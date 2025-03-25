When people love a movie, they'll likely want to revisit it at some point. Rewatch value is one of the foundational pillars of things like fandom culture and cult following, making it an important factor in a movie's long-term impact. Rewatchability isn't everything, though. Throughout the years, plenty of films have been so exceptional that fans fell deeply in love with them even though they wouldn't even consider ever going through the experience of watching them again.

Even the goriest horror films, the saddest dramas, the longest arthouse films, and the most relentless war movies can hold some level of rewatch value. It takes something truly special, devastating, or disturbing to garner fans who would rather just keep the one memory of watching the film a single time. These movies are undeniably excellent but too tough to ever rewatch, and this list will rank from least-hard to most-impossible to rewatch.

10 'Manchester by the Sea' (2016)

Directed by Kenneth Lonergan

Image via Roadside Attractions

Though perhaps best known for his work as a screenwriter and a playwright, Kenneth Lonergan has directed some great films — and his best is arguably Manchester by the Sea, a devastating study of grief, guilt, and depression. Anchored by a gut-wrenching Oscar-winning lead performance by Casey Affleck, it's proof of just how astonishingly sad movies can get.

Manchester by the Sea is one of the most depressing films ever made, but not cartoonishly so. Whereas many films that seek to be as sad as possible can feel cruel and artificial, this one is made all the more devastating by the fact that it feels so genuine and sincere. Affleck and Michelle Williams' masterful performances may invite some to experience the film again just to witness their work another time, but it's certainly not an easy thing to do.