a stylish, violent thriller; it challenges expectations by exploring themes of morality, loneliness and guilt as well as the destructive nature of obsessive vengeance. Oldboy follows Oh Dae-Su (Choi Min-sik) who was imprisoned for 15 years, for an unknown reason, with only a television connecting him to the outside world. He is then let out without warning and makes it his mission to seek vengeance against his captors and uncover the truth about their motives for imprisoning him.

Oldboy has one of the most disturbing plot twists of all time, which demands you to invest your full attention to feel the full impact. The film is a fascinating psychological study of the protagonist, particularly the change in his persona from a drunken yet harmless father before his imprisonment to an almost John Wick-esque persona upon release. The brutal and brilliantly choreographed fight scenes perfectly partner up with Oh Dae-Su's desperation for revenge, and the idea of physical versus mental violence. The anger and resentment eating away at him, alongside the grinding down of hope begs the question, will Oh Dae-Su ever find peace?

3 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan