Movies have become increasingly long, so it's not all that surprising that studios are cautious about releasing films that cross well over the three hour mark. While audiences certainly want to ensure that their ticket pays for itself by giving them time in the theaters, having a long movie also limits the amount of screen time that a film has each day. As a result, there are many director’s cuts that include more material that was initially cut from the theatrical release.

A great director’s cut does more than just add a bunch of deleted scenes, as it reflects a version of the story that comes from an entirely different perspective. In some cases, a director’s cut can help to save a film that would have otherwise been deemed to be unsalvageable. Here are ten director’s cuts that completely change the tone.

10 ‘The Killing of a Chinese Bookie’ (1976)

Directed by John Cassavetes

The Killing of A Chinese Bookie is an epic crime thriller from John Cassavetes that succeeded in getting under the viewers’ skin with its anxiety-inducing moments of tension. Although the theatrical cut of the film was already an intense experience, a director’s cut released two years later was one of the rare re-edits that actually cut down on the footage, as Cassavetes chose to remove over 35 minutes of material.

"...it's safe to say that The Killing of a Chinese Bookie would have performed better had it been released the way that Cassavetes had intended."

The director’s cut of The Killing of A Chinese Bookie is far faster in terms of pacing, and allows the audience to spend more time exploring the interior psychology of the character played by Ben Gazzara. Considering that the original film was a relative critical and commercial disappointment at the time of its initial release in 1976, it's safe to say that The Killing of a Chinese Bookie would have performed better had it been released the way that Cassavetes had intended.

9 ‘Apocalypse Now’ (1979)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Apocalypse Now had a famously disastrous production, as Francis Ford Coppola was pushed to the edge of reason while attempting to bring his ambitious Vietnam War epic to life. Although it received rapturous reviews when it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 1980, Apocalypse Now became a fixation of Coppola’s for many years, leading him to re-release an extended version in theaters titled “Apocalypse Now Redux.”

The extended version of Apocpalyse Now is even more surrealistic and upsetting than the original version, as it features even more footage of Marlon Brando as the main villain Colonel Kurtz. While it's understandable why the studio was cautious about releasing such a bold, experimental film to audiences that likely did not know what they were getting into, Coppola’s insistence on retooling the film indicates that the extended version of Apocalypse Now is the one that any fans of his work should seek out first and foremost.

8 ‘Blade Runner’ (1982)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Blade Runner is the rare film in which the re-edited version of the film completely changes the story, as the “final cut” answers one of the biggest questions that had been left ambiguous in the original version. The Blade Runner director’s cut offers more definitive proof that Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is actually a replicant by incorporating a dream sequence where he has a vision of a unicorn. That being said, the continuity regarding this revelation in the Blade Runner universe is unclear, as the 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049 did not address whether or not Deckard was a replicant.

The “final cut” of Blade Runner also takes out a distracting voiceover from Ford which Ridley Scott was forced to include in the theatrical version to appease the studio. Unfortunately, Ford’s lack of enthusiasm can be heard in his dull recitation of the new dialogue.

7 ‘Amadeus’ (1984)

Directed by Miloš Forman

Amadeus is a Best Picture winning masterpiece that was already hailed as an instant classic when it was initially released. Although the original theatrical cut of Amadeus is already quite long, the extended version that Miloš Forman released featured additional footage of Salieri (F. Murray Abraham) bullying and insulting his underlings, which evokes more sympathy for Mozart (Tom Hulce). A few different edits are also used to change the flashback framing device that kicks off the story.

The theatrical cut turns Salieri into more of an anti-hero than an outright villain, but the director’s cut exposes just how irrational and cruel he was as a result of his jealousy for Mozart. It didn’t necessarily affect Abraham’s performance (as he won an Oscar for Best Actor for his work), but Amadeus is such a brilliantly constructed biopic that any additional footage is worth seeking out.

6 ‘The Godfather: Part III’ (1990)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

The Godfather: Part III was initially perceived as a massive disappointment in comparison to its two predecessors, with many critics calling out the performance by Sofia Coppola as the film’s major flaw. Coppola’s director’s cut of The Godfather: Part III reduces the screen time for the newer characters in favor of spending more time with Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), who begins to reflect on the choices he has made as he reaches the end of his life and career.

Choosing to turn Michael into a somewhat sympathetic character was a bold choice, as he had already been established as one of cinema’s greatest villains in the first two films in The Godfather trilogy. Nonetheless, the director’s cut of The Godfather: Part III does fix many of the pacing issues and structural confusions that had made the initial film so disappointing for the fans that had already loved the first two films.

5 ‘Donnie Darko’ (2001)

Directed by Richard Kelly

Donnie Darko is a film that almost instantly grew a cult fanbase, as it included many ambiguous elements that left the viewers to make their own interpretations of what actually happened to the titular character (Jake Gyllenhaal) after the time loop was completed. Ironically, Richard Kelly’s director’s cut of Donnie Darko is far less interesting, as it chooses to explicitly spell out all the time travel mechanics that had only been hinted at in the original.

Less is more when it comes to exposition, and the added backstory for the Donnie Darko director’s cut undercuts the erratic pacing and sense of ambiguity that had made the theatrical cut such a beloved science fiction film in the first place. Nonetheless, watching the director’s cut is still a worthwhile experience if not only to see the intense world building that Kelly developed for one of the most impressive first features in cinematic history.

4 ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’ (2002)

Directed by Peter Jackson

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is the only film in Peter Jackson’s trilogy that significantly changes as a result of the Extended Edition, as it does more than just add in scenes that weren’t able to make it to theaters. By incorporating more details about the collapse of Rohan’s government and the devastation of the Ents, the extended version of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers turns what was a straightforward action thriller into a tragedy about the ramifications of war.

The extended version of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers fixes many of the pacing issues that were present in the original version, and does a great job at detailing the tragic events that led to Boromir’s (Sean Bean) death at the end of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

3 ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ (2005)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Kingdom of Heaven was a complete mess in its theatrical release, as the initial version of Ridley Scott’s medieval epic did not spend enough time focused on Balian’s (Orlando Bloom) hero’s journey and his quest to restore the sanctity of Jerusalem in order to honor the memory of his dead father (Liam Neeson).

However, the extended version of Kingdom of Heaven is one of Scott’s best movies, as it digs into the supporting characters and explores the origin of the ethnic tensions that spark violence at the end of the adventure. While both versions of the film include all the impressive action sequences that one would expect from a massive scale historical film by someone like Scott, the extended version serves as a more ethereal, spiritual epic that reaches more profound themes than most medieval films are capable of exploring.

2 ‘The New World’ (2005)

Directed by Terrence Malick

The New World was an ambitious attempt to deconstruct the mythology of America’s first colony by detailing the love story between Pocahontas (Q'orianka Kilcher) and James Rolfe (Christian Bale). Although the film is largely fictitious in its accounting of real events, the extended cut of The New World spends more time detailing the beauty of the Native American people that Terrence Malick seems to argue is worth preserving.

The tragedy of Pocahontas being taken away from her home hits harder in this cut of The New World, as the extended version of film goes to greater lengths to explore the disparity between her experiences in America and Europe. Considering that Malick is not a particularly prolific filmmaker, as he only releases a new film every few years, any new footage released for one of his projects is inherently worth seeking out.

1 ‘Margaret’ (2011)

Directed by Kenneth Lonergan

Margaret is a masterful examination of post-9/11 anxieties that hailed from Kenneth Lonergan, the legendary playwright who also wrote You Can Count On Me and Manchester by the Sea. While the theatrical cut of Margaret was already a fairly substantial statement, the extended version of the film digs deeper into the mental health trauma that Anna Paquin’s character faces after she feels responsible for a tragic accident.

The extended cut of Margaret has more freedom to flesh out the supporting characters, as Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo, and Kieran Culkin all get more screen time. Both versions of the film deal with challenging subject material that makes it difficult to watch, but Lonergan’s preferred version does bring the complex narrative to a satisfying conclusion that at least leaves open the possibility that some healing could occur in the near future.

