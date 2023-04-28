The death of a beloved character can be one of the most moving parts of any movie. If the character was integral to a franchise, it's understandable that filmmakers (or, more specifically, studio execs) would want to sometimes bring these characters back from the dead.

In the case of a character like Gandalf, his death and then return worked really well. However, it usually doesn't. Generally, bringing a dead character back to life cheapens their death, and just muddies the narrative. Recently, Redditors got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the worst instances where a movie resurrected a character, but it just didn't work.

10 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

The final entry in the sequel trilogy follows Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she continues to hone her Jedi skills, working to defeat the First Order and restore balance to the Force. Along the way, she must confront the truth about her lineage and face off against Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who is grappling with his own inner turmoil. Spoiler alert: the evil Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) somehow returns, in a highly controversial move.

"Honestly impressive how Rise Of Skywalker managed to make every Star Wars movie worse," said u/mattmild27," Vader's sacrifice means nothing now, and neither does the prophecy. Remember Anakin turning to the dark side in desperation because it was the only way to save Padme? Guess nobody told him Jedi can heal people too. Whoops! And its blatant disdain for TLJ doesn't even need elaborating - seemed almost spiteful."

9 'Fast & Furious' (2009)

The fourth installment in the main Fast & Furious franchise stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, the charismatic leader of a group of street racers who find themselves in the midst of a dangerous drug trafficking operation. Paul Walker joins him as Brian O'Conner, an undercover FBI agent who infiltrates the group to bring down the criminals from within. It was a box office smash but also received some criticism for the way it brought back the character of Han (Sung Kang) who had died in the previous film.

"Han dies during an impromptu street race in Tokyo Drift. The character gets popular.

Han shows up in the opening of the next Fast and Furious, retconning Tokyo Drift to take place later in the timeline [...] without explaining the mechanics of how it's done," says u/Bellikron.

8 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' (2017)

The second Kingsman movie sees the protagonists teaming up with their American counterparts, the Statesman, to take on a ruthless drug cartel led by Poppy Adams (Julianne Moore). Taron Egerton and Colin Firth deliver solid performances, with Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges adding their own unique charm. Nevertheless, not all fans like the decision to bring back Firth, who appeared to have died in the original film.

"Really disliked in Kingsman 2 when they had Colin Firth return, and just threw Mark Strong into the background," said u/earlvx129. "Felt that Strong's character had earned his main hero status after the end of the first film, and yet didn't happen and he was just killed off. He deserved better, I thought."

7 'Highlander II: The Quickening' (1991)

Highlander II: The Quickening is a sci-fi starring Christopher Lambert as the immortal Connor MacLeod, who is now living in a dystopian future where the ozone layer has been depleted. MacLeod learns that he is one of a group of beings who have been tasked with protecting the Earth from the evil General Katana (Michael Ironside).

It's the sequel to the 1986 film Highlander but was not well-received by critics or audiences. It was criticized for its convoluted plot, poor special effects, and departure from the original movie's storyline. "Sean Connery had his head cut off in Highlander, but he's right back in Highlander 2," says u/roomwitharoof. "It's addressed barely, but not really explained."

6 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' (2023)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues the adventures of the wise-cracking superhero (Zachary Levi), but with nowhere near the same charm as the first film. It was one of the biggest box office disappointments of the year so far, grossing just $132m against a budget of close to $125m.

"Shazam 2 was awful in this regard," said u/Ed_Durr. "Billy sacrifices himself to defeat the villains, they have a fairly emotional 5-minute-long funeral scene, then Wonder Woman shows up and raises him from the dead."

5 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' (2021)

Space Jam: A New Legacy is a live-action/animated sports comedy starring LeBron James as himself and Don Cheadle as Al-G Rhythm, an evil artificial intelligence. LeBron gets trapped in a virtual world and must team up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes to win a basketball game against Al-G Rhythm's team to save his son.

"Bugs Bunny in Space Jam 2 is maybe a better answer. Because like..... why? Why did they do that? Who liked that scene? Who really thought Bugs Bunny was dead? It's not even like they make a serious scene then the punchline is that of course he's not dead. They just do some big Jesus pose scene then he's just not dead at some later scene," complained u/MuForceShoelace.

4 'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

This iconic show follows a group of survivors in a world overrun by zombies. Andrew Lincoln leads the ensemble cast as Rick Grimes, a former sheriff's deputy who leads the group of survivors. Although not a film, The Walking Dead deserves a mention as a particularly egregious case of bringing a character back from the dead.

"Glen's return in The Walking Dead made me quit the show and dislike all of it retroactively," said u/ChronoMonkeyX. "I loved Glen, but the whole point of the show is that people can die. When he came back I watched a few more episodes until the cliffhanger where Negan was going to kill one of them, then never looked back."

3 'War of the Worlds' (2005)

Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the H.G. Wells classic revolves around the sudden appearance of extraterrestrial beings who launch a massive attack on Earth, causing widespread chaos and destruction. Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise), fights to keep his family safe and reunite with his daughter (Dakota Fanning), who has been abducted by the invaders.

Several Redditors criticized the way that Cruise's son Robbie (Justin Chatwin) appeared to die but then reappears later totally unscathed. "Runs over a hill that is bathed in flames literal seconds later then somehow is home with mom for a happy ending. An extra poor moment in an already poor film," said u/Bokuden101.

2 'Alita: Battle Angel' (2019)

This action sci-fi from Robert Rodriguez centers on Alita (Rosa Salazar), a cyborg who is found by a scientist named Dr. Dyson Ido, (Christoph Waltz), in a junkyard. Alita has no memory of her past but soon discovers that she possesses extraordinary fighting abilities. She embarks on a journey to discover her true identity and protect her loved ones from danger.

The film has a lot of strengths, but Redditors didn't like all of the plot points. "Alita: Battle Angel had all sorts of issues, but giving one character two emotional death scenes in a span of five minutes was definitely something I’ve never seen before," said u/Gr33nman4260.

1 'The Matrix Resurrections' (2021)

The Matrix Resurrections takes place several years after the events of the third film and follows Neo (Keanu Reeves) as he awakens from a new version of the Matrix and attempts to uncover the truth about his reality. The film polarized audiences as it was very different in tone from the original beloved trilogy.

"The original trilogy ended with our two main characters sacrificing themselves to reach the machine city and end the war between man and machines. Neo surrendered himself to merge with Agent Smith in an act of selflessness... then Matrix 4 brought them both back to life, AND Smith. Makes it feel like all the sacrifice was for nothing. As a bigMatrix fan, it was a slap in the face," said u/GoTeamScotch.

