CGI does not suck. Contrary to what many misguided critics or fans will yell out into the infinite abyss that is internet discourse, practical effects are not always superior, nor is CGI a less pure form of effects artistry. CGI, computer-generated imagery, has been used as a catch-all term for any effects work done digitally, and like any other form of effects, is just another tool in any filmmaker's belt to be utilized, for better or worse. The issue is that many modern films have become reliant on digital technology to fix and/or enhance issues that have been created by rushed shooting schedules, inexperienced directors, or studio mandates that put an unreasonable burden on the often overworked and underpaid digital effects artists, who have contributed to some of the most iconic scenes in films over the past several decades.

Bad CGI can ruin a good movie. It can take audiences out of the viewing experience by distracting them from the narrative and characters. No film that has digital effects within it is immune to this issue, whether it be big-budget superhero epics or smaller character-driven thrillers, when bad CGI is involved it's always an eyesore. Sometimes it's a single moment of hilariously bad composition or an entire digitally rendered character, but it's always jarring for audiences. These ten movies have moments of CGI that stick out like sore digital thumbs.

10 Plane Crash

'Air Force One' (1997)

Image via Sony Pictures

The 90s was a time of great expansion for digital technology in film. Landmark movies like Jurassic Park and Terminator 2 made huge strides in CGI effects that often still hold up remarkably well. For every film that managed to pull off extraordinary effects, there were also a half dozen others that were overconfident in the capabilities of computer graphics that yielded less than stellar results. Air Force One was a 90s blockbuster that managed to successfully transplant the Die Hard formula with Harrison Ford on to the U.S. president's plane with just the right mix of grit and cheesy thrills. The climactic plane crash unfortunately plunges the whole thing down in poorly rendered flames.

While director Wolfgang Petersen and the effects team would rely mostly on detailed miniatures to depict the titular aircraft as was common at the time, CGI was relied upon for the money shot of the plane's rapid descent into the ocean. The filmmakers bit off more than the digital artists could chew, and the plane ended up looking far from photorealistic and downright jarring in comparison to the more effective model work. It suffers in comparison to other films from the same era, such as Executive Decision and Con Air, which both feature similar climactic crashes that are far more compelling and convincing.

Air Force One Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 25, 1997 Director Wolfgang Petersen Cast Glenn Close , Harrison Ford , Liesel Matthews , Gary Oldman , Wendy Crewson Runtime 124 minutes

9 Baboons

'Gladiator II' (2024)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Animals have come a long way in terms of digital representation, particularly when it comes to apes and monkeys. Early CGI monkeys in movies like Jumanji struggled to believably recreate fur and realistic physical motion, but the advancements in technology have seen apes become fully realized characters capable of leading their own films, like the modern Planet of the Apes series or that recent, weird Robbie Williams biopic. Not only does this prevent the unnecessary use, and potential abuse, of real animals on film sets, but it also removes limits on what kinds of stories can be told revolving around animals. At least, when the animals look convincing.

Legacy sequel Gladiator II is filled with CGI, much of it very well done. Like its predecessor, the film features sequences of gladiatorial animal battles, this time with sharks, rhinos, and baboons. The baboon fight features an animated pack of slack-jawed primates that feel completely out of place. The scene is meant to demonstrate the savage abilities of the lead character, Lucius, but it's hard to pay attention to anything other than the overly animated animals. Much like Gladiator II is a mostly okay imitation of its progenitor, the baboons are an over-the-top, artificial representation of something genuine.

Gladiator II is currently available to rent on Prime Video.

RENT ON PRIME VIDEO

8 Dino Stampede

'King Kong' (2005)

Image via Universal Pictures

Peter Jackson's remake of King Kong is a movie filled with both good and bad effects. The titular Kong was a major achievement in performance capture that laid the groundwork for the dozens of CGI characters that would follow. Unfortunately, in a film with as many visual effects as King Kong has, and with as long of a runtime, there are bound to be a few that don't measure up. The most obvious example of this is the stampede of brontosauruses that occurs about halfway through the movie.

The dinosaurs, like Kong, are extremely detailed and well-animated, but they also seem to exist on a completely different plane than the one occupied by the human characters. It's painfully obvious that Jack Black and his co-stars were all filmed in front of blue screens and then comped into the animated action, with glaring inconsistencies in lighting and interaction between the animated and live-action elements. In a film that has many breathtaking visuals with beautifully rendered animation, it's an unforgiving blemish of a sequence that could've easily been excised from the film and not been missed at all.

7 'Superman's Face'

Justice League (2017)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Before The Flash failed miserably at shamelessly pandering to fans by presenting awful digital doubles of every prior version of Superman, the worst CGI associated with the character was preoccupied entirely by the lower half of Henry Cavill's face in Justice League. The production issues on the DCU's massive superhero epic were well documented at the time, with the most notable being the fact that Cavill had to keep the mustache he had grown for Mission: Impossible - Fallout during reshoots. While a mustachioed Superman may have been very satisfying for some fans, the studio thought otherwise and relied on CGI to remove the offending crumb catcher.

Right off the bat, in the movie's terrible opening scene, it throws Cavill's animated face directly into the audience's. Mouths are notoriously difficult to render digitally and, despite the best efforts of the beleaguered effects artists, Superman's is completely unconvincing. Every scene featuring the hero's unholy maw feels like a new-age superhero edition of Cyrano De Bergerac where every character is trying their hardest not to look directly into the digital hellmouth. Justice League has many, many issues, and even if Cavill's animated face had been done flawlessly, it wouldn't have saved the movie, but it feels more appropriate that Superman would have an artificial smile pasted on, trying to look brave in the face of disaster.

6 Young Professor X

'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)