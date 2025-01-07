Cinema has been a source of fashion inspo for the longest time now, with its beautiful costumes defining entire eras and reinforcing the importance of wardrobe in storytelling. While there have been plenty of iconic fashion moments in film, some characters stand out more than others for the amount of memorable outfits they were seen in.

To celebrate the importance of wardrobe in film and how much they contribute to great storytelling, we analyze some cinematic fashion icons that embody style in its most authentic and artistic form, influencing fashion trends and shaping viewers' perspectives on elegance and personality. From Holy Golightly to James Bond, these characters continue to inspire and captivate audiences, leaving a lasting imprint on both film and fashion.

10 The Heathers in 'Heathers' (1988)

Played by Shannen Doherty, Kim Walker, and Lisanne Falk

Image Via New World Pictures

Heathers is one of the most iconic and defining movies of the 1980s, marking the end of the decade with its memorable protagonists and top-notch costume design. The cult classic's popular central girls — all three named Heather — stand out for many reasons, but their fashion is assuredly at the top of the list. In the film, the mean girls embrace bold colors, plaid, and oversized silhouettes.

The Heathers' striking style has solidified their place as enduring fashion icons, inspiring fashion trends and instantly making the characters symbols of both 80s nostalgia and timeless teen looks. Their pretty clothing and usage of vibrant shades helped popularize the idea of resorting to color to illustrate power and personality, with their looks ultimately inspiring modern designers in vintage and retro-inspired fashion.

Heathers At Westerburg High where cliques rule, jocks dominate and all the popular girls are named Heather, it's going to take a Veronica and mysterious new kid to give teen angst a body count. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 31, 1989 Director Michael Lehmann Cast Winona Ryder , Christian Slater Shannen Doherty , Lisanne Falk , Kim Walker , Penelope Milford Runtime 103 minutes

9 Elvira in 'Scarface' (1983)

Played by Michelle Pfeiffer

Image via Universal Pictures

Wonderfully played by Michelle Pfeiffer, Elvira is known for her glamorous, high-fashion looks that combine seductive elegance and 1980s luxury. Pfeiffer's on-screen counterpart is introduced as the girlfriend of Tony's boss in Scarface, though she eventually gets involved with Al Pacino's central character.

Elvira's style is a great extension of her character, reflecting her empowered and independent personality. Including plenty of form-fitting outfits such as sleek dresses and bold jewelry, the wardrobe of the Scarface character is to die for, perfectly embodying the blend of beauty and danger in her character and inspiring fashion collections. Like the Heathers, Elvira is regarded as a trendsetter particularly for her iconic 1980s style, cementing her place as a timeless movie fashion icon. However, it is worth adding that Pacino's Tony Montana himself deserves a nod among the most stylish characters, as he helped popularize the "over-the-top" 1980s Miami "drug lord" look as he stepped into the screen in his many iconic suits.

Scarface An ambitious Cuban refugee embraces the criminal underworld to achieve wealth and status in Miami. As his power grows, his enemies multiply, setting the stage for betrayal and a struggle for survival. His life becomes a cautionary tale of greed and its ultimate consequences, painting a vivid picture of the high cost of the criminal American dream. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 9, 1983 Director Brian De Palma Cast Al Pacino , Michelle Pfeiffer , Robert Loggia , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Miriam Colon , F. Murray Abraham Runtime 170 minutes

8 Jim Stark in 'Rebel Without a Cause' (1955)

Played by James Dean

Image via Warner Bros.

James Dean awes audiences in one of his most iconic roles in Rebel Without a Cause, a rebellious young man who navigates through his troubled life and attempts to find himself in the process. While Jim's wardrobe consists of casual and understated pieces, Dean's character in Nicholas Ray's movie has earned the admiration of many by presenting audiences with a shift from traditional, conservative styles during the 1950s.

When it comes to men's fashion, Jim is notably a standout figure in cinema, with its cool style resonating with viewers even today. His wardrobe — comprised of his signature red jacket, blue jeans, and a white t-shirt — is a big part of the film's storytelling, encapsulating his essence and instantly cementing both the character as a cultural icon and James Dean's place as a symbol of youthful angst. To this day, the character's iconic look remains a well-known one and is heavily referenced in pop culture.

Rebel Without a Cause Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date October 29, 1955 Director Nicholas Ray Cast James Dean , Natalie Wood , Sal Mineo , Jim Backus , Ann Doran , Corey Allen Runtime 111 minutes

7 Mrs. Robinson in 'The Graduate' (1967)

Played by Anne Bancroft

Image via Embassy Pictures

Anne Bancroft's Mrs. Robinson from The Graduate, the older woman with whom the protagonist begins an affair, is one of the most iconic characters of the decade fashion-wise. Her subtly sexy dresses and animal-print patterns reflect her sultry, seductive personality, blending sophistication with subtle sensuality.

Mr. Robinson's fashion picks certainly reflect her complex character and mysterious personality — sophisticated and yet seductive, curated to display her persona and influencing fashion and inspiring designers and pop culture references alike at the same time. With that being said, it is evident that seductress Bancroft's epic fashion statements have naturally made her an enduring fashion muse in film, solidifying her place as one of the most iconic fashionistas in cinematic history.

The Graduate A disillusioned college graduate finds himself torn between his older lover and her daughter. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 21, 1967 Director Mike Nichols Cast Dustin Hoffman , Katharine Ross , Murray Hamilton , Anne Bancroft , William Daniels Runtime 106 minutes

6 Penny Lane in 'Almost Famous' (2000)

Played by Kate Hudson

Image via DreamWorks

Kate Hudson has brought to life her fair share of stylish characters, starting with Andy in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, who looked absolutely mesmerizing in her iconic yellow dress. Still, Penny Lane is arguably her most iconic one so far, becoming a quintessential fashion icon with her free-spirited style capturing the essence of the 1970s rock-and-roll culture.

Blending vintage, eclectic, and effortlessly cool pieces, Almost Famous' Penny Lane is well-known for her afghan coat, exuding laid-back glamour. What makes her style — influenced by both hippie and glam rock — so iconic is how it perfectly embodies the counterculture movement. For boho-chic enjoyers, Lane is the cinematic fashion blueprint, seamlessly mirroring her carefree and adventurous nature while providing audiences with style inspo.