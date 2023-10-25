The Big Picture IFC Films is turning their 2023 release BlackBerry into a three-episode limited series on AMC+, and the Baz Luhrmann film Australia will air as a Hulu series, newly retitled Faraway Downs.

The trend of turning movies into limited-run TV shows is not entirely new, but the landscape has changed with streaming services eliminating time constraints.

Labor strikes in Hollywood may be a factor in this trend, as streamers are finding different ways to generate new programming amidst postponed projects.

In one of the most baffling announcements of the year, IFC Films recently announced that the incredibly entertaining 2023 IFC Films release BlackBerry would be converted from a two-hour movie into a three-episode limited series debuting on AMC and AMC+. As of this writing, there’s been no indication that this three-part project (which begins airing on November 13) would add or remove material from the theatrical cut of BlackBerry. It’s just a movie that will now air in three separate chunks on the AMC+ streaming service. Who knows what other titles from IFC Films (which shares a parent company with AMC and AMC+) will soon get this kind of treatment? Maybe Boyhood will become an acclaimed four-part limited series! Can Super become three episodes of a half-hour TV show? Perhaps the individual segments of Kelly Reichardt's Certain Women will now be divided into a handful of TV episodes? Anything's possible!

Simultaneously, the 2008 Hugh Jackman/Nicole Kidman movie Australia is being turned into a Hulu TV show entitled Faraway Downs. This six-part limited-run program is just an elongated version of the movie spread out across six episodes. Unlike the limited series version of BlackBerry, this project will utilize unused footage from the original film, but it's still basically just a regurgitation of an old movie in a new coat of paint. Hollywood seems to be mildly enamored with this practice of chopping up old movies into the format of limited-run TV shows… but why? What’s going on in the entertainment landscape that makes streaming executives look at a high-quality movie like BlackBerry and think “this would be way better if it was spread out over three episodes”?

The Larger Historical and Business Context For This New Trend

Image via IFC Films

Believe it or not, this practice of turning movies into limited-run TV shows is not an entirely new practice. The miniseries incarnations of classic movies like Das Boot and The Godfather provide precedence for the idea of movies being chopped up into various chunks for the small screen. However, these projects were made in a radically different pop culture landscape. Back in the 20th century, there was a limited amount of primetime programming major movies could air during. Elongated films like Das Boot (which were going to be further bolstered in their runtimes by commercial breaks) often struggled to fit into those time constraints. Splitting them up across multiple nights of programming while offering never-before-seen footage made sense in terms of scheduling and offering viewers something new.

In 2023, though, those time constraints are gone. The age of streaming has largely eradicated the idea of small-screen programs playing at a certain time. So why are we now seeing multiple movies getting turned into limited-run TV shows? For starters, it must be observed that neither Australia nor BlackBerry set the box office on fire in their respective theatrical runs. That’s especially true for the former title, which became an infamous box office bomb back in 2008. Because of this, studios and production companies must believe that these titles are basically unknown quantities to the general public. This means they can repackage them as seemingly “brand-new” TV shows without an angry mob of Australia fans asking Hulu why it’s besmirching a classic movie.

Plus, something critically savaged like Australia can seem ripe for reinterpretation from the artists involved in the feature. Australia director Baz Luhrmann has been gung-ho about how excited he was to deliver a more expansive vision of this 2008 movie, no doubt informed by his experience working with long-form streaming storytelling on the Netflix program The Get Down. In certain very specific cases, turning a movie into a streaming show isn’t just a way for a streamer to get an easily exploitable IP, it’s also a chance for directors to right the wrongs of the past. Now they’ll have so much more room and time to make productions that fit their initial creative visions.

The Strikes Are Bound to Make These Kinds of Projects More Common

Image via 20th Century Studios

Above all else, though, one can see the variety of labor strikes across Hollywood in 2023 being somewhat of a culprit for this newly revived trend of turning movies into TV shows. The unwillingness of major studios to properly pay their actors and writers has resulted in lengthy strikes that have ensured a deluge of potential 2023 and 2024 TV programs have been postponed. Companies have opted to shoot themselves in the foot by sabotaging their future programming options instead of just offering up livable wages to artists today. Faced with dauntingly empty programming slates, these streamers are now conjuring up unorthodox ways of generating “new” projects.

For massive streamers like Netflix or Amazon, this isn’t quite as much of a concern just because of the massive number of projects these companies have stockpiled up at any time. For smaller streamers like Hulu and AMC+, though, not having a lot of new original programming immediately is a fresh problem. Thus, these streamers are turning to movies from their sister companies as a fresh source of programming. If AMC+ doesn’t have a big original event show to air in November, then it can just turn BlackBerry into three nights of programming. This way too, streamers can automatically get limited-run shows anchored by recognizable names like Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, and Glenn Howerton. Right now, BlackBerry and Faraway Downs are just two oddball anomalies in the TV landscape, but if the AMPTP continues to ignore the pleas of artists, the drought of new small-screen programming will march on.

If that happens, scrappier streamers like Paramount+ could inevitably eyeball this pair of November 2023 streaming limited-run programs as a model to emulate. One can almost certainly bet that AMC+, having thrown down the gauntlet by transforming BlackBerry into a show (and having so little original programming, to begin with), will be looking at other IFC Films titles it can turn into the same. Will audiences actually turn up for movies just repackaged as finite programs? The jury’s still out on that one, but a multitude of trends in the larger pop culture landscape make it seem like these productions will not be anomalies in the grand scheme of history.