For as tempting as it might be to criticize a movie that makes you feel exhausted, the fact remains that some films provoke this response quite intentionally. Therefore, a sense of fatigue either part-way through the viewing of – or right after the conclusion of – the following films might well be a feature, rather than a bug, and thereby potentially worthy of acknowledgment.

One way to do this is by making an epic, but it also has to be a particularly big, fast-paced, and preferably action-packed epic. Movies that are exhausting in good ways tend to blend maximalism with epic runtimes, and so while not all will prove equally tiring for every viewer, there is a good chance that watching these will make one feel fulfilled, and perhaps a little overstuffed/overwhelmed at the same time.

10 'Godzilla: Final Wars' (2004)

Directed by Ryûhei Kitamura

Image via Toho

Godzilla: Final Wars was a film intended to celebrate 50 years of Godzilla, and it did so in the most bonkers, explosive, wild, and flashy way possible. Essentially, most of the foes Godzilla had fought over the past 50 years reappear in some capacity here through a series of rematches, only they all get their asses handed to them by one of the most powerful iterations of Godzilla yet seen.

It might not be as long as some of the soon-to-be-mentioned movies, but Godzilla: Final Wars packs a ridiculous amount into two and a bit hours. The human characters all have wild stuff to do, the destruction is constant, and the monster fights – some of them over in just seconds – are plentiful. It’s one of the most hyperactive movies ever made, and the entire thing is just gloriously exhausting.

Your changes have been saved Godzilla: Final Wars Release Date December 4, 2004 Director Ryuhei Kitamura Cast Masahiro Matsuoka , Rei Kikukawa , Don Frye , Maki Mizuno , Kazuki Kitamura , Kane Kosugi , Kumi Mizuno , Kenji Sahara Runtime 125 minutes

9 'It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World' (1963)

Directed by Stanley Kramer

Image via United Artists

Not many movies that run for more than three hours can be summarized so quickly, but It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World is no ordinary movie. In the film’s opening scene, a group of people witness a car crash. The person inside, about to die, starts to explain where some buried treasure might be located, but then he does die for real. At that point, a mad rush begins to find where – and what – the treasure could be.

No one is particularly likable, but they are often pretty funny, so It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World ends up involving the viewing of various people making a mess, destroying things, and betraying each other. It’s an epic movie for sure, but also a slapstick comedy one at the same time, with the contrast/odd blend of genres making the entire film unique and exasperating.

Your changes have been saved It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 7, 1963 Director Stanley Kramer Cast Spencer Tracy , Milton Berle , Sid Caesar , Buddy Hackett , Ethel Merman , Mickey Rooney Runtime 190 Minutes

8 'Grindhouse' (2007)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez