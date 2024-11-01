A benefit television has over movies is the journey of discovering a new character and watching them grow and develop over multiple seasons. When watching a film, there’s such a brief time with the characters that it’s disappointing to let them go when a bond is just being formed. Sometimes the studios feel the same way, and they capitalize on a film’s popularity with a TV spin-off.

While the practice may seem like an uninspired cash grab, successful shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Friday Night Lights prove that for certain movies, there are more stories in those worlds left to tell. The next hit series could be hiding on Netflix right now, disguised as a beloved film made years before. While everyone has a favorite movie they think would be a perfect fit, the following classics would be fun choices to see on the small screen.

10 'Caddyshack' (1980)

Directed by Harold Ramis

Caddyshack is considered one of the funniest comedies ever made, and there’s no one reason that honor needs to be restricted to film only. Following the day-to-day operations of Bushwood Country Club, a series would follow both the young golf caddies and the snooty members they serve. Setting the events in present-day or the early 80s both work as options, because the unrest between social classes is still an issue pertinent more than 40 years later. Also, talking purely from a money standpoint, just think of all the plush gopher merchandise sold if the show was a hit.

If there’s a problem with Caddyshack, it’s that the movie is a little over-stuffed, having more characters than there was plot to go around. A series could juggle multiple narratives and give different characters a spotlight, ensuring each episode enriches an already fun world that writers Doug Kenney, Brian Doyle-Murray, and Harold Ramis created. This might be one of the cases where different characters are introduced instead of drawing comparisons to Bill Murray by recasting his groundskeeper role, Carl Spackler. But no matter what – the gopher stays.

9 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

It might be sacrilege to suggest a Quentin Tarantino movie as a television series, but Inglourious Basterds would be the frontrunner for its adaptability. The story of a group of Jewish-American soldiers, referred to as the “The Basterds,” roaming behind enemy lines under the leadership of First Lieutenant Also Raine (Brad Pitt) lends itself nicely to an episodic format. The large group of Basterds is a built-in ensemble cast with different match-up opportunities between the characters for different plotlines.

Inglourious Basterds is a great movie, and it would have been nice to get more of it—especially regarding the Basterds themselves. Throughout the film, the audience is told about their exploits, while only briefly seeing the team in action. Following the special detail on a few missions, balanced with watching Shosanna Dreyfus’ (Melanie Laurent) slow and meticulous orchestration of revenge would be riveting TV. If you take into account the alternative timeline of Tarantino's world events, the series could go in any number of directions, removing predictability from even the most documented World War II moments.

8 'Kicking and Screaming' (1995)

Directed by Noah Baumbach

Not to be confused with the Will Ferrell movie of the same name, Kicking and Screaming is the directorial debut of Noah Baumbach. The comedy follows four college students as they graduate and struggle to figure out what the next steps in their lives will be. Featuring performances by Parker Posey and Josh Hamilton, Kicking and Screaming is the definition of what an indie film from the mid-nineties looked and sounded like. The plot is loose, but the dialogue is sharp, with witty back-and-forths punctuating each scene.

"In a way, Kicking and Screaming plays like a few episodes of a show strung together, relying heavily on the charm of the ensemble cast delivers."

Because the story is very slice-of-life in its framing and the writing is so naturalistic but still funny, Kicking and Screaming would translate perfectly to a sitcom structure. In a way, Kicking and Screaming plays like a few episodes of a show strung together, relying heavily on the charm of the ensemble cast delivers. A sitcom adaptation of Kicking and Screaming could have been a part of a one-hour time block with How I Met Your Mother and fans would have loved both.

7 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Directed by Frank Darabont

One of the better Stephen King film adaptations, The Shawshank Redemption, found an extended life after an initial theatrical release saw poor ticket sales. The Shawshank Redemption chronicles the incarceration of banker Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) after he is wrongly convicted of the double homicide of his wife and her lover. During his time at Shawshank Penitentiary, Andy develops a friendship with fellow prisoner Red (Morgan Freeman), and the two lean on one another to survive the harsh prison life.

Previous prison-set dramas like HBO’s Oz or Prison Break enjoyed healthy runs, so the viewing audience has demonstrated they don’t mind the restrictive setting of a penitentiary as a backdrop. Andy is trapped inside the walls of Shawshank for many years, so a television series could utilize a brief time jump each season, moving along Andy’s progression to his hopeful escape. If it was a moment of triumph seeing Andy eventually overcome the odds at the end of two hours, think how it would feel after six seasons.

6 'Fight Club' (1999)

Directed by David Fincher

Another film to enjoy life after box-office failure, Fight Club, is a movie that’s been parodied and often quoted but never adapted into a television series. Following an unreliable narrator (Edward Norton) and his newly acquired friend and roommate Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), Fight Club tells the story of the two men forming an underground fight club. Before long, new members want to join and the club mutates into an organized force of anarchy.

For a series, Fight Club could be approached in multiple ways. There’s the direct path of retelling the story of how Fight Club began and recasting the two leads, but Pitt owns the role of Durden so that might work against the show before it has a chance to begin. Possibly by going the Fargo route, where the TV show is a spiritual sequel or continuation of the themes presented in the film, the series could establish its own identity and become a cult hit in its own right.

5 'Over the Hedge' (2006)

Directed by Tim Johnson & Kacey Kirkpatrick