Throughout history, actors have tried their hand at directing. The transition from actor to director is not always seamless. However, for some actors, it has resulted in great movies that will always be remembered for their impact and artistry. These actors were able to bring unique perspectives to their direction because of their years of on-screen experience.

The careers of some actors as directors have elapsed their careers as actors, such as Clint Eastwood, due to their mastery in filmmaking. In this list, we explore the best 10 movies directed by actors, whether they have only directed one movie or have flourished in the director's chair.

10 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

Directed by John Krasinski

A Quiet Place takes place in an apocalyptic timeline where sightless but sound-sensitive vicious aliens invade the planet and hunt humans. The movie follows the pregnant Evelyn (Emily Blunt), Lee (John Krasinski) and their children as they try to survive on a farm while mourning the death of one of their children. Despite taking very harsh precautions to survive, the family's challenge gets harder with the arrival of their new baby.

Krasinski is a triple threat in A Quiet Place. He directed, he co-wrote the screenplay, and he stars as Lee; he even provided motion-capture for the aliens. The movie is considered one of the best modern horror movies. The minimal dialogue and the silence present in most scenes adds a layer of terror to the movie. Most horror movies rely on their scores to create a scary atmosphere or loud noises. However, Krasinski's use of silence amplifies the horror. The movie has its flaws, such as struggling with the logic it creates. But those flaws don't impact the watching experience very much, especially with how scary the aliens are.

9 'Booksmart' (2019)

Directed by Olivia Wilde

Booksmart is a coming-of-age movie that follows Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever), who are two academically successful high schoolers. On the last day of classes, Molly and Amy realize that they have missed all the fun in high school by focusing only on academics. The two friends decide to cram four years of partying into one unforgettable night, which results in a chaotic, wild adventure of a night. The night forces them to confront insecurities and issues they weren't aware of before.

In her directorial debut, Olivia Wilde presents one of the best coming-of-age movies about Gen Z. The dialogue is smart and witty, and the humor blends sharp jokes with heartfelt emotions. The main focus of the film is the friendship between Molly and Amy, and the portrayal of the friendship is very relatable and authentic. Moreover, Amy is a lesbian, however, her coming out is not part of the story. Instead, the story focuses on whether she will get the girl she likes, which is a fresh way of LGBTQIA+ representation. Booksmart is a movie that refreshed the coming-of-age genre.

8 'Air' (2023)

Directed by Ben Affleck

Air is based on the true story of how Nike's Air Jordan shoe line was founded. The movie is set in the 1980s, and it follows Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) on his mission to convince Michael Jordan that Nike is the right company for collaboration, despite its failing status in basketball and Jordan's love for Adidas. Ben Affleck stars as Phil Knight, the co-founder and CEO of Nike, who tasks Vaccaro with finding a new spokesperson for Nike basketball shoes.

Affleck produces, directs, and stars in Air. The movie marks the actor's fifth directorial feature. Air successfully turns a business deal into an interesting narrative that keeps audiences engaged. The movie focuses both on the stakes and aspects of the business deal, as well as the personal stakes involved. Affleck succeeds in making the audience root for the success of the business deal, and all the characters involved. Air is classified as a sports drama. However, due to how skillfully it is made and its engaging storyline, it would be a good watch for everybody, not just sports fans.

7 'Monkey Man' (2024)

Directed by Dev Patel

In his directorial debut, Dev Patel stars as the titular character in Monkey Man. The audience is first introduced to Patel's character as a child who is living with his mother in an Indian village, but their life is interrupted when a religious leader sends a corrupt police officer to evict the villagers and acquire their lands as they are a religious minority. The child watches as the police officer burns his mother to death. Years later, he works at a fighting club as a fighter in a monkey mask who loses while hatching a plan to get revenge on the killers of his mother.

According to Patel, he made the action thriller to add culture to the action genre. The movie provides social commentary and criticism on discrimination, the caste system in India, and sexual violence. Inspired by South Korean and Bollywood movies, Monkey Man is striking visually with a highly engaging atmosphere and storyline. The story itself is inspired by the tales of Hanuman, which is a deity in Hinduism. Monkey Man is one of the best action movies of 2024 and establishes Patel as a rising star director.

6 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Directed by Greta Gerwig

Lady Bird is a coming-of-age movie that follows Christine McPherson (Saoirse Ronan), or as she calls herself "Lady Bird", a high school senior in the early 2000s during her senior high school year. Lady Bird has a complicated relationship with her mother which neither of them seems to be able to navigate, and she desires to escape her hometown to attend a prestigious university. However, she has to figure out a way to do it given her parents' financial status and her mother's disapproval.

Greta Gerwig is one of the people whose directorial career has elapsed their acting career. Most people don't know that Gerwig has been acting since 2006, and she started focusing on directing starting from 2017 with her solo debut Lady Bird. Gerwig directs and writes Lady Bird, pulling her life experiences into the movie to make it more realistic and relatable. The movie explores self-discovery, independence, and the journey from youth to adulthood perfectly. Despite her very small directorial filmography, Gerwig is one of the best and most important female directors working now.

5 'Get Out' (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele

Get Out follows Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) an African American photographer who decides to visit the parents of his white girlfriend, Rose Armitage (Allison Williams) on a weekend getaway to their family estate. When Chris and Rose arrive at the estate, the family is awkward with Chris, but they are friendly. However, Chris notices that their African American servants are displaying unusual behavior. The next morning, wealthy white guests arrive at Armitage's annual get-together, where Chris discovers a horrific secret.

Get Out was Jordan Peele's directorial debut. He also wrote the screenplay and produced it. The movie was a hit for many reasons. Foremost was Peele's shift from sketch comedy acting to directing psychological horror. Get Out is a movie that changed the horror genre as it didn't draw its horror from jump scares, ghosts or killers, but the main source of horror was racism. Get Out is one of the most impactful and best horror movies of the 2010s.

4 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Unforgiven follows William Munny (Clint Eastwood) a farmer with a history of being an outlaw and murderer who is sucked back into violence when he accepts one last job after retirement. At first, Munny refuses the job, but seeing how his farm is failing and his children's need for money, he accepts it. He recruits his old partner, Ned Logan (Morgan Freeman), and a young gunslinger who calls himself the Schofield Kid (Jaimz Woolvett).

Eastwood won the Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture for Unforgiven, cementing him as one of the great directors. Often considered the best movie out of Eastwood's long filmography as a director and actor, Unforgiven changed the Western genre. Traditional Western movies often glorified outlaws and gunfights. However, Unforgiven explores violence in a more nuanced way through assessing its impact on Munny and its exploration of justice. The movie refuses to romanticize the Old West.

3 'Braveheart' (1995)

Directed by Mel Gibson

Braveheart is an epic historical drama that takes place during the First War of Scottish Independence. It tells the story of William Wallace (Mel Gibson) who leads a rebellion against English rule after English soldiers execute his wife. Wallace unites all Scottish clans to fight against English soldiers and the king, and for him to get his revenge. The movie revolves around Wallace's transformation from a peaceful farmer to a legendary war leader who led his country to rebel in the face of tyranny. The movie takes some inspiration from the poem The Wallace by Blind Harry.

Braveheart was only Gibson's second feature. However, he managed to win the Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture. Braveheart is not entirely historically accurate, but the movie has been praised for its grand scale, emotional intensity, and depiction of the Scottish fight for freedom, which made it one of the most iconic movies of the 1990s. Braveheart has huge intricate battle scenes, motivating war speeches, and a hero people empathize with, which makes it a great war movie.