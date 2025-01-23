Movies are more than entertainment. They can be security blankets during stressful times, a mile marker for a cherished memory, and when filled with references to the time in which it was made, a movie can be a time capsule from a bygone era. The 90s may seem like a distant memory, but pressing play on the right film gives viewers a window into what life was like during the decade.

From changing fashions to emerging technologies, films in the 90s had the opportunity to showcase any number of exciting new developments. The following selection of films proves that the 90s were more than just when the U.S. fell in love with Dunkaroos; it was also a time for new creative voices to document the world around them.

10 'Singles' (1992)

Directed by Cameron Crowe

Before director Cameron Crowe showed Tom Cruise the money in Jerry Maguire, he made a romantic comedy set in the grunge culture of Seattle in Singles. The film follows a group of young single people navigating their careers and love lives in the rainy city of Seattle. Over the course of Singles, new couples experience the euphoria of first love and the inevitable obstacles that accompany adult relationships.

For a light-hearted look at a specific time in musical culture, Singles is a great way to relive the 90s with solid performances from Kyra Sedgwick, Bridget Fonda, and Campbell Scott. Crowe has always strived to make the soundtrack a vital part of the movie-watching experience, and in Singles case, he went a step further by having musicians like Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder flex his acting skills in front of the camera. Another 90s icon, director Tim Burton, also has a brief cameo in the comedy as a director of video dating profiles.

9 'Hackers' (1995)

Directed by Iain Softley

In Hackers, Dade (Jonny Lee Miller) is only a child when his computer skills crash a network of computers, leading to a hefty fine and a judge-mandated suspension from computers until he’s 18. Dade’s 18th birthday marks his move to New York City with his mom, where he meets a premier group of hackers that all conveniently go to his school. When one of his new friends uncovers damning corporate secrets, the group will have to do cyber-battle with a vindictive industrial tech expert who calls himself “The Plague” (Fisher Stevens).

90s kids were just dipping their toes into internet culture when Hackers showed audiences everywhere the exotic world of sitting in front of a computer. While it was a commercial disappointment upon its release, Hackers has taken on a cult-classic status for its 90s-influenced style and the early on-screen role of Angelina Jolie as Kate. The heightened sense of techno fashion meant as a speculative peek into the future of hacker culture didn’t quite materialize as Hackers dramatized, but it’s fun to look back on what people thought the future would be.

8 'Friday' (1995)

Directed by F. Gary Gray

Following the day in the life of friends Craig (Ice Cube) and Smokey (Chris Tucker), Friday is a quintessential 90s film that also captures the decade perfectly. Craig’s current living situation under his parent’s roof is strained when he gets fired, but best friend Smoky is there to keep him company. However, when Smokey’s debts become Craig’s problem, Craig is forced to come up with money he doesn’t have before drug dealer Big Worm (Faizon Love) comes to collect it.

The immensely quotable Friday is a fun and fast-moving stoner comedy that was a go-to rental for a 90s movie night. The colorful cast of supporting characters features a large ensemble cast of comedic scene-stealers like Bernie Mac and John Witherspoon to create a neighborhood audiences wish they could visit. Friday’s success was even more impressive considering the film that cost roughly $3 million to make would be a box office hit that led to two sequels, Next Friday and Friday After Next.

7 'Empire Records' (1995)

Directed by Allan Moyle

Once, long ago, owning physical media was a thing people did, and they enjoyed shopping for it so much that a movie was made about it called Empire Records. Taking place over the course of 24 hours, Empire Records follows the employees of an independent record store as they prepare for the arrival of Rex Manning (Maxwell Caulfield), a musical icon from yesteryear, making an appearance at the store. When the crew learns their store is being sold to a corporate chain, they rally to save the store from losing its identity.

Empire Records’ charm lies heavily in the ensemble cast, with early performances from Liv Tyler, Renée Zellweger, and Ethan Embry rounding out the eclectic staff. In the same way Saved by the Bell is an accurate portrayal of high school in the 90s, Empire Records is an equally wishful interpretation of working retail during the time of Doc Martens and acid wash jeans. The comedy is a time capsule of the decade, with the Empire Records soundtrack serving as a roadmap of 90s music featuring songs from bands like the Gin Blossoms and The Cranberries.