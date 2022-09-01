Drag is an essential art form of the queer community. It was not until recently that Drag Queens became a substantial and influential part of the entertainment industry, finally expanding into television series like RuPaul’s Drag Race and AJ and the Queen, movies like Kinky Boots (which is also a musical), and even Broadway musicals like Head Over Heels.

Little do many people know, though, that drag artists have been a part of American culture and entertainment for longer than they realize. In one of Disney’s most successful animated films, The Little Mermaid, Ursula the Sea Witch was inspired by the popular the drag queen Divine, best known for his work with filmmaker John Waters. Now that drag has taken the spotlight, the queens can be a part of and even create their own Hollywood films.

'Hurricane Bianca' (2016)

Drag Race alum Bianca Del Rio directed, wrote, and starred in Hurricane Bianca. The film follows a school teacher named Richard as he moves to New York City from a small town in Texas and begins work at a new school. When he is outed by the community in the city and then fired, he wants revenge.

So, as any other person would, he returns as Bianca Del Rio, his drag persona, and causes some trouble in the Big Apple. The movie is marketed as a comedy but also touches on important queer social issues in the country. The film also features fellow Drag Race starsWilliam, Shangela Laquifa Wadley, Alyssa Edwards, and RuPaul!

'Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts'

Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts is a documentary following one of the most successful and well-loved Drag Queens in the country, Trixie Mattel. The documentary chronicles Mattel’s rise to fame, music career, and life after winning Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. The film is vivid, raw, and highlights the struggles that Queens have to endure while performing, even those who have created a platform for themselves.

Any fan of Trixie Mattel would absolutely adore this movie, and this is by far one of the most candid (and, of course, humorous) documentaries to date.

'Dumplin'' (2018)

Dumplin’ is a 2018 coming-of-age film based on the young adult novel of the same name by Julie Murphy. The film follows Willowdean "Dumplin’" Dickinson, the plus-size teenage daughter of a former beauty queen. She decides to sign up for her mother’s beauty pageant as a form of protest that begins to escalate into a full pageant revolution as other contestants follow suit.

The film stars Danielle Macdonald as the titular character, Jennifer Aniston as her mother, and even futures Drag Race alum Ginger Minj as a drag character named Candee Disch. Sounds pretty sweet!

'A Star is Born' (2018)

The famous and well-loved film A Star is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, also features two famous Drag Race superstars! For those who are unaware of the plot of A Star is Born, the film follows an alcoholic musician (Cooper) who falls in love with a young singer (Gaga) he also discovered named Ally Maine.

In a scene in a drag bar, Shangela appears as the MC while William appears as a Drag Queen named Emerald. Any fan of the Drag Race universe will appreciate seeing those two queens included in such a historic film!

'Cherry Pop' (2017)

Cherry Pop is a 2017 film starring Drag Race Season 1 winner and icon Bob the Drag Queen. Alongside Bob are Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Tempest DuJour, and Detox Icunt. The film follows a group of Drag Queens who encounter an outsider and must deal with their inner demons during a wild night at a failing drag club.

There is betrayal, love, heartbreak, and acceptance as the renowned queen of the club Lady Zaza prepares for her final show. This film is pure fun! And with so many famous Drag Race cameos, any fan of the show will adore their watch.

