How a movie looks may be the most important aspect of a film. Considering the fact that silent pictures dominated cinema houses during the 1910s and 20s, further emphasis was placed on a film's visual flair. Now, almost 70 years on from the popularization of color in movies, a film's visual look has never been more important.

RELATED: 8 Biggest Cinematography Snubs at the 2023 Oscars

Maybe the most essential person to create this vision is the cinematographer or DOP. Often in charge of choosing the lenses and filters, these choices can define some of history's most iconic movies. While some cinematographers stay behind the scenes, many jump behind the camera, anointing themselves with the role of director.

10 'Speed' (1994)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Dutch cameraman Jan de Bont quickly turned into one of the most varied cinematographers in Hollywood, working on comedies like Ruthless People to adventure films like Jewel of the Nile. Eventually, through Die Hard and The Hunt for Red October, de Bont settled in as one of the most acclaimed action cinematographers. This experience would inform him when making his directorial debut, Speed.

The film became a sleeper hit, grossing over $350 million, and is widely regarded as one of the best action films of the 1990s. De Bont's directing career would lose momentum after directing Speed 2: Cruise Control and The Haunting, both of which would earn him a Golden Raspberry nomination for Worst Director. Considering he hasn't directed a picture in 20 years, it is unlikely fans will get to see de Bont behind the camera ever again.

9 'Juice' (1992)

Image via Paramount Pictures

After graduating from the Tisch School of the Arts, longtime Spike Lee collaborator Ernest R Dickerson would hone his skill by becoming a cinematographer for music videos, including for Bruce Springsteen and Miles Davis. Following filming Lee's film Malcolm X, Dickerson would make his directorial debut with Juice, about four black youths growing up in Harlem.

Following in the footsteps of films such as Boyz n the Hood and Straight Out of Brooklyn, Juice would receive praise for its themes and soundtrack. Dickerson's film efforts after Juice would be poorly received, leading him to mostly transition into TV where he would direct episodes of popular programs such as The Wire and Bosch.

8 'All the Right Moves' (1983)

Michael Chapman's filmography truly defines New Hollywood. After being the camera operator on some of the most important films of the 1970s, including The Godfather and Jaws, Chapman would transition into cinematography where he would work alongside Martin Scorsese, filming Taxi Driver and Raging Bull for him before directing All the Right Moves in 1983.

RELATED: 11 Best High School Football Movies

A sports drama starring a young Tom Cruise, All the Right Moves would receive mixed reviews but would help establish Cruise as a star on the rise. While he would direct a couple of other unremarkable movies, Chapman would continue to work as an in-demand cinematographer throughout the 80s and 90s, including earning an Oscar nomination for The Fugitive.

7 'Lost Souls' (2000)

A 7 time Oscar nominee and 2-time winner, Polish cinematographer Janusz Kaminski is one of the most acclaimed ever. After seeing his work on the television movie Wildflower, Steven Spielberg would tap Kaminski to be his personal cinematographer. Succeeding winning the Oscar for Saving Private Ryan, Kaminski would direct Lost Souls, a horror starring Winona Ryder.

The film would be a box office bomb, with critics praising the visual elements but heavily criticizing the plot. Lost Souls would remain Kaminski's sole directorial venture, as, following the film's failure, he would go back to working with Spielberg on A.I. Artificial Intelligence. Most recently, Kaminski would continue to earn praise for his work on Spielberg's The Fabelmans.

6 'Get Shorty' (1995)

Barry Sonnenfeld would be one of the few cinematographers to create his own distinctive style as a director. Working with the Coen Brothers on their first films Blood Simple, Raising Arizona, and Millers Crossing, one of Sonnenfeld's best-reviewed films is Get Shorty, based on the Elmore Leonard book of the same name.

Nominated for a Golden Globe, the comedy-crime caper employs Sonnenfeld's usual eccentricity and combines it with Leonard's trademark dialogue. Besides Get Shorty, Sonnenfeld would have critical and commercial successes with The Addams Family and Men in Black. Seeing as many of his films would become big hits and ingrained in pop culture lore, Sonnenfeld made the right choice by going behind the camera.

5 'I Think We're Alone Now' (2018)

Deemed by Variety as one of the "10 Cinematographers to Watch" in 2011, Reed Morano would quickly become one of the sought-after young cinematographers. Gaining praise for her work on interesting crime films such as Frozen River and Kill Your Darlings, Morano would receive her feature film breakout with I Think We're Alone Now.

RELATED: 10 Best Apocalyptic Movies Of All Time, According To Letterboxd

The follow-up to her acclaimed indie Meadowland, I Think We're Alone Now showcases Morano's visual finesse and aesthetic. Morano would go on to win an Emmy for her work on The Handmaid's Tail, but also direct the critical and commercial bomb The Rhythm Section. Still, Morano shows great promise as a director, which may be able to be unlocked as she's slated to direct an upcoming adaptation of Yoko Ogawa's The Memory Police.

4 'Don't Look Now' (1973)

Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie in 'Don't Look Now'

As a cinematographer, Nicholas Roeg would work with some of the most defining English directors of the late 1960s including John Schlesinger and Richard Lester. Eventually, Roeg would go on to join them, becoming one of the most beguiling and prestigious filmmakers of all time. Known for his distinctive disjointed editing and cryptic imagery, many consider Don't Look Now to be Roeg's masterpiece.

A mosaic of shattered grief, Don't Look Now was ranked 8th on BFI's Best British Films of the 20th century. Interestingly, Roeg's hallmark style that he uses in Don't Look Now bears similarity to Petulia, his last film as a cinematographer. Roeg is now regarded as one of the most influential directors of his time, greatly impressioning future filmmakers such asSteven Soderbergh and Christopher Nolan. A visionary and iconoclast, Roeg has created one of cinema's enduring legacies.

3 'Transcendence' (2014)

Christopher Nolan's right-hand man for the first half of his career, Wally Pfister has been responsible for some of the most iconically shot movies of the 21st century. A 4 time Oscar nominee, including for Nolan's The Dark Knight and Inception, Pfister made his directorial debut with Transcendence, a big-budget sci-fi film starring Johnny Depp.

While Transcendence has the genre, budget, and stars to mimic a Nolan film, it has none of the cleverness or storytelling. The film would be chastised by critics, with The Guardian calling it "one of 2014's bigger critical turkeys". Since Transcendence, Pfister has taken an absence from cinematography and plans to continue someday as a director.

2 'Medium Cool' (1969)

One of the boldest and most inventive cinematographers in the history of movies, Haskell Wexler was judged to be one of the ten most influential cinematographers ever by the International Cinematographers Guide. Wexler would be pivotal in the incorporation of the Steadicam in movies, something he would utilize in his political drama Medium Cool.

RELATED: 8 Great Political Movies On Netflix (According To Rotten Tomatoes)

A passionate left-wing activist, Wexler's Medium Cool was significant for its cinéma vérité style and combination of narrative and documentary elements. Deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" and inducted into the National Film Registry, Medium Cool would be Wexler's first and penultimate narrative film. However, he would continue to direct acclaimed documentaries like Induction to the Enemy and win an Oscar as cinematographer for Bound for Glory.

1 'Windows' (1980)

With his work lionized by contemporary William A Fraker as a "milestone in visual storytelling", Gordon Willis "defined the cinematic look of the 1970s". Known best for his use of shadows and underexposed lighting, Willis would shoot some of the greatest films of all time, notably The Godfather and The Godfather Part 2. His first and only directing venture would be Windows, a twisted thriller starring Talia Shire.

Willis would later acknowledge the film as a mistake, as it would be nominated for a Golden Raspberry for Worst Picture and Worst Director. Following Windows, Willis would go back to working with some of Hollywood's biggest directors including longtime partners Woody Allen and Francis Ford Coppola. A mistake all around, Windows cements the idea that great cinematographers don't always make great directors.

NEXT: 10 of The Greatest Cinematographers of All Time