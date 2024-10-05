Film-making is a difficult and demanding caper. Not only does so much need to go right for a film of substantial quality to be produced, but the limelight brings with it media scrutiny that often insists upon evolution and change. As such, many directors, even some of the very best that the medium has ever seen, have experienced lulls in their careers, patches where a string of films fail to meet expectations.

From genre-minded maestros to versatile visionaries, these 10 filmmakers were fortunate enough to put an emphatic end to their down periods with scintillating successes that marked an unmistakable return to form. Some of these films saw directors revel in revisiting their old tricks, others saw them expand into intriguing new styles and narratives, and some mark defining high points of their creator’s career. All of them thrive as riveting comebacks from masters of the craft of cinematic storytelling.

10 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (2024)

Tim Burton

Tim Burton has always been a master of all things weird and wonderful, a reputation defined by his greatest cinematic achievements in Ed Wood, Edward Scissorhands, his Batman movies, and, of course, 1988’s Beetlejuice. However, as his trademark sense of style has, if anything, only intensified over the course of the early part of the 21st century, Burton’s films have sometimes yielded diminishing returns.

While films like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and even his Alice in Wonderland have had some appeal, the bulk of his pictures through the century thus far have been stylistically bold but ultimately shallow and misguided misfires. However, that trend could well be at its end with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice bringing back Michael Keaton’s playful poltergeist with exceptional results. The long-awaited sequel sees Burton back utilizing his twisted fun and his dazzling Gothic aesthetic, and is a steadfast reminder of all the divine and devilish joy the filmmaker is capable of when operating at his best.

9 'The Player' (1992)

Robert Altman

After toiling away in television through much of the 1960s, Robert Altman finally burst onto the scene in earnest in the 1970s. M*A*S*H saw him become an international success, while his follow-up hits included The Long Goodbye, California Split, McCabe & Mrs. Miller, and Nashville. The onset of the 80s marked a lean patch for the filmmaker though, with the misguided musical Popeye launching a decade of woe for Altman defined by commercial failure and critical indifference.

He finally turned it around though with 1992’s The Player, a soft satire of Hollywood that follows a film producer who accidentally murders a screenwriter he believes is sending him death threats. Its light skewering of the industry perhaps made it the perfect comeback for renowned maverick Altman, one that was bolstered by an ensemble cast of plenty. It is fun, fresh, and fueled by a fantastic story to mark, not only a great comeback, but one of the best films of Altman’s illustrious career.

The Player Release Date April 3, 1992 Cast Tim Robbins , Greta Scacchi , Whoopi Goldberg Runtime 124 minutes

8 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

George Miller

George Miller started his career with a gruff, impressionable bang, with his first three films making up his sublimely gritty action trilogy Mad Max. The three movies established Miller as a filmmaker capable of making movies that have a visceral impact on viewers, a gift he went on to use to explore in other genres. The Witches of Eastwick blends sci-fi and rom-com and Lorenzo’s Oil is a hard-hitting biographical drama, albeit a box office flop, but his career stagnated through the latter part of the 90s and into the new century.

His endeavors in family cinema with Babe: Pig in the City and the Happy Feet movies are quaint and charming without being landmark classics. However, 2015 saw him return to form in emphatic fashion by going back to where it all started. Mad Max: Fury Road became an instant classic as a bombastic and brutal action flick, one that saw the filmmaker explode back into mainstream interest while also netting him his first ever Academy Award nomination for Best Director.

7 'Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead' (2007)

Sidney Lumet

Sidney Lumet is one of the greatest filmmakers the world has ever seen. It could be argued that he has been since he debuted with the esteemed courtroom classic 12 Angry Men, but the fact that his filmography also contains Dog Day Afternoon, Serpico, Murder on the Orient Express, and Network is truly astounding. For all his excellence, though, the quality of his films tapered off in the back half of his career, a sad trend undone by his brilliant last outing.

A crime thriller with an exceptional cast, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead is defined by its pulsating suspense and its deft yet engrossing balancing of dysfunctional family drama and its heart-pounding heist antics. It is undeniably ambitious, but it all fits together perfectly courtesy of the director’s masterful touch, which, he proved, hadn’t waned one bit over the years.

6 'First Reformed' (2017)

Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader is a veteran of the film industry, but many of his greatest and most defining accomplishments have come as a screenwriter via his collaborations with Martin Scorsese. In this regard, he penned Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Last Temptation of Christ, but he has always displayed a passion and a talent for film direction as well. His 1978 directorial debut Blue Collar remains one of his best films, while Light Sleeper, Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters, and Affliction are underrated gems he has helmed as well.

Schrader has struggled to score a hit throughout the 2000s, though, with a string of low-budget action-thrillers seeing his storytelling skill set flounder repeatedly. Thankfully, that all turned around with 2017’s First Reformed, a pulsating and contemplative psychological drama that follows a disillusioned church minister grappling with despair and succumbing to ideas of environmental extremism. It was not only a sparkling return to form for Schrader, but quite comprehensively the best film he has ever directed.

5 'The Pianist' (2002)

Roman Polanski

Without wanting to stray into the separation of the art from the artist debate in great detail, Roman Polanski first made waves in Hollywood with his eerie horror phenomenon Rosemary’s Baby before mastering 70s crime noir with Chinatown. However, not long after the release of 1974’s Chinatown, Polanski fled America to evade arrest. Naturally, his film’s dropped in quality through the 80s and 90s.

Regardless of anyone’s views on Polanski, the director presented a spellbinding return to form with his depiction of the Holocaust in 2002’s The Pianist, a biographical drama following the journey of Władysław Szpilman (Adrian Brody) in the Warsaw Ghetto. The film is clearly imbued with Polanski’s own childhood experiences in the Kraków Ghetto, making it an affecting emotional masterpiece of human will and resilience. The war drama was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won three. Polanski did not in attendance to receive his first Oscar for Best Director.

The Pianist Release Date September 17, 2002 Cast Adrien Brody , Emilia Fox , Michal Zebrowski , Ed Stoppard , Maureen Lipman , Frank Finlay Runtime 149 minutes

4 'Frenzy' (1972)

Alfred Hitchcock

It seems bizarre that a filmmaker as esteemed and iconic as Alfred Hitchcock could ever have a rough patch to bounce back from. However, following the release of his defining masterpiece in 1962’s Psycho, the Master of Suspense struggled to recapture the majesty and magic that he was so famous for. While The Birds became something of a hit, titles like Marnie, Torn Curtain, and Topaz failed to garner much lasting recognition.

To an extent, this is true of Frenzy as well, as it is far from the most renowned of the director’s works. However, the British thriller does see the great filmmaker back to his best as it follows an ill-tempered man who becomes the prime suspect of a string of murders when he discovers his wife has become the most recent victim of an at-large serial killer. A return to form and a return to England for Hitchcock, Frenzy presents the filmmaker at his unnerving and violent best, marking a late-career highlight even if it isn’t as heralded as many of his earlier films.

Frenzy Release Date June 21, 1972 Cast Jon Finch Runtime 116

3 'Mystic River' (2003)

Clint Eastwood

Ever since making his career defining breakthrough in the spaghetti Westerns of the 1960s, Clint Eastwood has continued to thrive as an icon of cinema. After making his directorial debut with Play Misty For Me, he would return to the Western genre to churn out his best movies, such classics as High Plains Drifter, The Outlaw Josey Wales, and the Oscar-winning revisionist Western Unforgiven. However, either side of the turn of the century, Eastwood released a series of underwhelming misfires.

He turned things around in exceptional fashion with 2003’s Mystic River, a bleak neo-noir mystery thriller centering on the investigation into the murder of an ex-convict’s teenage daughter. The Oscar-nominated picture was only the spark of Eastwood’s return to form, with Million Dollar Baby, Letters from Iwo Jima, Gran Torino, and Invictus among his most noteworthy films in the years since Mystic River was released.

2 'The Hurt Locker' (2008)

Kathryn Bigelow

Like a few other directors on this list, Kathryn Bigelow didn’t just soar back to stardom and renown with her comeback feature, but she actually surpassed everything she had done before as well. Her directorial career began in 1981 when she co-directed the biker film The Loveless alongside Monty Montgomery. Through the 80s and 90s, she helmed genre films like the neo-Western horror Near Dark and action flicks like Point Break, blazing a trail for female filmmakers in an evolving Hollywood.

While her work in the early 2000s went largely unnoticed, she established herself as a star anew with her pulsating war drama The Hurt Locker, a film that made her the first female recipient of the Academy Award for Best Director. She followed it up with another military hit in the form of Zero Dark Thirty, while 2017’s criminally underrated Detroit remains her only other feature since the release of The Hurt Locker, though she is developing a new film with Netflix.

1 'The Martian' (2015)

Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott is a rare director who has mastered many genres, be it sci-fi with such films as Blade Runner and Alien, period epics like Gladiator, or even feminist thrillers like Thelma & Louise. However, no director is immune to the occasional lull, and Scott arguably suffered that in the wake of his biographical crime drama American Gangster. Prometheus was probably the best film he released in the eight ensuing years, and even that hasn’t garnered the appreciation it deserves until very recently.

The film that ultimately stopped the rot for Scott was his hard-core sci-fi drama The Martian, a modern masterpiece of the genre that is celebrated for both its commitment to scientific accuracy and its exciting story of survival, unity, and heroism. Bolstered by a star-studded cast, the film represents a commanding return to form for Scott, one that reaches the awe-inspiring peaks of his immersive enormity and visual grandeur.

