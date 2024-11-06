Getting a professional film made these days can be a difficult process. There’s writing the movie, casting, financing, filming, editing, and releasing the film, which each involves their difficulties and problems. Sometimes, it’s a miracle when a film makes it to the finish line, and countless films have not been so lucky. But it’s even more of a miracle when a film that has been in development for a long period not only gets released but also is good enough that it was worth the wait.

More often than not, when a film escapes development hell, it can be a jumbled mess since production faces so many difficulties. But there are exceptions to the rule, where a project finds new life and reminds people of the joys of seeing a finished film on the big screen. Whether they’re long-in-development sequels, breathtaking original projects, or new takes on beloved classics, not all films that have escaped from development hell are masterpieces, but they are always something special to see.

10 ‘The Emperor’s New Groove’ (2000)

Directed by Mark Dindal

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

During the tail-end of the Disney Renaissance, production began on a little film called Kingdom of the Sun. Originally planned as a Prince and the Pauper-type musical of an Inca prince and a llama herder switching places, the planned film was something that more closely resembled the likes of Pocahontas and Hercules. But when the film was tested before the studio executives, it quickly became apparent the movie wasn’t coming together the way they wanted it to.

After multiple disastrous test screenings, the project was handed over to Cats Don’t Dance director Mark Dindal, who drastically reworked the project into something that resembled classic Looney Tunes more than classic Disney, as told by Polygon. While it is tragic that the original plan for Kingdom of the Sun never worked out, The Emperor’s New Groove is still one of Disney’s funniest movies. It may not be as emotionally impactful as The Lion King or Beauty and the Beast, but it has a comfortably fast-paced tone, a fun cast of characters, and a borderline anarchistic sense of humor.

9 ‘Deadpool’ (2016)

Directed by Tim Miller

Image via 20th Century Fox

Deadpool is a superhero with an R-rated sensibility, with a cavalier, far less outwardly moral attitude than other Marvel characters. This did not make him a popular choice among 20th Century Fox executives when they began planning X-Men spin-offs in the wake of The Last Stand. While his on-screen debut in X-Men Origins: Wolverine was not the most well-received take on the character, the promise of a far more comic book-accurate film hung in the air for years, as E! Online discusses, spurred on by the passion of director Tim Miller and star Ryan Reynolds.

But the executives wouldn’t budge until July 2014, after an animated test reel leaked online to an extremely enthusiastic response. While Fox gave the crew a minuscule budget compared to other superhero films, it came with the caveat that they could make the film however they wanted to. This largely turned out for the best, as not only is the Deadpool movie the perfect introduction to the Merc With the Mouth, but, for the time, it also became the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history.

8 ‘Barbie’ (2023)

Directed by Greta Gerwig

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite the world’s most popular doll having an extensive back catalog of animated films and series, Barbie never had a live-action film until her big-budget blockbuster in 2023. Mattel attempted deals with various studios, including Cannon Films, Universal, and Sony over 20 years, courting writers such as Diablo Cody and stars such as Amy Schumer, Gal Gadot, and Anne Hathaway. Eventually, the property made its way to Warner Bros., with acclaimed director Greta Gerwig, co-writer Noah Baumbach, and star Margot Robbie attached to the project, as Vulture reported.

To say the wait had been worth it would be an understatement. Barbie is a gleefully post-modern fantasy that serves as good, campy fun while also having a relevant message. Gerwig’s sensibility for strong storytelling allows for a subversive adaptation that still pays respect to its source material. The film not only shows why Barbie perseveres as an idea while acknowledging her flaws, but also uses Ken’s (Ryan Gosling) story-line to serve as a playful take-down of toxic masculinity.

7 ‘Watchmen’ (2009)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Since the release of Watchmen in 1986-87, there have been many attempts to bring the most acclaimed graphic novel in history to the screen. The rights were originally purchased in 1986 by 20th Century Fox, but the difficulty of adapting a 12-issue graphic novel into a 2-hour film led to multiple writers and directors (including Terry Gilliam) coming and going. The project would be thrown around multiple studios, with the likes of Paramount, Warner Bros, and Universal getting the rights, all the while many, including series co-creator Alan Moore deemed the work “unfilmable”, as Gizmodo reported.

Eventually, Warner Bros hired 300 director Zack Snyder to helm the film, and barring some legal troubles from the aforementioned studios, filming went relatively smoothly. Watchmen was released in 2009 to a divisive yet mostly positive response from critics and fans of the graphic novel. While some of the nuances of the novel are lost in favor of more traditionally superhero-esque action, the film keeps the grounded tone of the source material and has pitch-perfect casting with Jackie Earle Haley as Rorschach.

6 ‘Jurassic World’ (2015)

Directed by Colin Trevorrow

Image via Universal Pictures

Jurassic Park as a franchise has certainly seen its ups and downs, but the production for a fourth Jurassic Park film was a long and painful one. A rotating list of directors and writers came on to the project, with ideas for sequels that included dinosaur/human hybrids, dinosaurs that fight drug dealers. Some ideas, including Alan Grant (Sam Neil) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) returning, dinosaurs finding their way to the mainland, and Steven Spielberg's’ own idea for a dinosaur-training human would eventually be used throughout the sequel trilogy.

But a specific follow-up with the premise of a dinosaur park that has finally opened was set for release in 2015, with Colin Trevorrow set to direct. None of the other Jurassic Park films have managed to touch the original masterpiece, but Jurassic World still has a sense of adventure and fun. While the human characters can feel pretty one-note, seeing the park open at last was a joy to witness, and the final fight between the T. rex and the Indominus is the best ending to any of the sequels, as Digital Spy discusses.