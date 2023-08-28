Reddit users, like anyone, have strong opinions about movies and shows users liked or disliked. The in-depth discussions point out exactly what they agreed or disagreed with. In this spirit, the latest discussion in the r/movies community is about movies that did not meet fans’ expectations.

The premise for all these movies is strong, but somewhere along the line, the ball was dropped, and the finished movie fell flat. In short, these movies looked better on paper and in theory than they did in reality or on the big screen. These movies are some that Reddit users felt could have been better.

10 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine aimed to explore the backstory of the iconic mutant Wolverine. However, the convoluted plot and uneven character development disappointed fans by not fully delivering on the promise of a compelling origin story.

Overemphasis on action and underdeveloped villains undermined the potential depth of Wolverine's history, leading to a missed opportunity for a more engaging narrative. As user BuzzyScruggs94 points out, "That intro of Wolverine and his brother fighting across America’s wars throughout history was a fantastic idea and should’ve been the whole movie. The first thirty minutes of a superhero wet squad doing commando missions during the Cold War was also dripping with potential."

9 'Downsizing' (2017)

Downsizing presented a unique concept where people shrink themselves to solve overpopulation. Despite its intriguing premise, the film struggled to balance its satirical social commentary with a coherent plot. The two acts of the movie did not form one cohesive whole, leaving a myriad of fans disappointed.

As a result, it failed to meet expectations by veering into tonal inconsistencies and unresolved themes, leaving audiences unsatisfied with the execution of its fascinating idea. The casting is still appreciated, but the actors had no chemistry to make the plot believable. To the initial suggestion by the user artpayne, another user chimes in and says, "I feel like I was conned after the first act of that movie."

8 'Alien vs. Predator' (2004)

The crossover Alien vs. Predator had immense potential to bring two iconic sci-fi franchises together. However, the film fell short due to weak characterization, a lack of suspense, and a diluted plot. Fans hoped for a thrilling showdown between the extraterrestrial monsters, but the film's focus on action over substance and subpar writing left them craving the depth and tension of the original series.

This specific movie has been upvoted by numerous Redditors and sparked a major debate on the thread. The user trevlarrr describes it well, "I had a graphic novel of AvP when I was a kid that had the story taking place in a colony on another planet and an ongoing fight between the two and was really excited for that film, that it took place on Earth and the whole storyline was a real let down..."

7 'Tomorrowland' (2015)

Tomorrowland aimed to inspire with a utopian vision of the future. Disappointment arose as the film struggled to find a cohesive narrative thread, leading to a disjointed plot that hindered the exploration of its fascinating world.

Audiences expected a thought-provoking and imaginative adventure, but the film's convoluted storytelling left them disconnected from the promised sense of wonder and exploration. Another major let-down in terms of movies that sparked uproarious reactions with the trailer only to release a pretty forgettable movie, as commented on Reddit. The user Khiva says they forgot they ever watched the movie, and "All I remember was being pissed that Damon Lindelof had once again set up a premise and then taken it nowhere (he wasn’t the only person involved but that’s certainly his trademark)."

6 'The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen' (2003)

Bringing literary characters together seemed promising, but The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen fell short. Poor pacing, lackluster dialogue, and deviations from the source material disappointed fans of the original comics. The Reddit user big_hungry_joe said, "League of Extraordinary Gentlemen could have been great if they'd stuck with the source. There are enough characters to use and they STILL added one not in the book."

The film's attempts at melding action, adventure, and wit struggled to find a satisfying balance, ultimately failing to meet expectations set by the beloved characters it sought to unite.

5 'Terminator Salvation' (2009)

Terminator Salvation aimed to revitalize the franchise with a post-apocalyptic future. Despite strong visuals and action sequences, the film's thin plot and underdeveloped characters left fans wanting more.

The absence of compelling emotional arcs and a lack of depth in exploring the dystopian world dampened expectations, failing to capture the essence of the original Terminator films. The debate around the ranking of Terminator movies is never-ending. However, a Redditor named Radiant_Fondant_4097 suggests, "Get rid of the ridiculous groaning/honking noises the machines make, this isn't War of the Worlds, and again with the music I can't remember ANY memorable tracks."

4 'Hancock' (2008)

Hancock introduced a novel take on the superhero genre but failed to fulfill its potential due to tonal shifts and an unfocused narrative. The film's intriguing premise of a flawed hero collided with disjointed storytelling, leaving audiences dissatisfied as the plot veered into unexpected and unsatisfying directions, ultimately not delivering the fresh and cohesive superhero experience expected.

ChickenInASuit points out, "Pretty sure that was literally the case with Hancock, it was two separate scripts that Hollywood execs decided to mash together."

3 'Army of the Dead' (2021)

Army of the Dead promised a thrilling mix of heist and zombie genres. Despite its high concept, the film struggled to balance its elements, resulting in inconsistent pacing and character development. Audiences anticipated an exhilarating fusion of action and horror, but the film's muddled execution and missed opportunities for deeper exploration left them feeling detached from both the characters and the narrative.

In this direction, user cestquilepatron says, "Heist movie meets zombie movie, set in Vegas. How could this not be fun? But the movie insists on not having any fun whatsoever. There's nothing clever about the heist part, it's basically just 'get the safecracker to the safe', and the zombie part is as bland as can be."

2 'Jupiter Ascending' (2015)

Jupiter Ascending could have been an epic space opera, but its convoluted and overstuffed plot hindered its potential. The film's complex world-building and rushed character development left audiences struggling to connect with the story's grand ambitions. Despite visually stunning scenes, the jumbled narrative failed to provide the coherent and engaging space adventure viewers hoped for.

Users on Reddit didn't just dislike the plot and execution of this movie but also expected better from actor Eddie Redmayne. The user kaaz54 expresses, "I was so utterly bored by almost the entirety of Jupiter Ascending. Somehow a movie with such extensive world-building, action, and visuals failed to catch me for more than a single scene at a time..."

1 'Passengers' (2016)

Passengers introduced a sci-fi romance with a unique premise, but it sparked controversy due to ethical concerns within the storyline. While visually impressive, the film's questionable moral decisions overshadowed the romantic core, dividing audiences.

The unexpected direction of the plot and the portrayal of its central relationship disappointed those expecting a more emotionally resonant and satisfying love story. Aspiring filmmakers and storytellers in the thread also chimed in with ways to salvage the movie. Like the user Darmop claimed, "If they’d have just made it into more of a psychological thriller from the Jennifer Lawrence character’s perspective and made Pratt the villain, it could have been brilliant."

