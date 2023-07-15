When talking about movies and discovering new ones, there are perhaps no better platforms than IMDb and Letterboxd. While the former appeals to more general audiences, the latter is aimed at more passionate cinephiles. The scores on both sites are often very similar, with maybe just a few points of difference at most.

Sometimes, however, there are certain films that manage to win over the users of one platform but leave the users of the other one a bit more disappointed. It can be a movie that IMDb loved but Letterboxd disliked, like Ted, or one that Letterboxd enjoyed but IMDb hated, like Jennifer's Body.

10 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

IMDb score: 8.4/10 vs. Letterboxd score: 7.4/10

To this day, in a cinematic market saturated with a wide variety of superhero movie trilogies, Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy is still considered the best of the best. The Dark Knight Riseswas the long-awaited conclusion to this epic series of superhero thrillers, and although it didn't disappoint, most fans felt that it certainly didn't live up to its predecessor, either.

While fans on IMDb are willing to overlook the movie's flaws, instead focusing on the intense action scenes and the beautiful closure of the trilogy's themes, reviewers on Letterboxd aren't quite as kind. There's still a lot of acclaim for Nolan's third venture into the superhero genre and criticism for the messy story and huge logical gaps in the plot.

9 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (2008)

IMDb score: 6.2/10 vs. Letterboxd score: 5.2/10

While the fifth (and seemingly final) installment in the Indiana Jones franchise has received some backlash and is having a tough time at the box office, it's still worth remembering Kingdom of the Crystal Skulland how divisive it has grown over the years. Though very much reminiscent of Indy's old adventures, its problems are far too many to ignore.

Even though the film clearly let down fans on both platforms, IMDb users still give it an approving score, forgiving its dodgy script thanks to the abundance of entertaining set pieces. Letterboxd users, on the other hand, think that the shoddy CGI, silly sci-fi concept, and strange creative decisions all make Crystal Skull irredeemable.

8 'Green Book' (2018)

IMDb score: 8.2/10 vs. Letterboxd score: 7.2/10

In one of the biggest Oscars controversies of the 21st century, Green Bookwon the coveted Best Picture award in 2019. Perhaps no one would have expected a film helmed by Peter Farrelly to win over the voters of Hollywood's most prestigious award, but this one had enough redeeming qualities to achieve that feat.

Despite all that, Letterboxd reviewers feel that the movie's depiction of racism and contemporary American society was overly simplistic and highly idealized. Perhaps people on IMDb saw something else: they felt that Green Book was an emotionally stirring and funny story about two men from different worlds who were able to form a deep bond.

7 'Ted' (2012)

IMDb score: 6.9/10 vs. Letterboxd score: 5.8/10

More often than not, raunchy American comedies will have bigger gaps between their IMDb and Letterboxd scores than most other films, and Tedis no exception. If an adult comedy about a man's friendship with his childhood teddy bear piques your interest, you'll surely enjoy this one. Otherwise, it's unlikely.

Reviewers on Letterboxd seem to appreciate that Seth MacFarlane's tried-and-true formula for comedy certainly provides some good laughs in Ted, but ultimately feel that the movie was too vulgar for its own sake. On the other hand, IMDb users think that the crude humor works in the story's favor, turning an otherwise pretty silly romp into something super enjoyable.

6 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2018)

IMDb score: 7.9/10 vs. Letterboxd score: 6.8/10

If Queen is more popular nowadays than it had been in a long, long time, it's largely thanks to Bohemian Rhapsody. Although it went through a rather tumultuous production, the movie adaptation of Freddie Mercury and the history of the band that made him famous succeeded in reminding the world of the brilliance of their music.

IMDb users feel delighted by Rami Malek's performance as Mercury and watching some of the band's most iconic concerts recreated on the big screen. Letterboxd reviews are much harsher, with many people criticizing the movie's exploitation of Mercury's public persona and lamenting the watered-down version of what should have been a more mature story.

5 'But I'm a Cheerleader' (1999)

IMDb score: 6.7/10 vs. Letterboxd score: 8.0/10

Probably one of the most underrated classics of camp cinema, But I'm a Cheerleader is as deep and entertaining as LGBT+ comedies can possibly get. Although it wasn't particularly well-received upon release, audiences have warmed up to it, and it's now an iconic cult classic essential for fans of its genre.

Even though most users on IMDb think that the movie deserves way more recognition, some others feel that it's too niche for them to enjoy. On Letterboxd, however, reviewers have fallen in love with the endlessly quotable dialogue, beautiful pastel color palette, and surprisingly nuanced themes handled with great love and care.

4 'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

IMDb score: 5.4/10 vs. Letterboxd score: 6.8/10

When it comes to mixing horror and camp, few films do it as perfectly as Jennifer's Body. While a surface-level look might have some dismissing it as just another teen "chick flick," the truth is that there is much more to it than meets the eye. Funny, scary, and surprisingly intelligent in its social commentary, it's a movie that fans of the genre can't miss.

Audiences writing reviews on IMDb weren't impressed, calling the movie average at best and offputtingly weird at worst. Letterboxd users disagree, praising the fantastically written feminist themes, memorable characters, and wild, satirical tone.

3 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

IMDb score: 6.4/10 vs. Letterboxd score: 4.8/10

Say what you will about Zack Snyder's DCEU, but it works as a conversation starter. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justiceis arguably one of the most divisive superhero movies of all time, pitting DC's most iconic pair of heroes against one another in a story of epic scope.

On Letterboxd, fans are sad that the story goes off the rails in its second half and that so many goofy creative decisions brought the final product down. The film has way more fans on IMDb, where users celebrate the thrilling action scenes and profound story, paying particular respect to the much-superior extended cut.

2 'The Room' (2003)

IMDb score: 3.6/10 vs. Letterboxd score: 5.2/10

Tommy Wiseau's The Roomhas rightfully earned its fame as the best of the worst. It's perhaps the most beloved "so bad, it's good" movie, with fans all around the world merrily gathering for midnight screenings as often as they can.

IMDb reviewers most definitely focus a lot more on what makes The Room bad, making note of its terrible performances, bizarre sense of pacing, and bafflingly incompetent writing and directing. People on Letterboxd, on the other hand, decide to focus more on what makes it such a fun cult classic while clarifying that it's nevertheless one of the worst movies ever made.

1 'Crash' (2004)

IMDb score: 7.7/10 vs. Letterboxd score: 6.0/10

The Best Picture Oscar-winning Crashby Paul Haggis is undoubtedly one of the most divisive films ever to win the reputable award, and for good reason. Though it's effectively raw and gritty, it also lacks subtlety and plays all its themes and plot points annoyingly safely, taking no interesting risks.

While IMDb users are sure to note that Crash fails to crawl out of the lower tier of Best Picture recipients, they also praise its complex multi-story narrative and staggering star-studded ensemble. On Letterboxd, users find it generic and dull, overwhelmingly melodramatic, and oblivious of what makes its themes important and nuanced. If anything, it's the perfect film to show the different tastes between the audiences that Letterboxd and IMDb aim for.

