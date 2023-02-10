There is something about the concept of forbidden love that keeps audiences craving the uniqueness of its passion. Even if the world is determined to keep them apart, some romantics are able to find a way to keep a piece of their lover with them always. A lovestruck artist channeling their affection for someone into a portrait slows down the art of seduction for a beat in film. The trope of forbidden love pairs so well with the activity of drawing because it involves admiring from a distance and turning that infatuation into something tangible. The act of creation as a result of a feeling so powerful communicates an array of emotions that dialogue can’t. More powerful still is the knowledge that the artist carries that their artwork will never be just right, and could never capture the whole moment or the whole truth.

Films such as Titanic, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, and My Policeman all employ this dynamic of subject and artist to unite unlikely lovers. Each of the resulting art pieces holds a different significance for each couple. Their love story is portrayed in the subtext of their portraits, but this doesn’t only include their attraction to one another. It also depicts their struggles and the various external factors that succeed in keeping them apart. One of the most iconic applications of an artist’s sketch as an expression of their love is that of Jack and Rose in James Cameron’s Titanic, which is currently sailing back in theaters for its 25th anniversary. It seems only natural that writer/director Cameron uses this particular form of artistry for Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) to properly convey his undying love for Rose (Kate Winslet), as he is an avid artist himself. It is, in fact, Cameron’s own hand that makes a special appearance in the close-ups of this scene to draw Rose.

In 'Titanic,' Art Brings Rose and Jack Together and Gives Rose Her Independence

Image Via Paramount Pictures

It is established almost immediately, as we get acquainted with the vast differences between Rose and her wealthy fiancée (Billy Zane), that she possesses an appreciation for art. Not only is she a collector with a keen eye for soon-to-be-famous works, but they truly speak to her. What initially compels Rose to open up to Jack is his compassion. She is so taken with his sketches because they act as a window into his tender view of the people around him, especially women. This is in stark contrast to the man she is meant to marry, who views her as his property and their relationship as a transaction.

The confines of her social status and her pending nuptials are too much to bear, and it is only when Rose allows herself to break free of these obligations that she can pursue what her heart really desires. When she famously asks Jack to draw her like one of his French girls, there is a newfound confidence in her delivery. In this scene, she has banished her submissiveness, and it is apparent as she teases Jack that she is relishing finally being in the power seat of her own romances.

Her decision to leave the portrait for her scorned fiancée to find is a decisive one. Instead of keeping Jack’s drawing as a memento of their newfound love, she uses it as a grand send-off to her former life. Accompanied by a note that reads “Now you can keep us both locked in your safe”, the drawing is meant to flaunt her independence. She has found someone who appreciates her vibrance and captures it on the page, unlike Cal who thought he could buy or command her.

Art Captures Complicated Truths in 'My Policeman'

There’s something to be said about the power of creating intimacy without the two players ever touching, and that is exactly the feat that is accomplished in My Policeman. The portrait that Patrick (David Dawson) draws of Tom (Harry Styles) is introduced before the audience realizes that the pair are lovers. In fact, it is this portrait that almost gets Tom caught in a lie with his girlfriend, Marion (Emma Corrin). From the beginning, this work of art symbolizes secrecy for everyone involved in the precarious love triangle that is a product of 1957’s laws illegalizing homosexuality.

Marion is, at first, blissfully unaware of Tom and Patrick’s blossoming love as she begins her courtship and subsequent engagement. The first time she notices the picture in Patrick’s apartment, Tom falters, almost giving away the true, intimate nature of their first meeting. Though Patrick is immediately smitten with Tom, it takes Tom a while to open up and reciprocate. In this way, Patrick sketching Tom is an alluring act in and of itself, it’s a justification for their interest in one another, for their longing to be closer, to look each other in the eye, and get to know a man that was a stranger not too long ago. Tom doesn’t know what to do with his lustful feelings for Patrick, so he poses for him while he considers this inner conflict. While he sits there, he acts as though his attraction to Patrick is caught in his throat. My Policeman demonstrates that a sketch isn’t only meant to capture the way someone looks, but all of the wonderfully complicated truths that that person inspires you to confront.

Paintings Act as a Secret Language for Star-Crossed Lovers

Image Via Pyramide Films

Set in late 18th century France, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is one of the most exquisite love stories committed to film. The growing passion and care developing between the two leads, Marianne (Noémie Merlant) and Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), is continuously captured by the artwork of Marianne, who has been hired by Héloïse’s mother to paint her in secret. This portrait will then be sent to the man that Héloïse is meant to marry. Marianne befriends Héloïse under the guise of being her walking partner, as she refuses to willingly sit for any portrait. When Marianne confesses the true reason for her stay in the home, Héloïse is more betrayed by Marianne’s depiction of her than her lie. The portrait painted from memory is so adherent to the rules and conventions of painting that it completely ignores Héloïse’s essence, her soul. Marianne, deeply upset with this assessment, destroys her own work before it can be presented to her mother. The look of satisfaction that shines on Héloïse’s face signals that Marianne has rebuilt that trust that is so sacred between the two.

As Héloïse poses for Marianne’s second attempt at the painting, the film really revels in the intimacy of observation. Everything from their eye contact to their comments and physical touch has taken on a new meaning, and a new layer of vulnerability that they both allow themselves to indulge in. There is such a bittersweet duality in the resulting portrait, as both women acknowledge: it gives Héloïse to someone else. Still, Marianne replicates this image of her lover for herself to keep. Héloïse comments that soon, this image is all Marianne will be able to conjure up in her mind when she tries to think of her. After they are separated, they continue to use art to speak to one another, it can travel times and distances that they can’t.

A Single Image with So Much Narrative Value

Image Via Paramount Pictures

It is interesting to observe how films that portray different circumstances of forbidden love are united by this romantic, lustful act. When the subject, the object of someone’s affection, poses for a portrait, they are trusting the artist with how they want to be remembered. They are being immortalized through someone else’s gaze. When James Cameron reflects on why he as a storyteller places such importance on the still image, he says “drawings and paintings…all tell a story in one frame. And I think that I’ve benefited as a filmmaker by that impulse to pack a single image with narrative value.” These filmmakers comprehend and successfully utilize the power of one signage image, and its ability to convey longing, adoration, and a feeling larger than themselves.