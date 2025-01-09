Copyright laws vary from country to country, but in the US, the copyright of a film expires 95 years after release. Thus, every year, a crop of old movies (and other works of art) enters the public domain, and 2025's haul is better than average, both in terms of film and literature. Novels like Ernest Hemingway's A Farewell to Arms and William Faulkner's The Sound and the Fury entered the public domain on January 1st, as did beloved characters like Popeye and Tintin. The short film The Karnival Kid, Mickey Mouse's first talking appearance, also lost its copyright on that date.

The list of features that entered the public domain this year is also fairly interesting. It's pretty eclectic, including several classic silent pictures and early talkies, alongside vintage Buster Keaton and an early Hitchcock thriller. Surrealism, screwball comedies, and groundbreaking sci-fi can also be counted among their number. With this in mind, here are the ten best movies whose copyright expired in 2025.

10 'The Black Watch' (1929)

Directed by John Ford

"It’s an old Highland song. It makes me think of home." This adventure movie marked director John Ford's (Stagecoach, The Searchers) first foray into sound filmmaking. The story centers on Captain Donald King (Victor McLaglen), a member of the Black Watch regiment sent on a secret mission to India during World War I. King faces challenges that test his duty and his moral compass, all while contending with a dangerous love interest.

The movie is pretty good for its time, though not without its flaws. Some viewers may not like Ford's sentimental approach, while others will be put off by the limitations inherent to early sound technology. Still, The Black Watch is notable because it hints at the much more sophisticated films its director would go on to make. In terms of the performances, supporting players Mitchell Lewis and Walter Long are the standouts, while Ford's evocative visuals are the overall highlight.

The Black Watch Release Date May 22, 1929 Cast Myrna Loy , Victor McLaglen , David Torrence , David Rollins , Cyril Chadwick , Lumsden Hare , Roy D'Arcy , David Percy , Mitchell Lewis , Claude King , Walter Long , Francis Ford , Randolph Scott , John Wayne Runtime 92 minutes Writers John Stone

9 'Bulldog Drummond' (1929)

Directed by F. Richard Jones

"I’m not afraid of danger; it’s my middle name." This film was the first sound appearance for the character Bulldog Drummond, who has appeared in a ton of films and novels. He's a suave ex-military officer turned amateur detective, played here by Ronald Colman. Drummond is drawn into a thrilling case involving a damsel in distress and an international conspiracy.

While naturally dated, Bulldog Drummond offers an enjoyable blend of humor, suspense, and action, jam-packed with all the juiciest detective tropes. It was well-received on release and remains decent despite a few melodramatic moments. Acting-wise, Colman (in his first talking role) does a great job, giving off the required roguish air and receiving an Oscar nomination for his efforts. Claud Allister also brings energy to his role as the comic sidekick. Finally, F. Richard Jones's direction keeps the whole thing chugging along at a good pace.

Bulldog Drummond Release Date May 2, 1929 Cast Claud Allister , Ronald Colman , Lawrence Grant , Montagu Love , Wilson Benge , Joan Bennett , Lilyan Tashman , Charles Sellon , Adolph Milar , Tetsu Komai , Gertrude Short , Donald Novis , Tom Ricketts Runtime 90 minutes Writers Sidney Howard

8 'Dynamite' (1929)

Directed by Cecil B. DeMille

"I don't hate you. I just wish you'd go away." Dynamite was the first sound movie by legendary director Cecil B. DeMille, the brains behind The Ten Commandments and The Greatest Show on Earth. It's a class-focused drama about Cynthia Crothers (Kay Johnson), a wealthy socialite engaged to an aristocrat, who finds her life intertwined with that of Hagon Derk (Charles Bickford), a convicted miner awaiting execution.

The resulting flick is an extravaganza of glitz and glamour, though the story does take its sweet time to get going (the first act is overloaded with filler). The plot is a little ridiculous, and the social commentary is underdeveloped, but the romance and drama in the second half are fairly engaging. Plus, Johnson deserves props for elevating the dialogue with her wry delivery. The film is far from a masterpiece, but, as with The Black Watch and John Ford, Dynamite provides an interesting peak inside DeMille's developing creativity.

Dynamite Release Date December 13, 1929 Cast Conrad Nagel , Kay Johnson , Charles Bickford , Julia Faye , Joel McCrea , Muriel McCormac , Robert Edeson , William Holden , Henry Stockbridge , Leslie Fenton , Barton Hepburn , Tyler Brooke , Robert T. Haines , Douglas Scott , Jane Keckley , Fred Walton , Russ Columbo , Anita Garvin Runtime 129 minutes Expand

7 'The Cocoanuts' (1929)

Directed by Robert Florey and Joseph Santley

"Why, a four-year-old child could understand this! Run out and find me a four-year-old child." The Cocoanuts was the first feature film to star the legendary Marx Brothers—Groucho, Harpo, Chico, and Zeppo—bringing their vaudeville antics to the silver screen. Set in a struggling Florida hotel during the 1920s land boom, the film centers on Groucho as a fast-talking, hapless manager scheming to swindle his way to success. Chaos ensues as the brothers become embroiled in various romantic entanglements and a jewel heist.

The Cocoanuts isn't the Brothers' best movie (that's Duck Soup), but it's still a solid showcase of their sharp wit and impeccable comedic timing. The movie crams an impressive amount of sight gags (and general zaniness) into its 96 minutes but stumbles with the musical numbers and uninspired direction. Still, The Cocoanuts was a box office success, paving the way for the Brothers' future success.

The Cocoanuts Release Date May 23, 1929 Cast Groucho Marx , Harpo Marx , Chico Marx , Zeppo Marx , Oscar Shaw , Mary Eaton , Cyril Ring , Kay Francis , Margaret Dumont , Basil Ruysdael , Barton MacLane , Dolores Hope Runtime 96 minutes Writers Morrie Ryskind

6 'Spite Marriage' (1929)

Directed by Edward Sedgwick

"She loves him, but she doesn’t even know I exist." Buster Keaton helms this romantic comedy, his last silent movie. He plays Elmer, a hapless suitor infatuated with stage actress Trilby Drew (Dorothy Sebastian). After being spurned, Elmer finds himself caught up in a series of increasingly absurd situations, including a disastrous marriage meant to make Trilby’s lover jealous.

Naturally, this premise serves as a vehicle for Keaton's impressive physical comedy, and the approach works. There are many fantastic moments here, including Keaton trying to manage his intoxicated bride on the eve of their wedding or accidentally upending a solemn Civil War play with his trademark slapstick. Also notable are the sequences aboard a boat (Keaton's real-life yacht), culminating in his heroic rescue of his crew mates. In short, Spite Marriage is good fun, though it unfortunately also marked the beginning of studio interference in Keaton's work and the restriction of his creative liberty.

Spite Marriage Release Date March 24, 1929 Cast Buster Keaton , Dorothy Sebastian , Edward Earle , Leila Hyams , William Bechtel , Jack Byron , Joe Bordeaux , Ray Cooke , Mike Donlin , Pat Harmon , Sydney Jarvis , Theodore Lorch , Hank Mann , Charles Sullivan Runtime 76 minutes

5 'The White Hell of Pitz Palu' (1929)

Directed by Arnold Fanck and G.W. Pabst