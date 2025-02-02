It is completely impossible to predict the response that audiences will have to any given film. A director can put as much effort as is humanly possible into creating the closest thing they can to a technically "perfect" movie, but at the end of the day, art is subjective, and no two viewers will perceive any given movie in the exact same way. As a result, there are plenty of films out there that have received a polarizing response from general audiences and critics alike.

However, while it's true that no film will ever achieve a true critical consensus, there are some that are especially notable for just how widely opinions differ on them; movies that are beloved by some and reviled by others. These are 10 examples of movies that everyone either loves or hates.

10 'No Time to Die' (2021)

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga

The James Bond franchise has played fast and loose with its canon throughout its entire existence, but Daniel Craig's tenure as the British super spy was a notable break from this trend. Throughout the actor's five films as 007, his interpretation of the character received a complete story arc, culminating in the release of his final film, 2021's No Time to Die, in which every loose thread was tied up, and Craig's Bond was given a definitive ending; a first for the series.

This entire approach to storytelling within the Craig era proved to be controversial. While 2006's Casino Royale is an all-time classic, the rest of the Craig era left fans of the older films hungry for their campy charm, while newer fans were pleased with the continuous story and more serious tone. No Time to Die attempted to appease older fans by paying homage to the over-the-top nature of earlier films, but it didn't fully satisfy the desire for an old-school Bond adventure. Fans of Craig's tenure were pleased by the closure brought by No Time to Die, but it stands as one of the most polarizing 007 films to date.

9 'Hot Rod' (2007)

Directed by Akiva Schaffer

In the 2000s, Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer, known together as The Lonely Island, produced a number of digital shorts on Saturday Night Live, including viral hits like "Lazy Sunday" and "The Shooting (AKA Dear Sister)". Their popularity on the show led to the production of Hot Rod, a comedy in which Samberg plays Rod Kimble, an amateur stuntman attempting to earn enough money to save his stepdad's (Ian McShane) life.

Upon its release, Hot Rod was a critical and commercial failure, with criticism primarily directed toward its juvenile comedy. In the years since, the movie has developed a decently sized cult-following, largely owing to its absurd sense of humor and now well-known cast, but it continues to be divisive. Simply said, viewers who are on board with Hot Rod's odd brand of comedy will love it, but others will be turned away by gags that seem too random and strange to be properly funny.

8 'Zack and Miri Make a Porno' (2008)

Directed by Kevin Smith

Following the release of 2006's Clerks II, director Kevin Smith released Zack and Miri Make a Porno, his second film outside the View Askewniverse. Unfortunately, Zack and Miri proved to be a financially disappointing release for the director, while receiving generally mixed reviews from critics. Fans, on the other hand, seemed to argue that it was either one of his better films, or one of his worst.

The film follows Zack (Seth Rogen) and Miri (Elizabeth Banks), two roommates and longtime friends who are struggling to keep up with their bills. In order to make some extra money, they elect to create an adult film together, leading to one of Smith's most crass works to date. Many fans felt that it was a return to form for Smith, with the vulgar, yet heartfelt exploration of love hearkening back to his work on the critically acclaimed Chasing Amy. Others were of the opinion that the film too closely resembled the popular works of Judd Apatow, lacking the distinct charm of previous Smith releases like Clerks and Mallrats, and becoming unlikable in the process.